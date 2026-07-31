Circle Granted Trust Charter by the New York Department of Financial Services

New charter deepens regulatory foundation for Circle and USDC

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), a global financial technology company and stablecoin market leader, today announced that it has received a limited purpose trust charter from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for Circle Internet Trust Company LLC, d/b/a Circle New York Trust.

Circle's New York trust charter underscores Circle's commitment to the highest standards of safety, transparency, and compliance. In 2015, Circle became the first company to receive a BitLicense from NYDFS, marking the beginning of an enduring regulatory relationship with the agency.

"Earning a New York trust charter has been a longstanding objective for Circle given the regulatory clarity that comes with it," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Circle. "NYDFS is an international standard setter for digital asset regulation, and New York is Circle's global headquarters. This charter reflects over a decade of regulatory commitment and positions USDC within a strong, respected framework as digital dollars become central to the global financial system."

ABOUT CIRCLE
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. Circle's platform includes the world's largest regulated stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

Media Contacts: press@circle.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

circle internet groupcrclnyse:crclblockchain investing
CRCL
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole of the recently completed, Phase 1 drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-001... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the results of its initial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey that consisted of 10 line-km using a 2D pole-dipole electrode array over the Yuma King West and Yuma King Mine... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the commencement of its initial drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") in Arizona, alongside the successful completion of an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced it has successfully posted and received official acceptance of the required reclamation bond from the US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for its Yuma King project (the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
Dark screen showing Bitcoin to US dollar chart with green and red lines.

Crypto Market Update: H1 Crypto Hacks Cross US$1 Billion, Blockaid Reports

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (July 29) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Kevin Tran.

Decoding the CLARITY Act's Impact on Digital Assets and Banking Law

The CLARITY Act is set to determine the way digital assets are handled in the US. Currently under discussion in Congress, it is often described as a crypto bill, but its scope extends far beyond that realm. At its core, the CLARITY Act is a comprehensive financial services law aiming to clarify... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin in front of colorfully lit computer screen showing graphs and data.

Crypto Market Update: Coinbase CEO Frames Crypto, AI as "Reinforcing Trends"

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 27) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
US flag waves in front of the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Pressed for Action on CLARITY Act

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (July 24) as of 11:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Digital chart shows declining green and red candlesticks with blue, yellow and white trend lines on a black background.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Republicans Release Updated CLARITY Act

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (July 22) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $33.1 million, or approximately $0.87 per share as at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

antimony investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

copper investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

uranium investing

Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu