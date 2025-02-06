Cizzle Brands Corporation Becomes Title Sponsor of the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games

Entering its third year, the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games is Canada's premier girls' volleyball event. Set to take the national stage with live streaming on CBC Gem, the event features 60 of Canada's top-performing girls' volleyball players in each of the 17U and 16U age categories. As a proudly Canadian house of brands, this sponsorship is part of Cizzle Brands' ongoing initiatives to support youth sports in Canada.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") is pleased to announce that its flagship brand CWENCH Hydration™ has become the title sponsor of the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games (the " Event "), Canada's premier annual girls' volleyball event, which is taking place this year at the Athlete Institute in Orangeville, Ontario on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Started in 2023, the All Canadian Volleyball Games has become a highly recognized and exclusive event for girls' volleyball, which received over 66 million views and impressions in its first year. As an invitation-only event for Canada's most elite girls' volleyball players, many of the participants in previous All Canadian Volleyball Games have gone on to be recruited by post-secondary institutions on athletic scholarships.
The Event was founded by Gerry Dee , a Canadian actor, director, and comedian who has hosted the televised Family Feud Canada game show since 2019. Gerry Dee's objective with the Event was to bolster visibility of girls' volleyball, a sport that he became passionate about as a father of two daughters who play the sport competitively. Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza also played a supporting role in the Event's launch in 2023.
In September 2024, the Associated Press reported that the popularity of girls' volleyball was at an all-time high with participation increasing every year since at least 1980 (excluding the 2020-21 pandemic year).
Under the five-year sponsorship agreement, Cizzle Brands will benefit from high-visibility placement of the CWENCH Hydration™ name and logo (on the volleyball court, arena signage, player jerseys, etc.) as part of the All Canadian Volleyball Games' marketing and recruitment initiatives, preliminary events, and the annual main event which will be live-broadcasted nationally on CBC Gem. The sponsorship agreement also provides for product placement of CWENCH Hydration™ as the sports drink provided to players and coaches/trainers, in addition to Spoken Nutrition nutraceutical supplements being made available for participants to use.
A replay of the 2024 Event can be viewed on YouTube through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCJq4wNTP7s
Players who have competed in previous years include the following (along with the post-secondary institution at which they have committed or currently play), many of whom will return for the 2025 CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games:
Sydney Bell (Buffalo)
Maëli Cormier (Oregon State)
Remy Catojo (High Point)
Aly Donoghue (Duke)
Lauren Edlund (Northern Arizona)
Jasmine Ellison (Oklahoma)
Brooke Fermaniuk (Northern Arizona)
Alyssa Flack (Oklahoma)
Nikola Gamlin (Sacramento State)
Ashlyn Gent (Old Dominion)
Sara Gray (North Dakota)
Brooklyn Grobb-Prins (UTSA)
Ella Hope (Arizona State)
Logan King (Long Beach)
Calinda Kok (USC)
Elodie Lalonde (High Point)
Arianna Lonardi (Long Beach)
Emerson Matthews (Buffalo)
Avaya Maya (Oklahoma)
Sydney McDermott (Kansas State)
Ana Nastase (Southern Methodist)
Ofure Odigie (Stanford)
Dumebi Okoye (Colorado)
Olivia Pasternak (Connecticut)
Ella Piskorz (Pepperdine)
Trinity Schadd Ceres (Wisconsin)
Carmen Waye (Michigan State)
Sofia Zabjek (Colorado State)
Grace Blaskovits (St. Mary's)
Chloe Bradley (UBC)
Emma Buntic (Western)
Jasmine Cormier (Calgary)
Paisley Dickie (Trinity Western)
Tayana Dmitruk (Trinity Western)
Sienna Driedger (Trinity Western)
Athalia Duong (Western)
Gabi Flaman (Saskatchewan)
Makenna Gillick (Trent)
Faith Hughes (Humber)
Sol Henson (UBC)
Delfina Henson (UBC)
Trinity Lam (York)
Eva Lin (McMaster)
Julia Liu (Toronto)
Julia Martens (Manitoba)
Faith Obasi (Mount Royal)
Raven Ogbodu (Mount Royal)
Abby Wasutyk (UBC)
Toni Wilson (Western)
Jennifer Wu (McMaster)
Cizzle Brands' sponsorship of the Event is the continuation of the Company's commitment to Canada and the nation's emerging athletes. In addition to the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games, Cizzle Brands is a sponsor of The Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, The CWENCH Next Gen Series, the BCHL, the KLEVR Network, Play Hockey, The Hockey Super League, HPL Hockey, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament and hundreds of youth hockey teams across the country.
Cizzle Brands Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented, "Having been personally involved in the launch of the first All Canadian Volleyball Games back in 2023, I am particularly thrilled that CWENCH Hydration™ is becoming the title sponsor of the Event. Supporting Canadian youth sports across the country is core to who we are at Cizzle Brands and is more important than ever these days. Not only is it the right thing to do as proud Canadians, the fact is that the communities that we support return the investment in spades, giving patronage to our brands with incredible loyalty. We look forward to working with Gerry and supporting the players for the next five years, during which we foresee many opportunities to make a positive impact for girls' volleyball across Canada."
Regarding Cizzle Brands' sponsorship of the All Canadian Volleyball Games, Gerry Dee commented, "It is incredible to be working with John and his team again to support Canadian sports and girls' volleyball. This is a sport that I have grown to love because of my daughters Aly and Faith, whose participation in competitive volleyball has proven to play a key role in their journey into adulthood. As the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games enters its third year, we could not be more excited to be working with Cizzle Brands as a sponsor and making CWENCH Hydration™ a valued part of the Event by providing an all-natural, sugar-free hydration option to Canada's most promising emerging volleyball stars."
Tickets for the 2025 CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games taking place on June 8, 2025 will be available for purchase at https://www.allcanadianvolleyball.com/ .
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration, please visit: https://cwenchhydration.ca/
For more information about the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games, please visit: https://www.allcanadianvolleyball.com/
