Circle to Participate in Citi's 14th Annual FinTech Conference

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) announced today that Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 14th Annual FinTech Conference on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:15am ET.
A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on Circle's Investor Relations website at www.circle.com/investors .
In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Circle uses its Investor Relations website ( https://investor.circle.com ), its blog ( https://www.circle.com/blog ), press releases ( https://www.circle.com/pressroom ), public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed ( https://x.com/circle ), and its LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/circle-internet-financial ) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these mediums in addition to following Circle's SEC filings.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world's largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations. For more information visit www.circle.com .
