Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil
Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of the strategy and key targets for 1H 2024 as the Company advances the development of its Stage One Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project) in Southwest WA, towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) and construction during 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stage One of the Project will consist of a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery. A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is on track for February 2024
- The inclusion of a battery follows a major change in WA Government policy regarding Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)1 that makes development of a BESS financially more attractive
- Energy Policy WA’s Coordinator of Energy has now adopted a 4-hour BESS as the reference technology for Benchmark Reserve Capacity (BRCP), a change from the current reference technology of an open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT)
- Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) for an 80MW 4-hour battery are forecast to generate ~$24 million in revenue in 2026/27 (excluding RCPs from solar)
- The Company selected this strategy following a detailed assessment of various value adding alternatives and facilities of various sizes. This analysis indicated this combination provided the strongest financial returns with the lowest capital commitment, whilst also offering a lower technical risk compared to alternatives
- Integrating battery capacity enhances the Project’s returns (compared to solar alone) through increased revenue from RCP, energy storage arbitrage (shifting of energy sales from the midday low to early evening peak prices) and reducing curtailment
- Frontier has commenced preliminary debt financing work. More information regarding this process will be released prior to the DFS
- Frontier continues to advance its dual fuel green hydrogen peaking power plant Study due for release in 2Q 2024
- Following discussions with suppliers the Company is also assessing a leasing option which could minimise upfront capital costs
- Frontier continues to assess additional opportunities to both produce and sell green hydrogen as part of its renewable energy strategy
- Frontier is fully funded through to Stage One FID with a cash balance of $12.3m2
CEO Adam Kiley commented: “Renewable energy is the most dynamic industry in Australia.
Both the Federal and State governments are continuously updating regulations and policies, while also providing new financial incentives for industry to align with these changes. These changes in policy aim to ensure Australia not only meets its decarbonisation targets, but also support growing electricity demand as the result of decarbonisation as part of this major energy transition.
In the last few months alone, the Federal Government has announced the $67 billion Capacity Investment Scheme3 (CIS). In WA, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) changed the technology for BRCP from a gas-fuelled peaking power plant to a 4-hour battery.
Frontier has and will continue to assess these ongoing changes by Government to ensure the Company is best positioned to leverage its strategy to enhance its returns for investors.
Batteries have always been considered by the Company, as it is logical to store solar energy generated during low priced periods (middle of the day) for dispatch during higher priced periods (early evening). Including this at the Project now makes financial sense, given changes to BRCP payments, whilst capital costs and efficiency of batteries have also improved significantly. Inclusion of a battery sees minimal delay in the release of our DFS, which will be announced in February.
The Company has also commenced implementation of its funding strategy, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Finally, while we were disappointed not to advance to the next stage of the Federal Government’s Hydrogen Headstart program, as we believe we have the potential to be a major green hydrogen project in Australia, given the existing infrastructure and industry surrounding the Project, we remain committed to this sector in the long term and will continue to assess future opportunities to add further renewable energy capability to the Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
How Thermolysis Could Solve the World's Growing Waste Problem
The world produces nearly 2.2 billion tons of waste each year — enough that, were it all placed in trucks, it would circle the world 24 times. As the world faces a global waste management crisis, sustainable practices such as recycling can only go so far in addressing the problem, which grows worse each year.
As the old saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention.
Thermolysis has enabled a new kind of waste processing beyond simple recycling, transforming waste products back into high-value raw materials. The implications of this innovation are enormous, as are the business opportunities. But to understand them, one must first know about the underlying technology.
What is thermolysis?
Thermolysis is a form of chemical decomposition that occurs due to heat. When a substance reaches a particular temperature threshold — known as a decomposition point — it begins to break down at the molecular level. This process is distinct from melting, as the result is an entirely new substance rather than a phase change.
Given that polystyrene has historically been one of the most significant sources of plastic pollution, it's fitting to use it as an example. Also known as styrofoam, polystyrene has a melting point between 210 degrees Celsius and 249 degrees Celsius. It begins undergoing chemical decomposition around 325 degrees and fully decomposes at 500 degrees.
There are multiple ways one might apply thermolysis to waste management, but the majority follow the same general steps. First, the materials that are to be converted may require preparation. This could include washing, dehydration or even chemical treatment.
Next, the prepared materials are placed into an oxygen-deprived environment to prevent burning. Once the environment is fully sealed, it is then superheated. This process is known as pyrolysis.
Pyrolysis on its own is imperfect. While it does transform waste into more valuable materials, it also tends to produce pollutants such as furans and dioxins. What's more, the result of pyrolysis tends to be cross-contaminated and, therefore, of limited value.
Waste management companies have brainstormed several technologies aimed at addressing this shortcoming. Some combine direct heat with extreme pressure. Others use a combination of direct and indirect heat.
Pyrolysis's shortcomings are most evident when applied to inorganic waste, particularly mixed plastics. Each plastic has a different decomposition point and each decomposes into different substances.
In light of this, some environmentalists have even gone so far as to refer to pyrolysis — and, by association, thermolysis — as greenwashing.
"[Mixed plastics contain] too many types," Last Beach Cleanup founder and chemical engineer Jan Dell explained to Chemical & Engineering News. "There are too many additives. You can't recycle them all together and separating them out defies the second law of thermodynamics. It's just impossible to reorder — like Humpty Dumpty — all these plastics once they've been put into a curbside bin."
To address this problem, some organizations have focused specifically on homogenous plastics, paying a premium for the materials. But there are also multiple innovations geared towards mixed plastics and other similar waste products.
Comparatively, the most basic of these involves specialized adsorbents to soak up undesirable compounds. Some companies have also taken to using superheated steam to transfer heat directly into plastic particles. Many have increasingly begun incorporating a process known as catalysis or catalytic pyrolysis.
Catalysis is exactly what it sounds like. Rather than relying solely on heat, adsorption or pressure, a company introduces one or more catalysts into the pyrolytic process. This can not only lower the decomposition point of waste materials but also help filter out or eliminate unwanted byproducts.
Hydrogenation is arguably the most common example of this, bonding hydrogen to waste products to influence the thermolytic process's output.
Applying thermolysis to waste management
Companies operating within the petrochemical industry are among the most enthusiastic early adopters of thermolysis and pyrolysis. Many of the biggest names in the sector have already established strategic partnerships with waste conversion specialists, while others are hard at work developing their own in-house processes. In both cases, the environmental and capital benefits are the same.
Applying thermolysis to petrochemical waste management allows unprecedented control over emissions. In addition to minimizing a company's carbon footprint — qualifying it for sustainability benefits — this also significantly reduces the release of pollutants. Recycled materials can then be used for sustainable energy generation or circular manufacturing.
Thermolysis makes the circular economy more accessible than ever for businesses. Rather than having to source raw materials exclusively from the resource sector, a company can instead cycle its own waste products back into the supply chain. Again, this simultaneously reduces both environmental harm and operational overhead.
In the long term, thermolytic technologies have the potential to play a major role in both waste and emissions reduction, eliminating harmful materials from vulnerable ecosystems while progressing toward the ultimate goal of global carbon neutrality.
Revenue potential
According to the World Economic Forum, the circular economy represents roughly $4.5 trillion of potential value. The capacity to convert waste into valuable raw materials is a foundational part of this and, therefore represents a considerable chunk of that value. We've already mentioned a few possible revenue streams through which this value could manifest — cost-effectiveness, sustainable manufacturing, energy generation and participation in the carbon economy.
Thermolytic waste conversion also has the potential to produce high-value products, from soil amendments and charcoal to bio-oils and renewable natural gas, disrupting and revolutionizing multiple industries in the process.
To date, there are already many established names in the thermolytic conversion space.
Canadian firm Emergent Waste Solutions is among the most promising. The company has developed a patent-pending Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) process that combines direct heat, indirect heat, steam and medium pyrolysis to ensure complete separation of carbon-based feedstock and complete penetration of its constituent molecules. The use of superheated steam also makes Emergent's ATS one of the safest systems of its kind by eliminating the need for vacuum pumps and reducing the risk of fire.
Landfill Solutions, based in Madrid, Spain, is another company that has shown considerable promise, having developed a waste management process that hydrolyzes and pelletizes waste before subjecting it to high-pressure thermolysis. The purified gasses produced through this process are then cooled and stored in a tank where they're homogenized and mixed. The company maintains that through this process, it can potentially reduce the amount of waste in landfills by up to 90 percent.
Last but certainly not least, the fittingly named Greek company Thermolysis has developed what it refers to as a revolutionary, next-generation plastic-to-fuel technology. The green tech company, which has yet to announce an IPO, aims to eliminate plastic waste entirely. Revenue generation will primarily be achieved through partnerships with the petrochemical industry.
Investor takeaway
Waste management represents one of the most significant ongoing sustainability challenges facing modern businesses. Thermolysis represents one of the most promising solutions — a cost-effective, low-impact process that converts both organic and inorganic waste into valuable resources. The revenue and investment potential of thermolytic technologies are enormous, as are their potential to help the world along its path to a greener, more sustainable future.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Emergent Waste Solutions. This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Emergent Waste Solutionsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Emergent Waste Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Emergent Waste Solutions and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Klimat X
Overview
As the world approaches what analysts refer to as the point of no return for climate change, governments and industry leaders are ramping up their commitments to clean energy and net-zero carbon emission. But commitment alone may no longer be enough, as global emissions in 2022 reached nearly 37 gigatons.
If the world is to fulfill its climate goals, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 7.6 percent each year between 2020 and 2030, according to a United Nations report. The corporate sector has increasingly taken a leadership role in this arena, collectively committing over $100 trillion of market cap to meet net-zero obligations. While it's certainly possible for businesses to achieve the necessary reduction goals internally, carbon offsetting fills a crucial gap for those striving to achieve their net-zero goals, especially when immediate large-scale emission reductions are challenging.
Carbon credits can be generated from a wide range of projects and systems — including direct air capture and fuel switching — and under a wide set of legal arrangements. Carbon credits are defined through a project design document, which specifies all relevant details about the carbon credit project, also known as a voluntary market carbon project. This includes land title, volume, measurability and additionality.
All voluntary market carbon projects are governed and managed by one or more independent standards agencies, depending on the region. These agencies operate similarly to the International Accounting Standards Body, which is responsible for establishing and maintaining international financial reporting standards.
In the case of restoration and conservation-based projects, carbon credit rights may either be associated with or separate from their underlying land title. In both cases, the company responsible for maintaining the project must demonstrate that investment will result in additional restoration beyond what is already present. Credits may either be purchased directly or deployed under streaming or royalty agreements, which offer a share of revenue in exchange for investing in development.
Nature-based voluntary carbon projects can unlock 65 to 85 percent of carbon credits. Nature-based solutions are an important part of addressing the climate challenge, given that deforestation and degradation account for 20 percent of global carbon emissions. Moreover, by targeting highly productive, low-cost jurisdictions, companies can generate significant returns to scale.
This is the basis of Klimat X’s (TSXV:KLX, FSE:QIC) value proposition. Klimat X is a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the company and its stakeholders.
Founded in 2021 by James Tansey, who holds a PhD in environmental science, Klimat X conducts industrial-scale carbon exploration and development across multiple jurisdictions. Drawing on 15 years of experience leading the development of carbon projects — which has produced over 50 million tonnes of carbon credits to date — Tansey’s vision for Klimat X is to become a leader in the protection and restoration of natural systems.
With some of the most senior executives from the carbon and resource sectors as part of its leadership team, Klimat X works at the national level and develops nature-based carbon projects on an unprecedented scale. Currently, it owns between 40 and 100 percent of three initial assets and has a development pipeline with over 3 million tons spread across Latin America, Asia and Africa. With a total of seven global projects consisting more than 80,000 hectares, Klimat X will create approximately 46 million tons of total carbon credits.
The company's operations in Sierra Leone and its commitment to delivering high quality carbon credits have been proven through rigorous third-party protocols and the success of its first financial partnership with UK-based BP Carbon Trading involving a funding agreement of US$2.5 million.
Klimat X is developing a large-scale rewilding and reforestation project in Sierra Leone, for an initial area of 5,000 hectares, which will produce up to 1.9 million tons of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. A Fortune 100 company has earlier pre-purchased the rights to carbon credits for the initial 5,000 hectares. The project area can be extended by a further 20,000 hectares.
The company has completed almost 1,500 hectares in the 2023 planting season and has submitted the project design document for final approval with an independent validation company. In late 2023, the company made the decision to switch to the new restoration protocol announced by Verra, the global registry for carbon projects. Switching to the new protocol ensures all Klimat X projects are aligned with the company’s commitment to high-integrity credits. The change is not expected to create any significant delays to its projects.
To date, Klimat X has mapped and verified almost 20,000 hectares of land for restoration and is working with NGO Namati to ensure landowner agreements are concluded under independently observed free and prior informed consent. There are large areas of degraded land that could be restored under this same model and the company is pursuing a mangrove restoration and conservation project covering up to 10,000 hectares.
In further pursuit of quality credits, Klimat X is developing a new technology platform, called Carbon Done Right, which provides unprecedented transparency and traceability for restoration projects connecting smallholder farmers with a system that is designed to ensure the value created from the sales of carbon credits is shared fairly with land-owning families.
Klimat X projects generate substantial economic benefits for the communities in the regions where they operate. The company shares income through employment opportunities, smallholder lease payments, and revenue-sharing agreements, particularly in regions with high levels of poverty and unemployment.
Klimat X is backed by a leadership team consisting of veterans from both the carbon and resources sectors, led by its CEO James Tansey. Director Celia Francis is a pioneer in the climate tech space. Board member Abayomi Akinjide has substantial experience in complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions alongside a host of other legal challenges. And Kevin Godlington, director of operations, is a specialist in post-conflict stabilization, stemming from his position as a former member of the British Foreign Office.
Company Highlights
- Klimat X is a carbon credit project developer focused on natural based solutions such as conservation, reforestation and mangrove restoration.
- Through collaboration with jurisdictional government and its own network of partners and developers, Klimat X develops low-cost carbon offset projects in highly productive jurisdictions.
- The company already maintains between 40 and 100 percent ownership of three initial assets alongside a development pipeline of 3 million tons of carbon credits diversified across Asia, Latin America and Africa.
- With a total of seven global projects consisting more than 80,000 hectares, Klimat X will create approximately 46 million tons of total carbon credits.
- Klimat X has secured a pre-purchase agreement with a Fortune 100 company for the rights to the carbon credits from an initial 5,000 hectares in the Sierra Leone project. Almost 1,500 hectares of planting have been completed in 2023.
- The company works with some of the largest buyers in the world including Fortune 100 companies.
- Klimat X currently maintains a 60-percent interest in sustainable coconut and spice producer and processor Pomeroon.
Core Projects
Sierra Leone
Klimat X's flagship project in Sierra Leone is a large-scale reforestation and rewilding of land previously cleared for mining and palm plantations. Klimat X has a pre-purchase agreement with a Fortune 100 company for the rights to carbon credits from the initial 5,000 hectares of the project. By the end of 2023, the company has completed almost 1,500 hectares of planting.
The initial project area of 5,000 hectares will produce up to 1.9 million tons of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. The total pre-purchase amount will be repaid through the delivery of validated and verified carbon credits to the pre-purchaser.
To date, Klimat X has surveyed and verified almost 20,000 hectares of land for restoration through a comprehensive participatory mapping process. An NGO, Namati, is acting on behalf of the landowners and preparing land lease agreements through a collaborative free and prior informed consent process.
Klimat X’s Sierra Leone projects consist of: up to 52,000 hectares of rewilding projects for a cumulative estimated carbon credits of up to 34 million tons over 50 years; a 5,000-hectare mangrove restoration project that will create an estimated carbon credit of 2 million tons over 30 years; and a 5,000-hectare Mangrove conservation project with an estimated 1.5 million tons of carbon credit over 30 years.
Yucatan (Mexico)In Yucatan, Klimat X is working closely with local partner Compañía Mexicana de Captación de Carbono to restore coastal mangrove degraded by road infrastructure. The company plans to undertake first planting in 2024, with plans to restore more than 10,000 hectares over 30 years. The project is estimated to create a cumulative carbon credit of 4.4 million tons.
GuyanaKlimat X is focused on developing agroforestry and carbon opportunities in Guyana through collaboration with the national government and partner organization Pomeroon Trading. The project will focus on the rehabilitation of coconut and mixed agriculture estates.
SurinameThe mangrove restoration project in Suriname aims to restore 5,000 hectares over 30 years with an estimated cumulative carbon credit of up to 3.6 million tons. Mangrove ecosystems in Suriname are crucial to protect against shoreline erosion, and provide habitats for marine wildlife and nurseries for coastal fisheries. Klimat X intends to conduct first planting in 2024.
Management Team
Dr. James Tansey - Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member
Dr. James Tansey is a leading academic focused on clean energy strategy and innovation. For the last 15 years, he has served as a professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, where he has advised the BC and federal governments on clean energy strategy and social enterprise. Tansey has served as founder and CEO of Canvas Impact Advisors, a private company utilizing a research-led approach to impact and clean tech investment, advising global clients with more than $25 billion of assets under management. He was also the CIO of Global Sustainable Capital Management, which invests in sustainable commodities and agriculture in global and emerging markets. Earlier in his career, he led the world's first carbon-neutral Olympics in 2010 in Vancouver. Tansey is the CEO and founder of Klimat X, with a PhD in environmental sciences.
Matthew Roma - Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Roma is a chartered professional accountant and the CEO of RW Global Consulting, a private company providing corporate finance, accounting and capital advisory services to private and public companies. In this role, Roma serves as a director and/or officer to several venture public companies in the natural resource and technology sectors. Roma articled at Deloitte, where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed companies based both in Canada and the United States.
Kevin Godlington - Director of Operations
Kevin Godlington is a managing director of Planting Naturals, an organic and sustainable palm oil producer with a commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship. He specializes in managing day-to-day upstream operations in Sierra Leone, supporting the network of farmers and partners. Godlington was a former member of the British Foreign Office working in highly complex post-conflict stabilization, including 12 years with the British Army.
Celia Francis - Director
Celia Francis is a proven pioneer in leading emerging digital and climate-tech-focused companies. She plays a central and active role in the emergence of carbon markets around the world, working on finance, technology solutions and project origination efforts. Francis was chief commercial officer at Earthshot, brokering voluntary carbon credit financing into a variety of high-quality nature restoration projects around the planet. She is also a board member at NREP, the leading real estate and urban developer in Northern Europe with a science-based commitment to net-zero by 2028.
Francis is also the founder of The Art of Forests Alliance, a cooperative of the world's most experienced at-scale forest restoration organizations. After graduating from Harvard and gaining an MBA from MIT, she held CEO and GM roles at leading technology companies, including AltaVista, T-Mobile and social networking company WeeWorld. She also served as CEO of Rated People, the UK's leading online home improvement marketplace which brings together homeowners and tradespeople.
Neil Passmore - Director
Neil Passmore is the co-founder and president of Pomeroon. Educated at the University of Oxford (BA, MBA), Passmore served in the British Army before joining JP Morgan as an emerging markets banker. He is the CEO of investment bank Hannam & Partners, focused on natural resources.
Abayomi Akinjide - Board Member
Abayomi (Yomi) Akinjide is a partner and co-leader of Fasken’s Global Energy and Climate Group. His practice focuses on corporate, corporate finance and commercial work, particularly in the energy, mining and telecoms sectors.
Akinjide has substantial experience in complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions, financings, private equity transactions, drafting commercial agreements, advising on joint ventures and many other legal issues. He has broad corporate experience and management skills, having led large teams on transactions usually involving multiple jurisdictions in a variety of sectors. He has a good understanding of financial markets and is a skilled negotiator, dealing with both transaction counterparties and regulators.
Akinjide has advised some clients, including banks, brokers, private equity sponsors and corporates. His practice is global; he is recognized as an expert on Africa and dual-qualified in England and Wales and Nigeria. He is an expert in Nigerian corporate and oil and gas law, has published various legal materials in Nigeria and has spoken at seminars on matters relating to the Nigerian legal system.
Innovations in Silicon Anode Materials: What You Need to Know
Silicon anode technology has gained increasing prominence recently for its potential to dramatically influence the trajectory of global electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Although originally cost prohibitive, recent innovations have effectively transformed silicon into a viable, high-capacity and high-performance alternative to graphite.
Consequently, the silicon anode market for lithium-ion batteries is slated to reach US$28.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 54 percent.
Silicon anode batteries are becoming a game changer for lithium-ion batteries, representing a considerable investment opportunity. Understanding the technology is crucial in knowing where to invest.
Recognizing the power of silicon anodes
Between rapid electrification, advancements in consumer electronics and emerging innovations in sustainability, the demand for battery power has never been greater. Unfortunately, traditional lithium-ion battery technology has hit a stopping point. Graphite-based batteries cannot keep pace with growing performance and capacity requirements.
Part of the problem is that while battery cathodes have evolved significantly, anodes have remained relatively unchanged since the inception of rechargeable battery technology. There are also supply chain issues to consider. China currently accounts for roughly 65 percent of global graphite production.
Here's where silicon comes in. Prior to recent events, battery makers were already using the material in limited quantities to improve graphite anode performance. Fully replacing the latter with the former promises drastic improvements in both capacity and charging times. Compared to graphite, silicon can theoretically store 10 times more capacity and charge at ultra-fast rates of 5 to 15 minutes.
Unfortunately, silicon anode technology is not without its problems. Silicon tends to swell during charging, which results in the fracturing and disintegration of the anode, rendering the component unusable. Resolving this swelling issue or the volume expansion problem is necessary and critical for silicon to be used in commercial-level batteries.
Nano-engineered silicon represents arguably the most compelling solution to the volume expansion problem of silicon anodes. First introduced via a 2008 research paper in Nature Nanotechnology, silicon nanowires are less reactive and far less prone to swelling. Unfortunately, they suffered from a different shortfall — high manufacturing and production costs.
Although silicon is one of the most abundant materials on Earth, nano-engineering tends to be prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, battery materials developers and cell manufacturers have developed a number of innovative solutions to this problem.
It's largely due to these innovations that the silicon anode market is positioned for such rapid expansion — something that will only be further driven by investments in manufacturing capacity.
Market trajectory of silicon anode technology
In October 2022, the US Department of Energy announced US$250 million in combined funding to support Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), Sila Nanotechnologies and Group14 Technologies in expanding their manufacturing capacity. Later that same year, Group14 raised an additional US$214 million in private investment for the same purpose. As reported by CNBC, all three companies plan to construct gigawatt-hour-scale manufacturing facilities within the next several years.
Several major automotive manufacturers have already seen the writing on the wall.
Mercedes Benz Group (ETR:MBG), for instance, has announced a supply agreement with Sila. Porsche Automobil Holding (ETR:PAH3), meanwhile, is among Group14's investors. Already an early adopter of silicon anodes, in 2021 Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) acquired battery startup SilLion Incorporated, which at the time held a patent for a new type of advanced silicon-based anode.
The automotive sector is not the only beneficiary of silicon anode technology. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, portable electronics and grid storage solutions have also played a major role in driving innovation. That same report sheds light on the silicon battery market's current trajectory.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold the largest market share from now through 2032. China represents a particularly relevant market in this region, owing to the rapid growth of its EV market and rising investment in renewable energy. The presence of several major vendors and manufacturers only further increases the country's importance to the battery market.
North America's battery market is also projected to experience considerable growth. With the pursuit of increased manufacturing capacity, companies in the region are exploring a multitude of advanced battery technologies. Surging EV sales are further augmenting market statistics, notes the Transparency report.
Latin America, Africa and the Middle East are also expected to grow, albeit at a far more moderate pace than other regions.
There's something else worth noting with regard to the battery market. Silicon anode adoption is expected to reduce the usage of other battery metals, particularly cobalt, nickel and manganese. Given the often significant environmental impact associated with extracting and processing these materials, this market shift may have a net positive impact on sustainability.
Key players in the silicon anode market
There are several companies that are notably involved in the development and evolution of silicon anode technology.
Amprius Technologies, for example, has developed a process to grow nanowires from the substrate of a battery's metal current collector. In March 2023, the company also reported that it had successfully developed a battery with a record-high energy density of 500 watt-hours per kilogram. That's roughly double the density of current EV batteries.
Group 14 Technologies and Sila Nanotechnologies, meanwhile, are both working to design composite silicon anode materials by nano-engineering the silicon particles into a carbon-based structure. Sila's technique involves the suspension of micrometer-sized nanostructured silicon in a porous scaffold of a different material. Group14 has taken a different approach, creating carbon particles and then infusing them with silicon through chemical vapor deposition.
Group14 also recently partnered with fast-charging battery technology company StoreDot to support the development and launch of its XFC lithium-silicon EV cells.
There's also OneD Battery Sciences, a privately held company partnered with General Motors (NYSE:GM). OneD has expanded on Amprius' nanowire concept by infusing the nanowires into graphite particles. This process, according to the company, costs less than $2 per kilowatt-hour and produces incredibly high-capacity, fast-charging batteries.
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM) is arguably among the most promising. The Toronto-based company is responsible for a proprietary, low-cost fabrication process known as the one-step manufacturing process. This process has allowed the company to develop a set of silicon anode materials that not only improve cycling stability and lifespan, but also significantly reduce manufacturing costs.
The company’s patented silicon anode technology, called NBMSiDE, utilizes an energy-efficient, one-step nano-coating process to enable ultra-fast charging and increase EV driving range by greater than 20 percent. The manufacturing process is also more than 70 percent cheaper compared to competitors, according to the company. NBMSiDE coats strong, durable nanomaterials on the surface of each silicon particle to effectively resolve the volume expansion problem, enabling reliability and high performance in EV lithium-ion batteries.
Investor takeaway
Silicon anode batteries appear, for all intents and purposes, to be the next major evolution of battery technology. Ongoing research and development promises to accelerate both the distribution and adoption of silicon anodes, which were previously held back by issues of cost and design. The result is a market poised for explosive growth and a flurry of innovative startups — an excellent investment target all around.
This INNspired article is sponsored by NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM,OTCQB:NBMFF). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by NEO Battery Materialsin order to help investors learn more about the company. NEO Battery Materialsis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with NEO Battery Materials and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Tech 5: BYD Set to Beat Tesla in EV Sales, New York Times Sues OpenAI
The New York Times (NYT) (NYSE:NYT) has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the maker of generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT, alleging copyright infringement and intellectual property theft.
Meanwhile, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer in China could give Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a run for its money, and a fintech company has made a comeback. Keep reading for more of the tech world's latest stories.
1. China's BYD poised to overtake Tesla as world's largest EV maker
In a major shakeup, Chinese car manufacturer BYD Company (OTC Pink:BYDDF,SZSE:002594) is poised to dethrone Tesla as the world’s largest EV producer. While BYD is less of a household name, the company has been producing EVs for over a decade. In 2008, it shifted to electric auto-making with the release of a plug-in hybrid EV, the F3DM. This early entry into EVs was backed by a US$230 million investment from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B).
Sales of BYD cars have been steadily rising since Q1 of this year, and the company has been debuting its vehicles around the world throughout 2023. Meanwhile, Tesla deliveries have been declining since Q2, and the company is currently dealing with recall demands from two US senators, just weeks after facing its largest recall of over 2 million Teslas. Bloomberg analysts project that BYD's EV sales will likely surpass those of Tesla during Q4.
2. New York Times sues OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement
The NYT has filed a joint lawsuit against OpenAI and one of its biggest investors, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), alleging that the companies used the publication’s “uniquely valuable works” to train its explosively popular chatbot ChatGPT.
In a court filing, the NYT states that it is seeking “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages” from OpenAI and Microsoft for using the publisher’s intellectual property to train its large language models (LLMs). It claims that the chatbot can recite NYT content verbatim, and that Microsoft and OpenAI acquired this content without consent. In its complaint, the publisher argues that LLMs threaten the credibility of journalists, and states that if the NYT and other similar outlets can’t produce and protect their work, “there will be a vacuum that no computer or AI can fill.”
3. Fintech company Affirm rose more than 400 percent in 2023
Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), a fintech company that provides a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service to consumers, has had a stellar year. On Wednesday (December 27), it made headlines following reports that its share price was up 430 percent during the period, beating out all other fintech institutions valued at US$5 billion or more.
The company has been on the road to recovery since last year, when its share price plummeted 90 percent as high interest rates caused shoppers to tighten their wallets. Now, with economists all but certain that central banks will start cutting rates in the new year, consumers are showing a renewed interest in shopping; Cyber Monday shoppers broke an e-commerce record this year, despite dismal Black Friday sales.
All of that has been good news for Affirm. After becoming the go-to BNPL solution for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shoppers, the company expanded its deal with the retail giant on November 2.
4. NVIDIA redesigns popular gaming chip to meet US export controls to China
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released a redesigned version of its highly acclaimed GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card on Thursday (December 28) as it attempts to circumvent strict export restrictions imposed by the Biden administration. A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that NVIDIA worked closely with government officials to ensure that the new chip is fully compliant with export controls. The chip will be available to customers in China as of January.
The chip is the first NVIDIA has designed specifically for the Chinese market, although the company has made previous attempts to modify its designs to comply with export rules. In the past, NVIDIA's A800 and H800 chips were created with similar modifications, but were ultimately blocked by the Biden administration's export order.
5. Chinese startup could even the microchip playing field
A little-known Chinese tech startup called SEIDA is reportedly looking to offer an advanced microchip design tool, as reported by Reuters on Friday (December 29). SEIDA's CEO is Liguo "Recoo" Zhang, a former employee of a US unit of Germany's Siemens (OTC Pink:SMAWF,ETR:SIE). According to information obtained by Reuters, Zhang returned to China after living in Silicon Valley and took control of the company in 2022.
So far, Zhang has managed to attract a great deal of investment attention, with notable amounts coming from an arm of China’s leading chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International (HKEX:0981), a company that is currently facing several US restrictions due to its alleged military ties. Semiconductor Manufacturing's supplier, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), is currently under US investigation for potentially violating export restrictions.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Emergent Waste Solutions: Converting waste into valuable products
Canadian firm Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is helping solve the world’s waste problems through its proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS). The technology uses materials like municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste as feedstock and converts these into valuable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.
The company’s North American facility in Ruby Creek, British Columbia, is already in commercial production and has sold its first biochar products. With a CaPEx of $3.5 million, the plant has attractive economics with potential revenues of over $1.6 million and net profit before tax of $721,000 at full operation. In addition to Canada, the company has a strong pipeline of international projects in Brazil, Ghana and the Philippines.
EWS is pursuing several global revenue models: 100 percent ownership; the sale of its ATS plants; and joint ventures, where EWS aims to hold a minimum of 50 percent ownership of a project. Such JV arrangements will allow EWS to maintain optimal plant operating parameters, ensure maintenance and plant upgrades, have a national and international sales strategy, and execute new product development to achieve maximum profits.
Company Highlights
- Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is a private Canadian company focused on converting waste into valuable carbon-based commodities, including renewable natural gas (RNG), oils, and bunker grade diesel
- The company boasts of a disruptive Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology (patent pending) to process various feedstock such as municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste, and convert them into useful products such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.
- The company’s project in Ruby Creek, BC is operational and has achieved commercial production with sales of biochar. Moreover, the company has a robust pipeline of projects both in Canada and internationally.
- The market opportunity for EWS’s technology is very large. Traditional waste treatment market in Canada is valued at ~$5.1 billion with an estimate of over 3,500 plants needed to treat various streams of waste in Canada.
- EWS offers investors an attractive ESG investment opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for renewable natural gas, biochar, bio-coal and carbon black. The company has entered into an amalgamation agreement with Buscando Resources pursuant to which Buscando will acquire all of the outstanding shares in the capital of EWS by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, subject to the terms and conditions of the Amalgamation Agreement.
Emergent Waste Solutions
Overview
Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is a Canadian company that converts waste into marketable products using its proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS). The technology uses materials like municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste as feedstock and converts these into valuable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.
The company’s North American facility is in Ruby Creek, British Columbia, which has entered commercial production and achieved the first sales of its biochar. The plant, which has a CaPEx of $3.5 million has attractive economics with potential revenues at full operation of over $1.6 million and net profit before tax of $721,000 (to finance its first plant, EWS sold 54 percent interest in revenue from the plant to investors.). In addition, the company has a strong pipeline of projects in excess of $100 million in CapEx. This includes three projects in Canada and international projects in Brazil, Ghana and the Philippines.
These projects will process agriculture waste, wood waste, used tires and municipal solid waste, and depending on feedstock will produce biochar, bio-oil, bunker-grade diesel, renewable natural gas and carbon black.
EWS is pursuing several global revenue models: 100 percent ownership, the sale of its ATS plants; and joint ventures, where Emergent aims to hold a minimum of 50 percent ownership of a project. Such JV arrangements will allow EWS to maintain optimal plant operating parameters, ensure maintenance and plant upgrades, have a national and international sales strategy, and execute new product development to achieve maximum profits.
The company expects significant revenue growth over the next few years, forecasting an increase in revenue. On top of this, the margins in the business are predicted to remain high and increase as the scale of the business grows and as it focuses on sales of specialty grow blends versus commodity biochar.
According to EWS, the traditional waste treatment and disposal service industry in Canada alone was valued at $5.1 billion in 2022. Even if EWS was to capture a small percentage of this market, the potential revenue numbers are large. EWS believes the Canadian market will need more than 3,500 plants to treat different waste streams. For example, waste wood biomass would need more than 1,700 plants, municipal solid waste (MSW) will need over 750 plants, and livestock manure will need more than 600 plants.
The company’s ATS technology has lucrative economics. An ATS5000 plant (processing 120 Tonnes per day for 330 days per year) using MSW as feedstock has the potential to generate nearly $55 million in annual revenues with an operating income of about $42 million.
EWS offers investors an attractive ESG investment opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for renewable natural gas, biochar, bio-coal and carbon black.
Company Highlights
- Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is a private Canadian company focused on converting waste into valuable carbon-based commodities, including renewable natural gas (RNG), oils, and bunker grade diesel
- The company boasts of a disruptive Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology (patent pending) to process various feedstock such as municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste, and convert them into useful products such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.
- The company’s project in Ruby Creek, BC is operational and has achieved commercial production with sales of biochar. Moreover, the company has a robust pipeline of projects both in Canada and internationally.
- The market opportunity for EWS’s technology is very large. Traditional waste treatment market in Canada is valued at ~$5.1 billion with an estimate of over 3,500 plants needed to treat various streams of waste in Canada.
- EWS offers investors an attractive ESG investment opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for renewable natural gas, biochar, bio-coal and carbon black. The company has entered into an amalgamation agreement with Buscando Resources pursuant to which Buscando will acquire all of the outstanding shares in the capital of EWS by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, subject to the terms and conditions of the Amalgamation Agreement.
Key Project
ATS Technology and Manufactured Products
EWS uses its patent-pending, proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology, as a superior alternative to incineration and creates valuable products without creating pollution. It uses a process whereby carbon-based feedstock such as wood fiber is placed in an oxygen-deprived reactor. The heated feedstock cracks at the molecular level and separates into chemical components – carbon, oil and renewable natural gas. EWS’s technology uses a combination of steam, direct heat, indirect heat and medium pyrolysis, ensuring a complete penetration of the feedstock and a complete separation of the constituent elements.
Based on the different feedstocks, EWS’s technology can produce different products such as renewable natural gas, biocoal, biochar, carbon black, diesel and bio-oil. These products are explained below in brief.
1. Biochar: A solid material derived from carbon-based biomass. It is a pure form of charcoal and, due to its porous structure, has numerous uses and benefits.
2. Carbon Black: ATS technology recaptures and purifies the carbon black in waste rubber tires. It is mainly used as a reinforcement agent in the manufacturing of rubber tires and also used as a pigment and as an additive in plastics, paints and ink pigment.
3. Bio-Oil: Bio-Oil is produced when biomass is processed using ATS technology. The product generated using ATS has less moisture and is a relatively purer product compared to other technologies.
4. Green Diesel: When tires or plastics are processed with the ATS, a dark-colored light diesel is produced. It can be blended with regular diesel and used for diesel generators and off-road machinery.
5. Biochar Grow Medium Blends: In conjunction with Coastal Raintree Consulting, EWS has developed a line of Grow Medium Blends with a biochar foundation, specifically a Cannabis Blend, a Germination Blend, and a Potting Blend.6. Bio coal: It is a biomass fuel and a replacement for thermal coal (used to make electricity). It is also an alternative to coking coal for use in steel and other metallurgical industries. Moreover, thermal power plants can use bio coal without significant changes to the thermal coal plants. Bio coal burns cleaner and results in less GHG discharge.
Management Team
Kevin Hull – CEO and Director
Kevin Hull holds a degree in business administration, and has extensive experience in mining and environmental technologies and has sales and marketing expertise. He has consulted for companies and developed marketing strategies. Before founding EWS, he was active in capital markets and was instrumental in securing $20 million from a state-owned Chinese enterprise into a Canadian junior resource company on the TSXV.
Brian Gusko – Director and VP of Finance
Brian Gusko has more than 15 years of experience in capital markets and has helped raise over $50 million for various firms. He has served on the board of at least 10 public companies and has also served as the CEO and CFO for several public companies. He was instrumental in taking Biome Grow public, which upon listing was valued at over $200 million.
Dan Becher – Director
Dan Becher holds a diploma in instrumentation and control systems from British Columbia Institute of Technology. He has more than 37 years of rich experience having worked in industrial chemical plants in varied roles of engineering design and maintenance of both process control and electrical systems. His experience is valuable in the areas of plant operations, maintenance and design enhancements.
Serge Borys – Director
Serge Borys holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of British Columbia and a law degree from the University of Alberta. Since 2005, he has been a principal in 77 Group Corp., a US corporation having substantial real estate holdings in China. He has a comprehensive understanding of technology and the patent process.
Alicia Passmore – VP Manufacturing
Alicia Passmore has extensive training and experience in setting up and working with manufacturing processes, specifically with implementing LEAN manufacturing techniques. She has rich experience in the vitamin and supplement industry, which includes the formulation of new products.
Benjamin Ryder – Chief Operations Officer
Benjamin Ryder has more than 23 years of experience in administration and project management. He received project management training at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. He has previously worked with Bridgewater Bank where he was a key figure in the development of the credit card division. He has experience in developing large web applications and show homes for major property developments.
Rhonda Hyslop – Engineer
Rhonda Hyslop has received training as a chemical engineer and has primarily worked in industrial wastewater treatment plants, where her responsibilities have included facility design to commercial scale-up. She owns two patents and has worked on lab-scale to pilot-scale commercialization projects.
Jason Rossett
Jason Rosset is the founder of Accuworx Inc. and Sure Horizon Environmental Inc. (two leading North American environmental service companies, which are now part of NYSE listed GFL Environmental Inc.), and current chairman of Sluyter Company Ltd., a chemical manufacturer.
He is also former chair of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Upper Canada and Maple Leaf Chapters. YPO is a global organization of 22,000 current and former CEOs; their companies represent approximately 10 percent of global GDP.
Dr. David Galvez – Advisor
Dr. David Galvez received his doctorate in plant physiology from the University of Alberta, and is a seasoned expert in the formulation and commercialization of botanical-based products using traditional, non-traditional, and functional ethnobotanical plant extracts. He has developed and launched commercial products in the dietary supplement market for pain relief, sleeplessness, relaxation, and anxiety management, both in capsule and drink formats. Currently, he is focused on the nano-emulsification of cannabinoids and terpenes, the development of novel beverages, and securing research partnerships with academic institutions.
Dr. Anayansi C. Cohen-Fernandez – Advisor
Dr. Anayansi Cohen-Fernandez is a biologist and senior reclamation specialist. She is the director of Coastal Raintree Consulting and a sessional instructor at the SFU/BCIT MSc. in ecological restoration. She specializes in land reclamation and restoration planning including reclamation following mining, oil, gas, energy, urban, forestry and agricultural disturbances. She has more than 10 years of environmental consulting and resource management experience.
Dr. Amir M. Dehkhoda – Advisor
Dr. Amir Dehkhoda has a PhD in chemical engineering and has extensive research and development experience in applied electrochemistry, material development, wastewater treatment and catalysis. He is currently an industrial postdoctoral fellow with a Richmond, BC-based biotech company that focuses on the characterization and optimization of wood-based nanomaterial for electrochemical energy storage and wastewater treatment applications. He has significant experience in the development of value-added carbon material from biomass waste.
