CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 9 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is excited to announce a key addition to its clean UHP hydrogen production team as it prepares for first delivery at its flagship project in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.
Strengthening Clean UHP hydrogen production with New Leadership
CHARBONE is pleased to welcome Jean Watelle , a seasoned engineer with more than 25 years of experience in technical and manufacturing management, including 11 years as Director of Hydrogen and Site Operations, Large Industries - Eastern Region at Air Liquide Canada, 5 years in Lean Manufacturing and as a Tier 1 specialist for Chrysler and Ford. Recognized for his dynamism, creativity, and deep expertise in continuous improvement methodologies, Mr. Watelle thrives on tackling ambitious challenges and delivering results through strong team collaboration .
Mr. Watelle's operational acumen will be instrumental as CHARBONE transitions its first project deployment to full-scale production. Working closely with CHARBONE's executive team, Mr. Watelle will support the operation and the management of clean UHP hydrogen production from projects across the U.S. and Canada.
" Jean's extensive experience in industrial gases, particularly in operations and production management, will significantly strengthen our team as we move from planning to execution ," said Dave Gagnon, CHARBONE's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. " As we prepare to generate our first revenues from Sorel-Tracy, we are focused on increasing shareholder value through efficient operations and strategic growth. "
CHARBONE is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, CHARBONE is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. CHARBONE is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy . CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
