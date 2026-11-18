Key Takeaways:
- Fees for private company and fund transactions have been lowered to a maximum of 1.5% for sellers and 2.5% for buyers.
- The 1.5% maximum standard seller fee is among the lowest of leading private market platforms. 1
- Predetermined pricing creates a simpler and more transparent experience for clients.
The Charles Schwab Corporation today announced lower fees for private company and fund transactions through Forge Global, Inc., (Forge) a leading private market platform acquired by Charles Schwab in March 2026. Effective today, the new pricing lowers costs and gives current and future clients a simpler and more transparent experience.
Fees for transactions brokered on the Forge Global marketplace under the new pricing model have been lowered to a maximum of 1.5% for sellers and 2.5% for buyers. At 1.5%, the maximum standard seller fee is among the lowest of leading private market platforms. 1 Lower seller costs are designed to encourage more shareholders to bring shares to market, expanding opportunities for buyers and supporting greater liquidity across the private market. Individual rates may vary by transaction size, and additional fees may be applicable for fund transactions.
"Schwab has a long history of lowering costs and creating better investing experiences for clients," said Andrew D'Anna, Managing Director, Schwab Investment Platforms, Solutions and Strategy. "This simpler, more transparent pricing model is an important step in our work to increase access to the private market."
The new pricing builds on Charles Schwab's commitment to expanding access to the private market following its acquisition of Forge in March 2026. With predetermined pricing, eligible investors know their costs up front, making it easier to buy and sell private company shares with confidence. Pricing details are available at Insights: Forge Fees Explained - Forge .
About Forge Global
Forge Global Inc. is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge operates a leading trading marketplace through which investors have bought and sold more than $18 billion in private company shares. Forge was acquired by Charles Schwab in March 2026.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn .
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Forge analyzed fee data of private company platforms according to the firms' Form CRS.
Disclosures
This is not an offer of, or a solicitation to subscribe to or purchase, private company securities.
Private markets and private company securities are not suitable for all investors. Only investors who qualify as accredited investors , qualified clients , or qualified purchasers are eligible to invest in private company securities. Private company securities are speculative, involve a substantial degree of risk, including loss of principal, and are highly illiquid. There is no guarantee that a market will develop for such securities. Investing in private company securities is appropriate only for those investors who do not require a liquid investment, for whom an investment does not constitute a complete investment program, and who fully understand and are capable of assuming the risks.
Forge Global, Inc. ("Forge") is a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117592027/en/
Christine Underhill
christine.underhill@schwab.com
(415) 961-3790