Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces the Launch of CWENCH Hydration at Save-On-Foods Across Western Canada

The better-for-you sports drink rolls out to more than 170 Save-On-Foods stores, further building CWENCH Hydration's Canadian grocery footprint.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) (" Cizzle Brands " or the " Company "), the vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced that CWENCH Hydration™ is now available at more than 170 Save-On-Foods locations across Western Canada.
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CWENCH Hydration is now available at 170 Save-On-Foods locations across Western Canada.
At launch, Save-On-Foods will be carrying an assortment of three of CWENCH Hydration's most popular ready-to-drink (" RTD ") flavours – Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Swirl and Tropical Flow – stocked in the beverage and isotonic set alongside the category's leading sports drinks.
Save-On-Foods is one of Western Canada's largest and most established grocery retailers, with a deeply loyal customer base across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon. The new placement adds significant scale to CWENCH Hydration's Canadian grocery footprint, complementing existing distribution at Walmart Canada and other leading retailers, and bringing CWENCH Hydration into the routine grocery shop for millions of additional Canadian households.
"Save-On-Foods is a category-defining grocery retailer in Western Canada, and getting CWENCH Hydration onto their shelves at this scale is a significant milestone for the brand," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands. "Western Canada is a critical market for us, and Save-On-Foods customers know what they want from a better-for-you sports drink. Combined with our recent launches at Walmart Canada and Target in the United States, we are continuing to build out the kind of national and cross-border distribution platform that gives CWENCH Hydration genuine scale at retail."
CWENCH Hydration™ is a better-for-you sports drink developed in collaboration with leading athletes and trainers, formulated to deliver functional hydration without the sugar, artificial colours and other additives that consumers are increasingly looking to avoid. Following the Save-On-Foods launch, CWENCH Hydration is now carried in over 6,500 locations in Canada, the United States and Europe.
Closing and Conversion of C$1 Million Unsecured Convertible Note
Further to the Company's news release dated May 6, 2026, the Company has issued to a single accredited investor an unsecured convertible promissory note in the principal amount of C$1,000,000 (the " Unsecured Note "). The Unsecured Note was issued in consideration for, and replaced and cancelled, a previously issued C$1,000,000 promissory note held by the same investor.
The Unsecured Note had a maturity of 18 months from issuance and bore interest at 9.5% per annum, with accrued and unpaid interest payable monthly in arrears. The Unsecured Note was convertible, at the option of the holder, into common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a conversion price of C$0.35 per Common Share, subject to customary adjustments. The Unsecured Note ranked pari passu with the Company's other unsecured indebtedness and did not benefit from a security package or subsidiary guarantees that were granted to Ascent as part of the convertible note issuance announced on May 6, 2026.
As additional consideration for the holder's agreement to roll the principal amount of the previously issued promissory note into the Unsecured Note, concurrently with the issuance of the Unsecured Note the Company issued to the holder (i) 476,190 Common Shares (the " Closing Shares "), and (ii) a common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase up to 1,428,571 Common Shares at an exercise price of C$0.35 per Common Share (the " Warrant ").
Immediately upon issuance of the Unsecured Note, the holder elected to convert the entire C$1,000,000 principal amount of the Unsecured Note into 2,857,143 Common Shares at the C$0.35 conversion price, and the Unsecured Note has been cancelled. The Warrant remains outstanding in accordance with its terms. The Closing Shares, the Common Shares issued on conversion of the Unsecured Note, and any Common Shares issuable on exercise of the Warrant are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Unsecured Note, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The issuance of the Unsecured Note and the related securities has been accepted by Cboe Canada.
"The fact that our investor in this Note immediately converted is a powerful endorsement of where this Company is headed," added Mr. Celenza. "He could have held a paying piece of debt with downside protection — instead he chose to take Common Shares and own the upside alongside our other shareholders. That kind of conviction from a sophisticated investor who knows our business well says more than any financing announcement could, and it reinforces the confidence we have in the operating plan we are executing against."
Shares-for-Debt Settlement
The Company has also issued an aggregate of 1,552,595 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$0.32 per Common Share to settle approximately C$497,000 of outstanding indebtedness (the " Debt Settlement "). None of the creditors participating in the Debt Settlement are related parties of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions , and accordingly the Debt Settlement is not a "related party transaction" for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Common Shares issued in respect of the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Debt Settlement has been accepted by Cboe Canada.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued in connection with the Unsecured Note (including upon conversion thereof), the Warrant, the Closing Shares and the Debt Settlement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, abetter-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,500 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the Financings, the expected payment of interest and amortization payments in cash or common shares, the anticipated benefits of the Financings to the Company and its shareholders, the Company's growth strategy, retail expansion and product launches, and the timing and form of registration or qualification of the underlying common shares for resale. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, included increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
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Investor Relations
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088