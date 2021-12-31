Gaming Investing News
CGMagazine Publishing Inc. CGMagazine is rounding up the best of 2021 while they head into the New Year. Every year CGM gathers the best of the best in tech, gaming and media, but this year they are doing things a little differently. Starting tomorrow, Jan 1, 2022 readers will be able to head over to CGMagonline to vote for Game of the Year 2021. "Game of the Year is a coveted award crowned by major outlets at the ...

"Game of the Year is a coveted award crowned by major outlets at the end of each year. We thought it was time that we got the gaming community more involved, since they are who we're representing," said Family & Content Executive Editor, Dayna Eileen . "CGM is made up of journalists from every corner of the gaming industry, and we all started out first and foremost as fans. We want to make sure that gamer's voices are heard too, Game of the Year shouldn't just be awarded by the media.

Today, CGMagazine celebrates New Year's Eve by releasing CGM Recommends: Writer's Choice Game of the Year. This list is a compilation of the staff's personal favourites from 2021. Games big and small deserve recognition in 2021. Some included titles are Lost Judgement , Inscryption and Forza Horizon 5. In addition to GOTY and Writer's Choice, CGMagazine will be crowning winners across multiple video game categories throughout the month of January, including Best Xbox Game, Best Horror Game, Best Indie Game and Best Remaster/Remake, as well as plenty of tech categories like Best Keyboard , Best Smartphone , Best Headset and more.

"This has been a great year for gaming, bringing an amazing slate of titles to all platforms," explained Editor-in-Chief Brendan Frye . "With the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC all pushing what is possible with gaming, it is exciting to see so many studios bringing new and innovative ideas to the gaming space. I can't wait to see what 2022 brings, but for now, 2021, has been an excellent year in the industry."

CGM has sifted through game titles of all genres this year, ultimately nominating 10 for Game of the Year: Monster Hunter Rise , Resident Evil Village, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Life is Strange: True Colors, Metroid Dread, Age of Empires IV, Shin Megami Tensei V, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite Campaign . Readers will be able to vote on the front page of the site, and through the Game of the Year page starting tomorrow. Check CGMagazine for more information, or follow them on Twitter @cgmagonline to keep up to date.

The end of January will see the Best of 2021 print issue of CGMagazine, including Game of the Year and various best tech lists. Be sure to check out the latest issues here.

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada , originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada , CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group, CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010, Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website; all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech and film as they relate to a mature audience. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike; providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

5WPR Expands Gaming Division

5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their gaming practice area as a result of increased interest within the space.

GamesPad NFTs To Be Listed on Binance NFT

Binance NFT will list GamesPad's newly released and exclusive NFTs on their centralized marketplace.

With the launch of GamesPad , a holistic gaming ecosystem, the world of GameFi is transcending into a new era. Its 360-degree approach encompasses all areas of the play-to-earn gaming genre, which proves GamesPad is setting the standard for the next-generation of crypto-gaming startups. Focusing on all things gaming, NFT, and metaverse, the project features a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace.

Tristan Metaverse to release Tristan Survival

The sandbox RPG main game Tristan Survival will be officially launched by Tristan Metaverse at the beginning of 2022 with simulation, PvE, PvP and user generated instance. More themed game planets will be introduced around three type of openness for UGC, PGC and 3rd party communities in 2022, connecting to the main game.

Tristan metaverse is an answer to what gamefi and metaverse are lacking. The team behind the project wanted to create a world more than a game and NFT marketplace, and it indeed is shaping up to be a product capable of filling the colossus void in the current market place which can be defined as a lack of "ecosystem" and disregard to player convenience and accessibility.

Best Emulator NoxPlayer Announces an Upcoming Release of its Premium Version for Playing Mobile Games on PC

NoxPlayer, the best Android emulator to play mobile games on PC that's loved by over 150M users in more than 150 countries and 20 different languages, announces an upcoming release for its premium version. According to NoxPlayer, its premium subscription plan, which will include features like ad-disabling, will be available hopefully in its next version update in late January. Now besides a plethora of features preloaded in NoxPlayer, users get to enjoy their mobile gaming better with NoxPlayer Premium.

Stern Pinball to Virtually Showcase Its New Technology, Insider Connected, at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Stern Pinball, Inc., will be returning to the Consumer Electronics Show virtually and not in-person. Historically the pinball games in our CES booth attract large crowds. Given the current fast spread of COVID in many parts of the world, we concluded our virtual attendance would offer the most protection to pinball fans.

Highlighted this year will be Stern's Insider Connected, the greatest technological advance to pinball in decades, giving players even more reasons to play. Insider Connected lets players track scores and offers new achievements for connected pinball machines. Through their mobile phones or computers, players can access their profiles, post scores, find the locations of connected machines, or explore pinball activities in their area.

3D AVATAR PLATFORM READY PLAYER ME CLOSES $13 MILLION ROUND TO SUPPORT EXPANSION OF CROSS-APP AVATAR TECHNOLOGY

Ready Player Me an avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity, today announced a Series A funding round of $13 million to expand their team across the globe. The round was supported by notable investors including Taavet+Sten, a firm led by Taavet Hinrikus, the co-founder of fintech giant Wise and Sten Tamkivi, Teleport co-founder.

Ready Player Me is a connective passport for the metaverse - it is technology that bridges a network of thousands of worlds by giving consumers an avatar they can use not only in one world, but to travel across many virtual platforms. Empowered by the Ready Player Me identity technology, the metaverse is primed to reach its full potential.

