Clene to Provide CNM-Au8® ALS Program Update

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced it plans provide an update on its CNM-Au8 program in ALS, and to host an investor call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The webcast is accessible via the link below or the Investors section of the Company's website located here .

Webcast Information:
Title: CNM-Au8 ALS Program Update
Presenters: Rob Etherington, CEO and President, Dr. Ben Greenberg, Head of Medical, Michael Hotchkin, Chief Development Officer and a KOL
Date: December 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1744985&tp_key=9fb9583d33
Dial number: 1-877-407-0779 (US) or 1-201-389-0914 (international), Conference ID#13757380

The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Clene
Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene" and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.), is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8 ® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8 ® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter ) and LinkedIn .

About CNM-Au8 ®
CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization. The catalytically active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8 ® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

Investor Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856


