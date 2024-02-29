Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today provided a company update, including significant progress being made with operating expenses and cash burn rate reductions over the last year, steps to strengthen its balance sheet and reconfirmation of its 100% near-term focus on advancing green hydrogen production and deploying a network of modular and scalable production facilities throughout hydrogen-dependent industrial areas across North America

"We have been taking important and deliberate steps toward creating long-term shareholder value through a series of successful recapitalization efforts and focusing business activities on green hydrogen production delivery, commercial growth scalability and strengthening our balance sheet," said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone. "We have completed two recent financings for $500K and $850K and expect that our cost reduction efforts will continue to result in a significant decrease in our monthly cash burn-rate, down to approximately $150,000 vs. the $450,000 as seen in previous periods."

Burn-Rate and Payables Reductions

Charbone has implemented a range of significant cost-cutting actions designed to sharpen its capital structure through significant payables and monthly burn-rate reduction, while maintaining a healthy balance sheet and strengthening liquidity.

  • The Company has right-sized its monthly burn rate from c. $450,000 per month to c. $150,000$ as per the latest financials dated September 30, 2023.

  • As of September 30, 2023, Charbone had 2,800,000$ in trade payables, and as part of its ongoing plan to recapitalize its balance sheet and clean its payables as well as its debt the following was completed:

    • $479,162 of third-party payables settled via the issuance of 4,791,619 Units Shares were confirmed as per the press release dated November 9, 2023;

    • $195,000 of management, including Chief Executive Officer, remuneration debts were settled via the issuance of 1,950,000 Units Shares as per the press release dated November 17, 2023; and

    • $88,066 of third-party payables were settled via the issuance of 880,660 Units Shares as per the press release dated December 7, 2023.

Recapitalization Efforts

Additionally, the Company has recapitalized its balance sheet via the following two financings:

  • Equity raise $499,877 via issuance of 9,997,540 Units Shares closed in two tranches on December 6 and December 15, 2023 as at $0.05 per Unit; and

  • Equity raise of $849,622 closed on February 1, 2024 via the issuance of 16,992,440 Units Shares as at $0.05per Unit.

Advancing Green Hydrogen Production Efforts

The Charbone team has worked diligently to refine its technology and proprietary processes with the goal of delivering a network of 16 modular and scalable green hydrogen production facilities in strategic areas across North America by 2030. Development of Charbone's flagship green hydrogen facility, located in the City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec along Highway 30's "Steel Highway," is set to come online in mid-2024.  Production will follow a phased approach, gradually accelerating to produce approximately 200 kg per day once reaching initial full capacity. In the US, plant development will begin with the recently announced project in the Detroit, Michigan area.

"The decisions made to improve operational efficiencies have provided us with a clear path toward achieving several important milestones throughout the course of 2024," Gagnon continued. "I want to thank our shareholders and business partners for their support as we push forward with an exciting green hydrogen production agenda in the months ahead."

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a North American network of production facilities and technological solutions for the creation and distribution of green hydrogen produced from clean and renewable energies. Providing eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, the Company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities producing green and low carbon intensity dihydrogen molecules, with the goal of scaling to deliver 16 modular and scalable green hydrogen production facilities in strategic areas across North America by 2030.

As North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, Charbone's common shares are active on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB: K47).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Office phone:

+1 450 678-7171

Cell phone:

+1 450 524-0067

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Office phone:

+1 450 678-7171

Cell phone:

+1 514 980-5841

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Office phone:

+1 450 678-7171

Cell phone:

+1 438 508-1718

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

    Brossard (Québec) / TheNewswire / le 29 février 2024 CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH , OTCQB: CHHYF, FWB: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») , la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert,  fourni aujourd'hui une mise à jour de l'entreprise, incluant  des progrès significatifs réalisés en matière de réduction des dépenses d'exploitation et du taux d'utilisation de la trésorerie au cours de l'année dernière, et des mesures visant à renforcer son bilan ainsi que la reconfirmation de son objectif à court terme de à focuser à 100% sur l'avancement de la production d'hydrogène vert et le déploiement de son réseau d'usine de production modulaires et évolutives dans les zones industrielles utilisant de l'hydrogène en Amérique du Nord.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 20 février, 2024 — CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») la seule société cotée en bourse en Amérique du Nord spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a conclu des accords supplémentaires de sensibilisation des investisseurs et de marketing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that the City of Sorel-Tracy and Charbone Hydrogen Québec Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Charbone, have finalized all arrangements to move forward on next steps towards site construction of the area's first green hydrogen facility on land along Highway 30's "Steel Highway".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

$1.365 Million Raise to Fast-Track Offshore Peru Workplan

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments for a placement raising A$1.365 million before costs (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an operational update on three Mankota-area wells in which the Company maintains a 20% working interest alongside HEVI's partner and the operator, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), including preliminary test results from two wells and confirmed stimulation of a third well.

Operations Overview

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Global Oil & Gas Limited (‘GLV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, reports that its partner and operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has initiated the completion operations for the well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (“9-35 Well”). The 9-35 Well has been perforated and production testing and evaluation operations are currently ongoing.

Additionally, HEVI provides an update on the well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (“2-31 Well”), HEVI’s first helium discovery as announced on November 21, 2023. The Company is pleased to report that its partner and operator, NAH, has effectively stimulated the 2-31 Well and is currently testing and evaluating the results.

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company


Keep reading...Show less

