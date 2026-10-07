CleanGo Innovations Inc. Appoints Marine Bunkering Veteran Larry Messina to Advisory Board to Spearhead Global Launch of CG-M100

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C., HOUSTON, TX — October 7th, 2026 — TheNewswire - CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTC: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) ("CleanGo" or the "Company") CleanGo Innovations Inc., a leader in green chemical solutions and industrial remediation, is pleased to announce the appointment of international bunker industry veteran Larry Messina to its Advisory Board. In his new role, Messina will provide strategic guidance to accelerate the global commercial launch of CleanGo Marine's flagship product, CG-M100.
Larry brings decades of executive leadership, ownership, and market expansion expertise to CleanGo Innovations. A prominent figure in the global marine fuel sector, Larry was a co-owner and long-standing executive at Glander International Bunkering, where he helped steer the company's growth across North American, South American, and Caribbean shipping markets following the relocation of its core operations to Florida in 1991. His extensive career includes navigating complex maritime regulatory frameworks, building robust international networks, and establishing key commercial channels across the global shipping industry.
The appointment comes as CleanGo Innovations accelerates its maritime sector expansion, anchored by the introduction of CG-M100—a certified green, water-based, safe, and highly effective solution designed to meet stringent international maritime environmental standards.
"Larry Messina's deep-rooted expertise in the global marine industry is an invaluable asset to CleanGo Innovations," said Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations. "Navigating the complexities of maritime compliance and supply chains requires seasoned leadership. With Larry guiding our strategy, we are exceptionally well-positioned to scale the deployment of CG-M100 worldwide, providing the shipping industry with a powerful, certified environmentally friendly alternative that does not compromise on performance."
"CleanGo Innovations has developed a green certified solution with CG-M100 at a time when the maritime industry is actively seeking verifiable, eco-friendly chemical alternatives," said Larry Messina. "I look forward to working alongside Anthony and the CleanGo team to leverage my experience across the marine sector, opening doors to key global shipping corridors and helping commercial fleets meet their environmental mandates efficiently."
With Larry's guidance, CleanGo Innovations will target key international shipping hubs to introduce CG-M100 to vessel operators, port authorities, and maritime service providers worldwide.
About CleanGo Innovations Inc.
CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.
The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo's portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.
CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business's clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.
CleanGo Innovations is an environmental technology company manufacturing green chemical solutions and industrial remediation. Through advanced, non-toxic formulations such as CG-M100, the company delivers powerful cleaning and remediation performance designed to meet the rigorous standards of modern industrial and marine applications.
For Inquiries Contact: inquiries@cleangogreengo.com
On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors
Anthony Sarvucci
Chief Executive Officer
CleanGo Innovations Inc.
For More information Contact:
Phone 1 346 202 6202
For Investor Relation Questions Please Email:
Forward-looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.
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