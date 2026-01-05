Chris Macios Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group

Evercore announced today that Chris Macios has joined the firm as a senior managing director in the financial sponsors group. He will be based in New York.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to Evercore," said Daniel Mendelow, co-head of U.S. investment banking. "His extensive experience and deep relationships across the financial sponsor community will further strengthen our franchise and enhance how we support our clients."

Mr. Macios said, "I am thrilled to join Evercore and help expand the firm's dedicated financial sponsors coverage effort. Evercore is well positioned to serve this important and increasingly complex client base, and I look forward to delivering for our clients."

Mr. Macios joins Evercore with nearly 20 years of investment banking experience. Most recently, he was a senior managing director at Guggenheim Securities. Before that, he served as a director in Houlihan Lokey's financial sponsors coverage group and earlier held a director role in Wells Fargo's financial sponsors group. He began his career as an associate at NewStar Financial.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:
Daniel Mendelow
Co-Head of U.S. Investment Banking
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

