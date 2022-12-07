Leocor Gold Drills 2.32 G/T Au Over 10.67m at the Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland

Lithium Investing News

Clarity Gold Enters Option to Acquire a 50% Interest in the Lithium381 Property

Clarity Gold Corp. (" Clarity " or the " Company ") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated December 6, 2022 (the " Option Agreement ") with Genius Metals Inc. (the " Optionor "), an arm's length public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "), to earn an undivided 50% right, title, ownership and beneficial interest in and to 21 mineral claims covering approximately 1107 hectares (the " Property ") located in the James Bay Region of Northern Quebec (the " Transaction ").

Highlights of the Lithium381 Property

  • 1107 ha land position contiguous to Allkem Limited's (TSX: AKE, ASX: AKE, OTC: OROCF) ("Allkem") James Bay Lithium feasibility stage project (formerly Galaxy Lithium's Cyr Project).
    • Allkem's project contains:
      • a 40.3 Mt indicated resource at 1.40% Li 2 O
      • From those 40.3Mt indicated, a probable reserve of 37.2Mt at 1.3% Li 2 O
        (Source: James Bay Lithium Project Feasibility Study and Maiden Ore Reserve, December 2021 filed by Allkem on SEDAR on January 11, 2022 (the " Allkem Feasibility Study ")).
    • Scheduled to begin construction in 2023 Q1 with an estimated 19 year mine life
  • 3 km from the KM 381 service station on the James Bay Road (Route 109) providing logistical support
  • Accessible year round

Location of Lithium 381 Project showing nearby properties and total pit outline on Allkem's James Bay Lithium Project from the Allkem Feasibility Study.

Figure 1 Location of Lithium 381 Project showing nearby properties and total pit outline on Allkem's James Bay Lithium Project from the Allkem Feasibility Study.

"This Option Agreement marks Clarity's step towards diversifying its mineral portfolio into the exciting lithium space," stated Clarity CEO James Rogers. "We are excited to begin exploring such a well positioned project with favourable underlying geology adjacent to a world class lithium deposit."

The Lithium 381 Property

The Property is located in Northern Quebec, Canada, approximately 3 km from the James Bay Road and the service station at KM381 which provides infrastructure to the local area.

The 21 mineral claims comprising the 1107 ha property are contiguous with Allkem Limited's James Bay Lithium Property hosting a deposit with Indicated resources of 40.8 Mt @1.40% Li 2 O. The James Bay Lithium deposit is a lithium bearing pegmatite, which is slated to start construction in q1 2023. (Source: Allkem Feasibility Study filed by Allkem on SEDAR on January 11, 2022).

The Property has not previously been explored for lithium bearing pegmatites but is underlain primarily by amphibolite facies metasedimentary and minor metavolcanic rocks of the Lower Eastmain Group of the Eastmain Greenstone belt in the northeastern part of the Superior Province the same host rocks of the adjacent James Bay Lithium Deposit.

Quebec has become a favourable jurisdiction for critical mineral exploration investment with its ‘2030 Plan for a Green Economy' targeting a reduction in carbon emissions as well as its ‘Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (2020-2025)' which includes commitments to share financial risk and plans to improve infrastructure for projects in Northern Quebec.

Guy Goulet, CEO of Genius Metals mentioned: "Genius is pleased to partner with a group like Clarity that is willing to commit rapidly in exploring this prospective property. The proximity with such an advanced project makes the Lithium381 a prime lithium exploration target."

Option Agreement

Under the terms of the Option Agreement dated December 6, 2022 , the Optionor granted the Company the exclusive right and option to acquire a 50% interest in the Property (the " Option "). To maintain the Option in good standing, the Company must:

  • incur an aggregate of $750,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2024, inclusive of the deposit of $25,000 provided by the Company to the Optionor on November 25, 2022; and
  • issue an aggregate of 720,000 common shares of the Company (the " Shares "), which Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow to be released as to 90,000 Shares every four months commencing on the date that is four months after the closing of the Transaction.

Closing of the Transaction remains conditional upon, without limitation, approval by the board of directors, receipt of all necessary third party and regulatory approvals inclusive of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") or the TSXV, as applicable, and other conditions customary for transactions of this nature.

Joint Venture Agreement

Upon the Company exercising the Option, a joint venture among the Company and the Optionor will be formed. The parties agree to pay their pro-rata share of exploration expenditures going forward, failing which their respective interest will be diluted. The Company will be the initial operator of the Property.

Private Placement

The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of up to 10,000,000 non-flow-through units (each, a " Unit ") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering "). Finders' fees may be paid by the Company in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following issuance. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby in the event the Shares have a closing price on the CSE (or such other exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) of $0.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time from the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof (by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants) and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth day after the date of such notice.

The aggregate proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be used for general corporate, investor relations, marketing and working capital.

Equity Compensation

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options (the " Stock Options ") to purchase up to 1,500,000 Shares of the Company and an aggregate of 2,500,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to certain employees, directors and officers of the Company (the " Equity Compensation Grant ") in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the " Stock Option Plan ") and long term incentive plan (the " LTIP "), respectively. Copies of the Stock Option Plan and LTIP are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per Share for a period of three years. The Stock Options vest immediately. The RSUs vest six months following the date of the grant.

All securities issued in connection with the Transaction, the Offering and the Equity Compensation Grant will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 – Resale of Securities .

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering or those acquired or issued pursuant in the Equity Compensation Grant will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. The Company's objective is to identify, acquire and develop gold-primary and base metals projects which have been overlooked, underfinanced or have become non-core assets and fallen dormant. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CLAR".

Clarity also has title on three additional early-stage projects in British Columbia:

  • Empirical Gold Copper Molybdenite Property (10,518 ha) – Lillooet, B.C.
  • Tyber Gold Copper Silver Property (928 ha) – Southeast Vancouver Island, B.C.
  • Gretna Green Gold Copper Silver Property (1,331 ha) - Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, B.C.

Clarity recently was assigned an option to acquire the Fecteau project located in the prolific Abitibi gold belt adjacent to Osisko Mining's Windfall project.

To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" James Rogers "

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436

Email: info@claritygoldcorp.com

Website: www.claritygoldcorp.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the fact that the Property is a well positioned project with favourable underlying geology adjacent to Allkem's world class lithium deposit and that it hosts the same rocks and geological structure; receipt of regulatory and, if applicable, approval from the CSE and TSXV of the Transaction; the Company and the Optionor forming a joint venture following the exercise of the Option; the Company completing the Offering as proposed and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering . The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the Property may not host any lithium at all or any commercially viable grades of lithium; that the Property may not host any lithium resources like Allkem's adjacent property; that the Company may not complete the drilling program on the Property as proposed; that the Company may not be able to make the incur the expenditures on the Property; the Company may not be able to complete the Offering as proposed; adverse market conditions; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afd289c4-1542-4449-a869-85e0f216f554


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OrocobreORL:CAOROCFORL:AULithium Investing
ORL:CA,OROCF,ORL:AU
European Lithium

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.17.1, European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) provides the attached copy of Notice of Annual General Meeting, accompany notice and access letter and proxy form.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Latin Resources Limited (‘LRS’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LRS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 9 December 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium periodic symbol and ore

Rodney Hooper: Lithium Structural Deficit Still Ahead, Mass Investment Needed

Rodney Hooperyoutu.be

Lithium prices remain at historic highs after rallying in 2021 on strong demand from the electric vehicle sector.

RK Equity's Rodney Hooper thinks a structural deficit is in the cards, even amid bearish oversupply calls from investment banks.

“I keep mentioning it — the only way to get this market in balance, or in oversupply, is to have an excess of upstream investment, and we just haven't seen that,” he told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium battery lying over many other batteries

Lithium Demand to Keep "Ballooning" Beyond Expectations

Lithium demand is showing no signs of slowing down, supporting the high price levels seen in the past year. And as electric vehicles continue to hit the roads, the need for lithium will only continue to grow.

Forecasts show that lithium demand could hit anywhere between 3 million and 5 million tonnes by 2030, Anthony Tse of investment firm Franklin Templeton said during a panel discussion at this year’s Benchmark Week.

“If you actually do the math and extrapolate, what we're going to need is to grow real supply — not pipeline, but real supply needs to come into the market of somewhere between 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes every single year. That's bigger than the whole market was 12 years ago,” he shared with the audience that gathered in person in Los Angeles for the first time in three years.

Keep reading...Show less
crystals of major industrial lithium ore spodumene

Lithium Triangle Primed for a "White Gold" Rush

In the South American countries of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, the Lithium Triangle contains an estimated 58 percent of the world's known lithium deposits. In 2021, Chile was the second-largest global producer of lithium at 26,000 metric tons (MT). Argentina took fourth place, with 6,200 MT — together, the two nations accounted for roughly 32 percent of all lithium production that year.

Still, the majority of lithium reserves in that region currently remain untapped. Argentina, for instance, has 19.3 million MT in identified reserves to Bolivia's 21 million and Chile's 9.6 million. All three nations have announced plans to collaborate in seeking a bigger role in global lithium supply chains through measures such as trade agreements and tax incentives.

In the face of mounting demand for the battery metal, the Lithium Triangle is fast becoming a hotbed of lithium investment, with Australian companies staking especially large claims in the region.

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Stephen Biggins, Former Managing Director Of Core Lithium, Appointed As Non Executive Chairman

Winsome Resource Limited (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that highly experienced lithium professional Stephen Biggins (MBA, BSc (Hons) Geol, MAusIMM) has today been appointed as a Director and will transition into the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Company in January 2023.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 1.43 G/T AU OVER 317.8 METRES INCLUDING 3.69 G/T AU OVER 45M

BetterLife Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

Tech Investing

Annual and Special Meeting Results

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters West of Historical Drilling

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Energy Investing

Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Gold Investing

Gold Price Year-to-Date Review

×