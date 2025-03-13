Cizzle Brands Corporation Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast for Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET

Following the release of Cizzle Brands' second fiscal quarter 2025 financial results, the Company's management team will be hosting a webcast to provide further insight regarding the results in the context of the Company's ongoing business activities.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , today announced its plans to release financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2025 year ended January 31, 2025 (" FQ2 2025 ") after market close on Monday, March 17, 2025. These results will be available on Cizzle Brands' profile on SEDAR+ ( http://www.sedarplus.ca/ ).

Cizzle Brands will conduct a webcast to discuss these results on the Thursday of the following week. Information regarding the webcast is provided below:

  • Date and Time: Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern
  • Scheduled Duration: Approximately one hour
  • Registration Link: https://streamyard.com/watch/htXpXqNJzhUR

The webcast's registration link may not be visible through some news aggregation services. Please refer to the News section of the Cizzle Brands' website for a version of this press release with the link. Alternatively, the link may be obtained by contacting Cizzle Brands' Investor Relations team.

Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "As a public company with our common shares traded in three different markets, we take pride in being transparent and communicative with our growing investor base. To that end, we are pleased to be hosting this webcast following the publication of our FQ2 2025 financial results, where we will be able to provide key, plain-language insights with respect to what is behind the numbers, and how they fit into our current operations as we continue to commercialize our brands CWENCH Hydration™ and Spoken Nutrition. Our management team is excited to deliver this presentation, and we encourage all current and prospective investors in Cizzle Brands to register to attend."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about the CWENCH All Canadian Games, please visit: https://www.cwenchallcanadian.com

Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

Footnotes

1 72% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ 10-count units sold from Cizzle Brands' Fiscal Q1 2025 to Fiscal Q2 2025 reflects unit sales increasing from 11,943 units to 20,543 units each quarter with this account

2 64% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ 315-gram units sold from Cizzle Brands' Fiscal Q1 2025 to Fiscal Q2 2025 reflects unit sales increasing from 2,730 units to 4,478 units each quarter with this account

3 39% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ RTD beverage units sold during the calendar month of September 2024 compared to the calendar month of January 2025 with this account reflects unit sales increasing from 11,695 units per month to 16,280 units per month

For further information, please contact:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

Cizzle Brands Achieves Double-Digit Growth For All CWENCH Hydration SKUs Across Top North American Accounts

Cizzle Brands Achieves Double-Digit Growth For All CWENCH Hydration SKUs Across Top North American Accounts

Among North American key accounts for the Company, retailers and distributors have been placing re-orders for CWENCH Hydration™, on average, once per week throughout the first half of this fiscal year. This recurring pace of re-orders clearly demonstrates strong distribution and a high velocity of in-store sales.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands Adds Pro Hockey Life to its Roster of CWENCH Hydration Retailers

Cizzle Brands Adds Pro Hockey Life to its Roster of CWENCH Hydration Retailers

Pro Hockey Life is the world's largest hockey-centric retailer, with a unique "hockey megastore" concept that has been proudly serving Canadians since 1973. This past Saturday, CWENCH Hydration™ brand ambassador Coach Chippy held a meet-and-greet event at Pro Hockey Life's Vaughan Mills location to commemorate CWENCH Hydration's launch at the retailer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands Corporation Graduates to the OTCQB® Venture Market and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Cizzle Brands Corporation Graduates to the OTCQB® Venture Market and Confirms DTC Eligibility

Starting today, Cizzle Brands' U.S. ticker symbol CZZLF will begin trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market. The graduation to the OTCQB will enhance the Company's visibility and presence among retail and institutional investors in the United States. DTC eligibility for CZZLF will also simplify the process of trading Cizzle Brands' common shares for U.S. investors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration

Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration

As the CWENCH Hydration™ brand continues to gain popularity, Cizzle Brands is strategically adding new retailers in select North American markets. Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are both chains of supermarkets in Alberta, and are expected to play a key role in building out the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in Western Canada.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Two vials labelled H5N1 Vaccine. One stands and one lays on its side behind the first.

Bird Flu Vaccine Stocks: 8 Companies Developing H5N1 Vaccines

Life science companies developing bird flu vaccines are gaining attention as the avian influenza subtype H5N1 becomes an increasing concern.

The United States is in the midst of an H5N1 bird flu outbreak that began in February 2024 and is now threatening the nation’s poultry and cattle industries. With poultry farmers across the US needing to cull their flocks if the virus is detected to prevent it spread, egg prices are shocking shoppers at the country’s grocery stores. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has also spread to cattle and other mammals, including cats.

Human avian influenza cases have so far been rare during this outbreak in the US, as currently the virus is only spread to humans through exposure to infected animals. As of February 27, 2025, 67 human cases have been detected in the country, and one death has been reported. However, concerns such as the possibility of mutations that could increase the chance of human-to-human transmission are stoking calls for better preparedness and access to bird flu vaccines.

