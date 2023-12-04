Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America

Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America

Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) (“ Charbone ”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “ MOU ”) as of December 1, 2023 with Michigan’s Oakland County Economic Development Department (the “ OCED ”) that will set the stage for Charbone’s first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.

The executed MOU between the parties will provide Charbone with a strong local partner for negotiations with local authorities, support in the final site selection process, project development and permitting support for activities related to its first facility in the United States, and assistance developing a regional ecosystem and hub. OCED will support Charbone alongside other stakeholders such as the Detroit Regional Partnership (DRP) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The aforementioned partners have already provided extraordinary support to Charbone in recent months by arranging multiple meetings with automotive OEM’s, local stakeholders, and future potential hydrogen users. Charbone aims to develop a network of green hydrogen production facilities in the North American market and has already announced four facilities in Canada, including one already under construction in Quebec.

This MOU with Oakland County located in the North American hearth of the auto manufacturing industry is tremendous and exciting milestone for Charbone as it positions us as a new player and leader in the development and construction of modular and scalable production facilities in Detroit in what has been consider to be the cradle of the automaking in North America ,” said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone . “Charbone’s team will work hard to propose a project consistent with the decarbonization and sustainability objectives and goals of the Oakland County, Michigan and the country, and I must add that we are really happy with the support and the welcome that our project has been receiving and the relationship that we have built”.

“The potential that Charbone Hydrogen Corp. brings to Oakland County and Michigan is exciting on so many fronts. The green hydrogen facility will bolster our efforts to expand environmentally friendly mobility options for the automotive industry,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “This is a perfect example of how collaboration on a local, state and federal level can help produce an international agreement that holds so much promise.”

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.

About Oakland County

Oakland County Economic Development is Oakland County’s foremost advocate for business and community development, leading the charge for an economy that accounts for over 20% of the state’s GDP and is host to over 750 foreign-owned firms. The department focuses on improving the well-being of nearly 1.3 million Oakland County residents in partnership with 62 cities, villages and townships through efforts that entail job creation, job retention, tax base enhancements and quality of life improvements. For more information on Oakland County economic development and our initiatives, visit www.advantageoakland.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “likely”, or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Contacts Oakland County

Dave B. Gagnon

William Mullan

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Public Information Officer

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

Oakland County

Telephone:

+1 450 678-7171

Telephone:

+1 248 858-1048

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Email:

mullanw@oakgov.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 450 678-7171

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 450 678-7171

Email:

bv@charbone.com


Source

tsxv:ch otc:chhyf fwb:k47 cleantech investing Cleantech Investing
CH:CA
The Conversation (0)
Neo Battery Metals

NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material


Keep reading... Show less
father and daughter looking at electric windmills

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Cleantech?

As climate change becomes increasingly pressing, many investors are considering cleantech's potential.

The term " cleantech " refers to any technology that aims to reduce environmental impact while delivering equal or better results than traditional technologies. This can involve shifting away from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources like wind or solar power, reducing waste, treating wastewater and many other innovations .

Cleantech alternatives are now being used in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, waste management and energy production. Cleantech also involves monitoring carbon levels.

Keep reading... Show less
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


Keep reading... Show less
Frontier Energy

Central Perth Location for WA’s First Public Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce it has reached an in-principle agreement with the City of Perth for the development of WA’s first publicly available Green Hydrogen Refuelling Station (Refuelling Station).

Keep reading... Show less
Frontier Energy

WA’s Electricity Grid Constraints Highlight Strategic Advantage of the Bristol Spring Project

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) engaged independent specialist energy and resources consultancy ResourcesWA, to undertake an assessment (the Report) of Western Australia’s major electricity network, the South West Interconnected System (SWIS).

Keep reading... Show less
Frontier Energy

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 30 September 2023.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Freegold Intersects 4.25 g/t Au over 67.1m and 4.09 g/t over 23.9m within 276.5m grading 1.76 g/t Au in the Initial Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Private Placement with Foran Mining Corporation

Energy Investing

Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files Supporting Documentation For Exploitation Licence For The IBW Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

×