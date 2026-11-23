Cizzle Brands Corporation (Nasdaq: CZZL; Cboe Canada: CZZL; Frankfurt: 8YF) (" Cizzle Brands " or the " Company "), the sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today closed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the " Offering ") in connection with the uplisting of its common shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company issued 3,030,000 common shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering were US$15.15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and Offering expenses.
The common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 20, 2026, under the symbol "CZZL." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on Cboe Canada under the symbol "CZZL."
Pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated November 19, 2026, between Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC (the "Underwriter" ) and the Company, the Underwriter acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering. The Company granted 151,500 common share purchase warrants entitling the Underwriter to purchase up to an aggregate of 151,500 common shares of the Company at a price of US$6.00 per share, exercisable during the three-year period commencing six months after the closing date of the Offering. The Company paid certain offering expenses of the Underwriter. Research Capital Corporation acted as an agent for the sale of common shares in the Offering in Canada.
A registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-298427) related to the Offering of the common shares described above was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and became effective on September 29, 2026 pursuant to Rule 467(b) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A copy of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov . The common shares were offered and sold in the United States only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying short form base shelf prospectus dated October 7, 2025, forming part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to this Offering has been filed with the SEC. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base shelf prospectus may be obtained from Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, Prospectus Department, 40 Wall Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10005, telephone 212-440-9600, email: prospectus@jgunnar.com . Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
As previously disclosed, a portion of the Offering was completed in Canada in reliance on the "listed issuer financing" exemption from the prospectus requirements available under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). An amended and restated offering document containing final pricing for the Offering (the " Offering Document ") can be accessed in English and French under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.cizzlebrands.com . Any distribution of common shares outside of Canada was made pursuant to applicable foreign securities laws and the public offering exemption available under BC Instrument 72‑503 Distribution of Securities outside British Columbia .
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,900 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory, a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit: https://www.myhappieats.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Cizzle Brands Corporation
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include the risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration statement on Form F-10, as amended, the prospectus supplement relating to the Offering and the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update this forward-looking information if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
Neither Cboe Canada nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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For further information, please contact:
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088