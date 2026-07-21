Circle to Announce Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) will report its financial results for the second quarter 2026 on Wednesday, August 5.

A live video webcast will be held at 8 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and business highlights. The webcast will be available through Circle's official YouTube and X channels.

Access to all related materials and links, including a replay and transcript following the event, will be available at circle.com/investors .

During the webcast, management will address a selection of shareholder questions submitted in advance via Say Technologies Q&A platform . The platform will open July 29, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET and close August 4, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET.

Disclosure Information
In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Circle uses its Investor Relations website ( https://investor.circle.com ), its blog ( https://www.circle.com/blog ), press releases ( https://www.circle.com/pressroom ), public conference calls and webcasts, including through its YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@BuildOnCircle ), its X feed ( https://x.com/circle ), and its LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/circle-internet-financial ) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these sites in addition to following Circle's SEC filings.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

Press:
press@circle.com

Investors:
investors@circle.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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