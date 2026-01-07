Citi Wealth Releases Macroeconomic and Markets View for 1Q 2026 - Staying Grounded in a Noisy World

In a dynamic market, process and flexibility are equally important for investors

Today, Citi Wealth released The Short and Long: Q1 Macro Investment View , a new, quarterly report designed to offer global, data-driven guidance to help investors navigate increasingly complex markets with confidence and clarity.

Following an unpredictable and sometimes volatile macro picture in 2025, Citi Wealth's focus in 2026 is constructing dynamic portfolios with core positions rather than shifting point-in-time forecasts as a winning strategy to navigate volatile market cycles.

"We are constructive on the macroeconomic environment for 2026, with corporate profitability anchoring continued global growth, bolstered by favorable monetary and fiscal policy," said Kate Moore, Chief Investment Officer at Citi Wealth. "Despite last year's significant macro headwinds, global growth slowed only modestly, showcasing the resilience that companies in advanced economies have built into their balance sheets."

The report also emphasizes the need for investors to stay grounded and objective in their market views, avoiding the pervasive risk of "narrative fitting." In 1Q26, Citi Wealth cites five core convictions representing its highest-confidence views on the opportunities and risk in the current macro environment:

  1. Monetary and fiscal policy should provide tailwinds to the global economy in early 2026, with the macroeconomic backdrop supporting corporate profits.
  2. Current "elevated" valuations (particularly in the U.S.) reflect index composition and healthy fundamentals, and do not give Citi Wealth pause in its equity allocations.
  3. Capital expenditures (CapEx) and investments in AI infrastructure have opened potential opportunities both upstream in natural resources and downstream across specialized industrials.
  4. Europe's cyclical bias and stagnant productivity backdrop constrain its upside, while the U.S. continues to offer more durable and predictable earnings growth.
  5. A hawkish monetary policy tilt, disruptions in AI investments, and a ruling against tariffs could all be risks to bullish investor sentiment in 1Q26.

In detailing these views, Citi Wealth questions commonly held views about economic growth in 2025, such as the hype around fading leadership of mega-cap tech equities and attributing "all U.S. growth" to AI.

"Despite growing fatigue in AI and Tech market discourse, fundamentals continue to favor the sector, and superior earnings growth and strong cash flow generation support tech as a long-term core holding," said JP Coviello, Head of Portfolio Strategy at Citi Wealth. "The sector comprises the majority of growth in U.S. equity indices, and it is extremely difficult to be bullish on stocks without also being bullish on tech. We continue to believe that technology investment will power the global economy across global industries."

For investors looking at medium-term opportunities, Citi Wealth's report highlights several key investment tenets they need to keep in mind:

  • We do not believe in using valuations as an investment thesis. Many investors get intimidated by valuations appearing elevated, fearing a repeat of the Dot Com Bubble, but there are stark differences to previous periods of similar valuation levels.
  • Upstream and downstream opportunities in CapEx and AI infrastructure. An aggressive global CapEx pipeline and evolving AI needs support sustained demand for natural resources, specialized labor and niche industrial suppliers, and potential investment opportunities with it.
  • Structural drags and cyclical exposure leave Europe trailing U.S. in earnings power. Earnings should drive the bulk of equity returns over the coming quarters, which leaves non‑U.S. markets in a "show me" phase: margin and earnings delivery must now validate the higher multiples of 2025.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact
Hugh Cunningham

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CitigroupCNYSE:CFintech Investing
C
The Conversation (0)
New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

(TheNewswire) January 7th, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario– New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a summary 2025 Chairmans Message and Go-Forward Plan for 2026. In this press release, NAM is also to update shareholders on... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight a transformational 2025 in which the Company has evolved from an early-stage exploration company to an emerging Canadian gold producer with a multi-asset portfolio focused on a... Keep Reading...
LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

(TheNewswire) Anchors to: Drill hole LBX25-095 3.50 m@ 1.40 g/t Au and 2.30% Zn (162.50 m to 166.00 m) including: 0.70 m @ 5.97 g/t Au,18.4 g/t Ag and 10.8% Zn. 4.50 m@ 2.00 g/t Au, 5.75 g/t Ag and 1.22% Zn(188.00 m to 192.50 m), including: 0.50 m @ 3.30 g/t Au,17.8 g/t Ag and 6.84% Zn (188.00 m... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

(TheNewswire) Crown Porphyry-Stockwork Drill Targets Confirmed Vancouver, British Columbia, January 7th, 2026 TheNewswire Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce it has received final assay results for samples taken at the Silver... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 6, 2026 - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the airborne LiDAR survey recently flown over the high-grade El Potrero... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

Related News

uranium investing

Denison Mines Poised to Begin Construction on Phoenix Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

silver investing

La Negra SE delivers exceptional drill results

Gold Investing

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Lithium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Precious Metals Investing

Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces Record Sales Volumes