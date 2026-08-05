CleanGo Innovations Inc. Subsidiary Kubera Black Technologies Establishes New Strategic Real Estate Hub for Stablecoin-Funded Property Investment Framework

(TheNewswire)

CleanGo Innovations Inc.
  

Vancouver, B.C., HOUSTON, TX — August 5th, 2026 TheNewswire — CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTC: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) ("CleanGo" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kubera Black Technologies, has established a new strategic Real Estate Hub. This specialized corporate division is designed to source, evaluate, and manage U.S. commercial and residential property opportunities, utilizing the regulatory framework provided by the federal Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act).

 

The establishment of this hub serves as the operational foundation for Kubera Black Technologies' digital portal development. By seeking to integrate real-world physical assets with blockchain tokenization and stablecoin rails, the hub's objective is to reduce traditional transaction friction and broaden accessibility for global investors.

  

The Intended Core Functions of the Real Estate Hub

The Real Estate Hub is structured to operate as an asset acquisition and evaluation vehicle. Rather than navigating the paper-heavy workflows of traditional real estate transactions, the hub intends to process property opportunities into a digital ecosystem. The hub's primary operational goals include:

  • Asset Selection: Sourcing commercial and residential properties across key U.S. economic corridors, focusing on long-term stability and rental income potential. 

  • On-Chain Structural Design: Reviewing the feasibility of converting physical property equity and asset-backed debt into fractional digital tokens. 

  • Digital Lifecycle Management: Utilizing smart contract protocols to automate compliance tracking, distribution data, and ongoing property performance metrics. 

 

Targeting Efficiency and Accessibility in Global Markets

Traditional cross-border property investments frequently involve intermediary fees, settlement delays, and localized restrictions. Kubera Black Technologies aims to address these operational challenges through the planned integration of tokenization and stablecoins:

  • Capital Allocation Framework: By utilizing stablecoins, the platform intends to allow global users to fund tokenized property positions, aiming to minimize the processing delays and conversion friction often associated with international wire networks. 

  • Fractional Access Models: Tokenization structures are being developed to permit the division of assets into smaller fractional stakes, with the objective of allowing international participants to build customized property portfolios at lower entry thresholds. 

  • Programmatic Distributions: The platform's architectural plan includes routing corporate distributions and rental yields programmatically via stablecoins directly to connected digital wallets. 

 

Regulatory Context and Market Framework

The operational strategy is built around the federal GENIUS Act. This legislation provides federal guidelines by 1:1 reserve-backed payment stablecoins as distinct financial instruments, establishing a defined regulatory framework for utilizing stablecoin liquidity alongside traditional capital to fund hard assets.

 

Management believes that tokenization represents an emerging shift in global asset management, with industry studies pointing toward expanded institutional interest in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and smart-contract distribution models over the coming decade. Kubera Black Technologies is deploying its infrastructure to align with these evolving regulatory and technological standards.

 

"Traditional real estate transactions have historically faced inefficiencies due to localized and fragmented systems," said a spokesperson for CleanGo Innovations Inc. "Our new Real Estate Hub is designed to address these friction points. By working within the regulatory parameters of the GENIUS Act, our objective is to leverage property tokenization to make U.S. real estate opportunities more liquid, transparent, and accessible to a broader global network."

To review the corporate portal or monitor upcoming development milestones, please visit https://kuberablack.com/.

About CleanGo Innovations Inc.

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.

 

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo's portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

 

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international company specializing in green cleaning, technological, and industrial solutions. Through its portfolio of specialized subsidiaries, CleanGo fosters engineering, blockchain, and financial innovations that modernize traditional industries for a highly connected global economy.

About Kubera Black Technologies

Kubera Black Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of CleanGo Innovations Inc., is a digital real estate tokenization and integration platform utilizing blockchain technology with the goal of reducing liquidity barriers and transaction friction. Operating across strategic hubs in the United States and Berlin, Germany, the company integrates blockchain structures with stablecoin architectures to offer accessible U.S. property opportunities to a global investor network.

 

CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business's clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.

  

On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors

Anthony Sarvucci
Chief Executive Officer
CleanGo Innovations Inc.

For More information Contact:

info@cleangogreengo.com

Phone 1 346 202 6202

 

Media Contact:

Kubera Black Technologies

13869 Park Center Road, Herndon, VA 20171

Phone: 1 (800) 516-4758

Email: admin@kuberamanagement.com

Website: https://kuberablock.com/

 

Sources & Footnotes

  • [1] House Committee on Financial Services: "Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, or the GENIUS Act" — Federal regulatory framework analysis for stablecoins in commercial transactions. 

  • [2] J.P. Morgan Institutional Insights: "Digital Assets Unveiled: Industry Insights and Regulatory Shifts" — Market analysis and institutional real-world asset (RWA) tokenization trends. 

  • [3] Deloitte Center for Financial Services: "Digital dividends: How tokenized real estate could revolutionize asset management" — Growth analytics on tokenized real estate fund penetration and smart-contract distribution models. 

    

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

  

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