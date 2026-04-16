Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Rightmove Plc's ADR Program

Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Rightmove Plc ("Rightmove"), as Depositary Bank for its sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program.

Rightmove's ADRs trade on the over the counter (OTC) Market under the symbol "RTMVY". Each ADS represents 2 ordinary shares of the company. Rightmove's underlying ordinary shares are listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "RMV".

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Head of Issuer Services at Citi, said: "We are committed to supporting Rightmove with high quality services through our industry-leading ADR solutions. Our deep capital markets expertise and extensive global network enable us to facilitate seamless access to global capital markets for issuers like Rightmove."

Citi Issuer Services is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in over 65 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi's global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries, and investors.

For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr .

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Citi Media Contact:
Harsha Jethnani
harsha.jethnani@citi.com
+65 93830872

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