CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

Brossard, Quebec, December 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load of clean UHP hydrogen to an independent distributor based in Ontario, marking the official start of revenue generation for its production division.

First delivery of clean UHP hydrogen to an independent distributor customer in Ontario

As part of its commercial launch, Charbone announces its very first delivery of clean UHP hydrogen produced in Sorel-Tracy, for its independent distribution partner located in Ontario. This initial shipment confirms the Company's ability to efficiently supply markets outside Quebec from the outset.

This contract marks the beginning of a new phase of commercial growth for Charbone, which plans to gradually expand its distribution network and strengthen its presence in the main industrial corridors of Eastern Canada and the American Midwest. Given limited access to consistent and reliable clean UHP hydrogen supply in the North American market and strong demand for the Company's product, Charbone does not disclose purchase order volumes or pricing in order to preserve its competitive position. Revenues from Charbone's production, distribution, and advisory businesses are reported quarterly on a consolidated basis.

"We are extremely proud to begin delivering locally produced clean UHP hydrogen to our first customer today," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "This is another major milestone for Charbone, and also for the clean UHP hydrogen industry in North America."

For more information on Charbone's vision, modular plant configuration, and economic outlook, please visit the Company's website for updated investor materials including presentation and fact sheet. Also, if you haven't done so already, please watch the Company's investor webinar recorded on December 16, 2025 by visiting the following link: https://info.rbmilestone.com/Charbone-webinar-dec-2025.

About Charbone CORPORATION

Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.Charbone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

