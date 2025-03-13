Cizzle Brands Corporation Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast for Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET

Following the release of Cizzle Brands' second fiscal quarter 2025 financial results, the Company's management team will be hosting a webcast to provide further insight regarding the results in the context of the Company's ongoing business activities.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , today announced its plans to release financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2025 year ended January 31, 2025 (" FQ2 2025 ") after market close on Monday, March 17, 2025. These results will be available on Cizzle Brands' profile on SEDAR+ ( http://www.sedarplus.ca/ ).
Cizzle Brands will conduct a webcast to discuss these results on the Thursday of the following week. Information regarding the webcast is provided below:
- Date and Time: Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern
- Scheduled Duration: Approximately one hour
- Registration Link: https://streamyard.com/watch/htXpXqNJzhUR
The webcast's registration link may not be visible through some news aggregation services. Please refer to the News section of the Cizzle Brands' website for a version of this press release with the link. Alternatively, the link may be obtained by contacting Cizzle Brands' Investor Relations team.
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "As a public company with our common shares traded in three different markets, we take pride in being transparent and communicative with our growing investor base. To that end, we are pleased to be hosting this webcast following the publication of our FQ2 2025 financial results, where we will be able to provide key, plain-language insights with respect to what is behind the numbers, and how they fit into our current operations as we continue to commercialize our brands CWENCH Hydration™ and Spoken Nutrition. Our management team is excited to deliver this presentation, and we encourage all current and prospective investors in Cizzle Brands to register to attend."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about the CWENCH All Canadian Games, please visit: https://www.cwenchallcanadian.com
Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.
1 72% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ 10-count units sold from Cizzle Brands' Fiscal Q1 2025 to Fiscal Q2 2025 reflects unit sales increasing from 11,943 units to 20,543 units each quarter with this account
2 64% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ 315-gram units sold from Cizzle Brands' Fiscal Q1 2025 to Fiscal Q2 2025 reflects unit sales increasing from 2,730 units to 4,478 units each quarter with this account
3 39% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ RTD beverage units sold during the calendar month of September 2024 compared to the calendar month of January 2025 with this account reflects unit sales increasing from 11,695 units per month to 16,280 units per month
