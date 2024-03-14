- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
CEO Transition Plan
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) today announced a transition plan that will see CEO, Richard Taylor, step down from the role on 31 May 2024 after the completion of the demerger implementation plan, commencement of lithium exploration and Richard’s desire to move into the next phase of his career.
An executive search has commenced for the next Managing Director & CEO of Premier1. The transition period announced today will facilitate that process and an orderly handover.
Commenting on the announcement, Nic Limb, Chair of Premier1, said:
“The Board, including Richard, felt it was time to commence the transition, now that Premier1 has a clear new strategy in place regarding its lithium tenements and joint-ventures. The announcement today reinforces our focus on these priorities.
Nic Limb said:
“Richard has steered the company through its formative years. His contribution and efforts are recognised by the Board and staff and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) is an Australian company focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia. The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
Premier1 employs artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to choose its lithium prospects. Through a data-driven approach, the company can strategically allocate resources to prioritize the most promising targets.
The company’s portfolio comprises one wholly-owned project and three other projects with joint venture (JV) partners. The wholly owned Abbotts North project is its flagship asset, with the Buttamiah Prospect as the primary area of focus. The Buttamiah Prospect is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
The other three JV projects are: 1) Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project, with JV partners Venture Minerals and Firetail; 2) Montague Project, with JV partner Gateway Mining; and 3) Gecko North Project, with JV partner LithGold.
Western Australia represents one of the best jurisdictions for lithium exploration. The state offers a stable investment environment supported by a transparent regulatory system, access to export markets, and minimal barriers to international trade. Archean cratons in the region are the most prospective and represent some of the world’s largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. The company’s Abbotts North Project is in the Archean cratons making it a sought-after lithium asset.
According to the Office of the Chief Economist within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Western Australia is projected to possess around 10 percent of the global lithium hydroxide refining capacity by 2024. That projection is expected to further increase to over 20 percent of the global lithium refining capacity by 2028.
Lithium as a mineral is in great focus, given its application in batteries for electric vehicles. It represents the most in-demand metal required for the energy transition. The global shift away from fossil fuels is ongoing, which should fuel demand for lithium in the next decade. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global battery and minerals supply chains must expand by 10 times to meet the demand in 2030. This should benefit lithium which remains a key battery ingredient.
Projections by mining giant Albemarle suggest that lithium demand will reach 3.7 million tons by 2030 driven by favorable government policies in many countries aimed at phasing out new internal combustion engine car sales. As the global demand for lithium continues to expand, Premier1’s exploration and development initiatives are well-timed, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the swiftly growing lithium market.
Company Highlights
- Premier1 Lithium is focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia, one of the best jurisdictions in the world for hard rock lithium.
- The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre Limited. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business, and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
- The company holds a pipeline of promising lithium projects led by its wholly owned flagship project, Abbotts North, and three joint venture projects – Yalgoo and Yalgoo West, Montague and Gecko North.
- The company’s lithium prospects are selected using AI and machine learning. This data-driven approach allows Premier1 to prioritize resource allocation toward the most prospective targets.
- Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-meter RC drilling program at Abbotts North in February 2024. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
- The focus of the drilling program is on the Buttamiah Prospect within the Abbotts North Project, which is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
- In addition to Abbotts North, Premier1 has planned extensive exploration work at its JV projects. This includes pegmatite mapping and sampling, as well as soil and auger geochemistry to delineate drill targets at Montague and Yalgoo beginning the second half of 2024.
- Premier1 Lithium offers investors an attractive way to benefit from the growing demand for lithium.
Key Projects
Abbotts North Project
Abbotts North is the company’s 100 percent-owned flagship lithium project. This project is situated in the Abbotts Greenstone Belt region, which has not been previously explored for lithium. The Buttamiah prospect, the key target area within the Abbotts North, has shown confirmed pegmatite occurrences that yield up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
Several parallel lithium-bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled at the Buttamiah Prospect. The individual pegmatites exhibit an average width ranging from 2 meters to 3 meters and can be followed along a strike length of up to 350 meters. The main Buttamiah Prospect extends over a total area of 1.5 kilometers.
Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-metre RC drilling program in February 2024, designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralized pegmatite field at the Buttamiah Prospect. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
Several additional priority targets have been identified at the Abbotts North Project following the completion of the initial phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The soil survey results unveiled areas of interest with a geochemical structure similar to those observed over the primary Buttamiah Prospect. Subsequent fieldwork will be undertaken to evaluate these newly identified priority targets and plan for additional heritage clearance surveys.
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West are key projects in the company’s lithium portfolio. AI and machine learning were used to identify these projects as having significant potential for lithium. These assets are part of the Greenstone Belt region, which is underexplored. The greenstone belt is characterized by multiple phases of granitic intrusions, including known LCT pegmatites.
Premier1 can earn up to 70 percent of the lithium rights for the Yalgoo project from Venture Minerals and 80 percent of mineral rights (except rare earth elements) from Firetail Resources for the Yalgoo West project.
The land access approvals are in place and the company is planning extensive fieldwork, including pegmatite sampling, soil and auger geochemistry, to identify targets for initial drilling beginning H2 2024.
Montague Project
Montague project, located within the Greenstone Belt, is a joint venture between Premier1 and Gateway Mining. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in the JV by meeting certain expenditure criteria. Premier1 has selected tenements within the Montague project for lithium, using AI and machine learning.
The project comprises historical mining leases and is situated in proximity to geological formations that indicate the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Land access approvals are in place for the project and the next steps include pegmatite mapping and sampling, and soil geochemistry, which will be followed by drilling in H2 2024.
Gecko North Project
Gecko North project is a joint venture between Premier1 and LithGold Minerals. The company used AI and machine learning to generate lithium targets at Gecko North. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in this JV project. This includes earning 51 percent interest by spending $2.5 million over four years, and an additional 29 percent interest by completing a bankable feasibility study.
Land access approvals for this project are in place and the next steps include extending soil geochemistry and shallow drilling to test soil anomaly in H1 of 2024.
Management Team
Richard Taylor – Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor is a qualified lawyer and holds an MBA from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in law from ANU. He has more than 15 years of experience and has held several senior leadership roles in the resource sector. Previously, he has worked with Terramin Australia, Mineral Deposits, PanAust, MMG, and Oxiana. His experience spans various domains including strategy, business development and governance.
Anja Ehser - Non-Executive Director
Anja Ehser is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector in Europe, and Canada, focusing on base, precious and battery metals. She has held several senior leadership roles within the Deutsche Rohstoff Group and its subsidiaries.
Nicholas Limb – Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Limb is a professional geoscientist. He has held senior-level positions in various ASX-listed companies in the gold, mineral sands, and oil and gas sectors. He has rich experience in multiple domains including finance, risk and governance.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Coniagas Battery Metals
Overview
Coniagas Battery Metals is a Canadian company focused on developing a world-class critical minerals project. The name Coniagas is an acronym for various symbols on the periodic table such as – cobalt (Co), nickel (Ni), silver (Ag), and arsenic (As). The company is formed from the spin-off of Nord Precious Metals’ (TSXV:NTH) Graal property in Quebec.
The company is focused on advancing the Graal nickel-copper-cobalt project towards production. Nearly 16,000 meters of diamond drilling (in addition to the 6,885 meters of historic drilling) has been completed at the project. The early-stage drill results have been encouraging, intersecting up to 1.12 percent nickel equivalent (NiEq) over 28.9 meters at depths of only 50 to 100 meters. The company plans to undertake an aggressive drilling program to expand the deposit area and deliver a maiden NI 43-101 resource report.
Geologist Claude Duplessis holding a drill core of massive sulphides containing nickel, copper and cobalt.
Coniagas is also planning to build a processing facility in Quebec utilizing its proprietary process known as Re-2Ox. It is a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting, thereby exceeding environmental compliance standards. The processing facility will help Coniagas convert the mined minerals into battery-grade metals.
The Graal project represents a potential new nickel mine in Quebec with several advantages. First, the nickel at Graal is contained in sulfides that are easier and cheaper to process into battery grade nickel than nickel in laterite deposits. Second, mining at Graal will be an open pit, which is very economical compared to other nickel sulfide deposits found deep underground. Third, the project will also generate substantial copper and cobalt as by-products that will improve the project’s economic viability and deliver a low-carbon, environmentally friendly supply of critical metals for the energy transition.The project’s location in Quebec also presents several advantages. The province is a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction and ranked eighth most attractive jurisdiction worldwide for mining investment in the Fraser Institute’s 2022 survey. Furthermore, access to excellent infrastructure in terms of hydroelectricity, roads and ports is a huge positive.
The Graal project fits perfectly into the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy that aims to create domestic supply sources of critical minerals in the country. Currently, the supply of these critical minerals is dominated by countries such as China, Russia, Indonesia, Peru, Chile and Congo, which either have rising tensions with the West or are characterized by political instability. Graal is in a much safer jurisdiction and is ideally positioned to become a reliable supplier of clean energy metals.
The demand for critical minerals required for energy storage and electric vehicle applications is expected to grow by around 30 times between 2020 and 2040, according to a report by the International Energy Agency. The report indicates copper demand to be 55 percent higher than the 2022 supply. Likewise, the 2030 demand for nickel is expected to be 67 percent higher than the 2022 supply, and for cobalt 147 percent higher than the 2022 supply levels. Coniagas is well positioned to benefit from this supply-demand imbalance and offers investors an excellent opportunity to participate in the clean energy transition.
A secondary project, which may eventually be brought into the Coniagas portfolio, is the Lowney-Lac Edouard project in Quebec, a prospective nickel-copper property near Rio Tinto. The project is currently owned by Nord Precious Metals, which was the parent company of Coniagas.
Company Highlights
- Coniagas Battery Metals is a Canadian company focused on developing critical minerals such as nickel, copper and cobalt.
- Coniagas Battery Metals was demerged from its parent, Nord Precious Metals Mining (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works), which announced the separation of its business in two – Nord Precious Metals (focused on silver-cobalt) and Coniagas Battery Metals (focused on copper-nickel-cobalt).
- Coniagas’ flagship project is the Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec, Canada, with excellent infrastructure in terms of low-carbon hydroelectricity, road access and proximity to major battery manufacturing facilities in eastern North America.
- Coniagas intends to use a proprietary Re-2Ox processing technology, a closed-loop hydrometallurgical process that extracts metals without any discharge or smelting, thereby exceeding environmental compliance standards.
- $6 million has been spent so far on the project with historic drillings that produced extremely encouraging results, with geologists excited that it has the potential to be a large mine. The company will focus on exploration drilling in 2024 to expand the mineralized deposit zone and deliver a maiden resource report.
- Critical minerals are in high demand, driven by their application in electric vehicles. Coniagas intends to develop into a supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
- The Graal project fits perfectly into the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy that plans to create domestic supply sources of critical minerals in the country.
Key Projects
Graal Project
The red line in the MHY-Gravi zones indicates the location of the 6 km strike length.
The Graal project is the company’s flagship nickel-copper-cobalt asset in the Quebec region. Quebec is a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction and offers a world-class environment for mining investments.
The project is near the Chute des Passes electricity plant and has good access by roads. It is close to the planned Arianne phosphate mine, and is only 200 kilometers from the ocean port of Saguenay on the St. Lawrence.
Initial exploration on the property has confirmed high-grade nickel-copper-platinum-group element (PGE) deposits. The company has discovered a 6-kilometer strike length mineralized with near-surface high-grade copper, nickel and cobalt, along with several intersections to the west in the Discovery Zone.
Based on the drill and geophysics results, the project has the potential for several high-grade near-surface deposits and significant deposits at depth. Previous drilling between 1996 and 2004, conducted by SOQUEM and Virginia Mines totaling ~6,000 meters, indicated a potential target of near-surface tonnage of 30 to 60 million tons with a grade range of 0.60 to 0.80 percent nickel, 0.30 to 0.50 percent copper, and 0.10 to 0.15 percent cobalt in the MHY zone. Furthermore, Nord Precious Metals drilled more than 16,000 meters between 2021 and 2022 identifying several drill targets.
The drill results from the 2021-22 program discovered some noteworthy intervals exhibiting high grades of nickel and copper. The program succeeded in discovering wider intervals and continuity of nickel-copper sulfides within the MHY Zone. The key highlights include 1.12 percent Ni Eq over 28.9 meters and 0.94 percent NiEq over 15.9 meters.Moving forward, Coniagas will begin drilling 2,000 meters in shallow regions to extend mineralization within the MHY Zone. Additionally, it plans to undertake a metallurgical study and engage in consultations with First Nations with an estimated cost of $500,000. Building on this effort, Coniagas plans to deliver a maiden resource estimate.
Lowney- Lac Edouard Project
This is a secondary project that may eventually be brought into the Coniagas portfolio. Situated to the south of the historically productive nickel-copper Lac Edouard Mine, the Lowney-Lac Edouard property is adjacent to an area where Rio Tinto, during a 2023 drilling initiative in the Savane region of a Midland Exploration property, uncovered high-grade nickel along with copper. The project is currently owned by Nord Precious Metals, the former parent company of Coniagas.
Management Team
Frank Basa - CEO
Frank Basa holds a BA in engineering from McGill University and is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario. He has over 35 years of experience in various aspects of gold mining and development. He also serves as the CEO of TSXV-listed companies Granada Gold Mine and Nord Precious Metals.
Aurelian Basa – Director
Aurelian Basa holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from Concordia University, Montreal. He has over 10 years of experience in the natural resources sector. He is associated with a platform that connects commodity traders to sources of critical metals. He also manages a digital content agency focused on public mining companies.
Ronald Goguen – Independent Director
Ronald Goguen has considerable senior leadership experience and has been associated with Colibri Resource Corporation, Major Drilling and Beaver Brook Antimony Mine.
William D. Macdonald – Independent Director
William Macdonald has held several senior leadership roles and has been associated with Landdrill International, Colibri Resource Corporation, Canadian Gold Resources and LEM Manufacturing.
Dianne Tookenay – Independent Director
Dianne Tookenay holds a Certificate in Mining Law from the Hall Law School, a Master of Public Administration from Manitoba University, and a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University. She is a band member of Brunswick House First Nation in Ontario and is associated with Nord Precious Metals and Granada Gold Mine.
Remantra Sheopaul – CFO
Remantra Sheopaul holds a B.Com. in accounting from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly, Ryerson University). He has rich experience in various aspects of finance. He works with Marrelli Support Services and is also a CFO of Granada Gold Mine, Canada Carbon, Angel Wing Metals and Metalite Resources.
Vincent Maltais – Corporate Secretary
Vincent Maltais holds a bachelor’s degree in law and philosophy and political science from Montreal University. He is a lawyer at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin where he practices business law and advises companies on M&A and public corporate financing.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP), targeting to raise up to $A3.0 million.
Highlights
- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered to raise working capital and reward former Mogul Games Group Limited and IPO shareholders
- SPP at an issue price of $0.02 per share
- Represents a 9.09% discount to the closing price of $0.022 per share on 12 March 2024 and a 9.09% discount to the 5-day VWAP prior to this announcement
- Funds applied to engineering studies and working capital requirements
- Eligible shareholders to take advantage of a unique business model
- Focused on lithium conversion for multinational players together with the continued exploration of suite of lithium and rare earth assets
- Closing the lithium downstream conversion gap in North America
- Option agreement to acquire an industrial site in Bécancour, Québec
- Site has capacity for three trains with a total of 48,000 tpa LCE
Presently, approximately 900 gigawatts (GW) of cathode/battery projects are under consideration for the North American continent, featuring prominent players such as Tesla, LG Energy, Northvolt, POSCO, Ford, GM, and Toyota, among others. This translates to a demand for 800,000 tons per annum (tpa) of lithium chemicals.
North America lacks operational lithium converting refineries, with only approximately 100,000 tpa of lithium chemicals in planned capacity. Recognizing this lithium processing gap, LU7 is poised to address this need. The Company’s unique QLPH strategy focuses on the opportunity to convert spodumene offtake for multinational players, facilitating the conversion process closer to their supply chains in North America, rather than solely relying on China. It is also envisaged that any run of mine ore generated by the Company’s mineral assets in Canada would form part of the spodumene mix feeding the QLPH in the future.
Mr. Iggy Tan, Chairman of Lithium Universe said“The Company is looking to raise working capital and reward previous Mogul Games shareholders and new shareholders for their continual support by pricing the SPP at the price of the Lithium Universe IPO completed in August 2023 (via a re-compliance listing). Despite the decline in lithium prices affecting numerous industry players, Lithium Universe is full steam ahead. We view the current short-term dip in lithium prices as an advantageous window to finalize feasibility studies for the QLPH before the onset of the next cycle. These moments present tangible opportunities for our organization and we invite current shareholders to position themselves for the next lithium cycle. I look forward to achieving several significant milestones in 2024 for the QLPH strategy. We are well advanced on the key engineering studies which will form the basis for the Company moving towards funding, construction and development”.
Share Purchase Plan Details
The SPP will enable existing shareholders who are recorded on the Company’s share register at close of market on 12 March 2024 (Record Date), with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand to participate (Eligible Shareholder). Eligible Shareholders will be permitted to purchase up to $A30,000 ordinary shares in the Company (subject to any scale back), without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. All shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with existing ordinary shares of the Company.
The SPP is being undertaken under ASX Listing Rule 7.2, exception 5 and as such, the issue will not take up any of the Company’s placement capacity and will not require shareholder approval.
New shares issued under the SPP will be offered at $0.02 per share (SPP Price), representing a 9.09% discount to the closing price of $0.022 per share on the Record Date of 12 March 2024, and a 9.09% discount to the volume weighted average price of the Company’s shares calculated over the last 5 days on which sales in the shares were recorded prior to the date of this announcement.
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Moonera project in the Madura Province of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Government funded drilling has commenced at the Moonera copper and rare earth elements project in the Eucla Basin
- Drilling to be undertaken using the innovative coiled-tube drilling method pioneered by MinEx CRC and its partner the Geological Survey of Western Australia
- Program consists of 3 to 4 holes down to a depth of approximately 700m
- Premier1 benefits from any discovery made
The Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA) previously advised SensOre (now Premier1) in 2023 that they wish to utilise the coiled-tube drilling method to test its applicability in the area. The program consists of 3 to 4 deep drill holes and is part of a precompetitive stratigraphic borehole program which will fill a gap in GSWA drilling in the region.
The majority of prior GSWA drilling was in the vicinity of the Trans-Australian railway line, approximately 100 km to the north. The holes being drilled currently would intersect the buried Madura Province Proterozoic basement beneath the younger Eucla Basin cover sediments.
This work is part of a long-running precompetitive geoscience program by GSWA which will improve understanding of the mineral, energy and groundwater potential of the region. MinEx CRC seeks to obtain drill core, chips and downhole data (such as semi-automated scanned geochemistry) from a series of stratigraphic boreholes up to an approximate depth of 700 m, penetrating through cover of the Eucla Basin.
The obtained multielement data will allow Premier1 to further test the copper and rare earth element potential of the project at no cost. The boreholes also further test the use of novel, smaller footprint coiled-tube drilling techniques for stratigraphic drilling in covered geological terranes.
Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, commented:
“We are pleased to see the GSWA and MinEx CRC trialling its innovative drilling approach at Moonera. The engagement is testament to the potential identified by SensOre before our recent demerger and we are excited to see the results of this test.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Oceana Lithium
Overview
A lot can change in two years — just look at Brazil.
Best described as a bit player in the lithium space only two years ago, the country has since become one of the premier destinations for lithium exploration and development. It all started with the runaway success of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML, TSXV:SGML). Since then, multiple high-profile mining companies have established themselves in the country.
This growth is unlikely to stop anytime soon, particularly in light of recent investments into Brazil's battery manufacturing sector by companies including BorgWarner and Inventus Power. Within the next several years, Brazil could become a major global supplier. That's good news for the lithium market, as we are rapidly approaching the point at which demand will greatly outstrip supply.Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN) is well-positioned to get us past that point — and to tap into Brazil's fast-growing lithium mining industry. An early-stage exploration company with significant opportunity for discovery across its projects, Oceana's flagship Solonópole project displays considerable promise. The company also maintains highly prospective projects in both Australia and Brazil.
Oceana's acquisitions were no accident. The company's well-informed exploration strategy stems from veteran geologists and mining professionals with decades of experience between them. It's already identified multiple drill targets in Solonópole, all of which are highly prospective and known to contain lithium.
Company Highlights
- Oceana Lithium is an exploration company with two strategic and highly prospective projects in Solonópole, Ceará State, Brazil (Solonópole Lithium Project) and Northern Territory, Australia (Napperby Project) — all tier-one mining jurisdictions.
- Brazil in particular is an emerging international destination for lithium, with multiple promising discoveries in recent years.
- Recent investments in battery manufacturing within the country also present a huge opportunity for lithium exploration.
- Napperby is a large-scale exploration project situated in Australia's Northern Territory, and has the potential to host uranium, lithium and several other rare and valuable resources, including rare earth elements and tantalum.
- The company is well-funded to advance exploration on all its projects, with $3.35 million in cash on 31 December 2023.
- Investors can expect strong newsflow over the coming months from both projects.
Key Assets
Solonópole Lithium Project, Ceará State, Brazil
Located three to four hours by sealed road from the major port of Pecém and the capital city Fortaleza, Oceana's Solonópole project consists of 10 permits covering 124 square kilometers of highly prospective ground. Detailed field mapping by Oceana's Brazilian subsidiary Ceara Litio has identified a significant mineralized pegmatite corridor within the company's claim. The permits also cover several historic artisanal mining sites previously tapped for lithium, tantalum, niobium and tin.
Highlights:
- A Historic Artisanal Hotbed: Oceana has identified more than 50 small-scale artisanal mines during field exploration. Mining at these sites only reached depths of a maximum of 10 meters due to the need to blast hard rock material.
- Mineralisation: Oceana has a body of data that suggests high-grade mineralization at Solonópole, including:
- Regional geological review of the Solonópole Pegmatites was completed in 2012 by Brazilian Geological Survey (CPRM). Analytical results (XRD) confirmed spodumene, lepidolite and amblygonite being the main lithium bearing minerals .
- A regional reconnaissance program completed by a previous explorer which collected 246 grab samples in 2016 and 2017 containing:
- Lithium oxide (Li2O): 9 percent.
- Tantalum (Ta): 1 percent.
- Niobium (Nb): 1 percent.
- Tin (Sn): 1,000 ppm.
- Beryllium (Be): 2.5 percent.
- First-pass soil geochemistry results highlighting the presence of residual soil anomalies.
- An Ideal Location: Solonópole is situated in one of Brazil's two historic lithium mining regions, giving Oceana access to experienced labour and extensive pre-existing infrastructure. The project is also well-suited for exploration activities, as it is arid and sparsely populated farmland. It also has access to renewable energy (solar farms and hydro power).
- Experienced In-country Team: Oceana has invested heavily in developing an in-house exploration team headed by experienced resident geologist Mike Sousa and a strong corporate and legal management team based in Belo Horizonte headed by Cintia Maia and Carolina Carvalho who are both fluent in English.
- Exploration Work: Large-scale infill soil sampling program conducted since March 2023 collecting over 10,000 soil samples, and first pass 2,000-metre RC drilling program across priority targets was completed in August 2023. Phase 1 RC drilling campaign identified new lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones. New data from geophysics and soil geochemistry anomalies indicate several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction, showing several lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Bom Jesus de Baixo (BJdB) Pit; BJdB Central; Tin Mine; Nira; Lapinha; Urubu; Zilcar II and Rolados targets.
Map showing completed RC scout drill holes at Bom Jesus de Baixo Prospect
Napperby Project, Northern Territory, Australia
A large-scale exploration project situated in Australia's Northern Territory, Napperby covers 1,160 square kilometers. The 100 percent owned project is also located within the Northern Arunta pegmatite province, expected to soon become a hotbed of mining and exploration. It displays similar geology to the Pine Creek pegmatite province, which hosts the Finniss lithium project owned by Core Lithium (ASX:CXO).
Highlights:
- A Prime Location: Napperby is accessible via both the Stuart Highway and Tanami Highway. It's also close to Central Australian Railway with access to the port city of Darwin. Rio Tinto Resources (ASX:RIO) also owns a large exploration application permit immediately to the south of Napperby’s EL32863. ELA32841 is under application.
- Confirmed Pegmatites: Historical exploration of the region identified multiple pegmatite dykes with both tin and tantalum mineral occurrence. Additionally, a 2005 analysis by the Northern Territory Geological Survey confirmed these as LCT pegmatites.
- Exploration Work: Oceana has completed a hyperspectral survey to acquire high-quality data over the project area. Soil geochemical program completed reveals several large linear lithium anomalies, some of which are on the strike extension of pegmatite outcrop.
- Uranium Potential: Napperby has the potential to host uranium, lithium and several other rare and valuable resources, including rare earth elements and tantalum.
Board and Management Team
Dr. Qingtao Zeng - Non-executive Chairman
Doctor Qingtao Zeng has been extensively involved in the lithium exploration and development sector and is well-connected with potential off-take partners having acted as intermediary for the supply or purchase of spodumene concentrate for a number of producers. He has been engaged as a consulting geologist in a range of geological and commercial environments. Zeng completed a PhD in geology at the Centre of Exploration Targeting (CET) of University of Western Australia in 2013. He has published several academic papers on structure control orogenic gold systems in different geological scales and is a member of Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He is currently managing director of Australasian Metals Ltd, and a non-executive Director of Kodal Minerals, MetalsTech and Winsome Resources Ltd.
Aidan Platel - Non-executive Director
Aidan Platel is an experienced geologist and mining executive with over 25 years’ experience in the minerals industry. He has a broad skill set covering exploration, study execution, project development, mining, mineral processing and corporate financing within the minerals and mining service sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours in Geology) from UWA and has a Master of Business Administration from the Curtin Graduate School of Business.
Platel has held numerous executive and non-executive director roles in ASX listed exploration companies over his career. He has a proven track record of exploration success, having helped discover and develop several major deposits including the world-class Santa Rita Nickel deposit (>1Mt contained Ni metal) in Brazil. Platel is currently managing director and chief executive officer of Charger Metals NL and non-executive director of Olympio Metals.
Dan Smith - Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
Dan Smith has more than 15 years’ experience in financial markets, including 10 years’ experience with ASX Listing Rules compliance and corporate governance. Smith is a fellow member of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Curtin University. He acts as company secretary for numerous ASX, AIM and NSX-listed companies.
Caue (Paul) Araujo - Chief Executive Officer
Caue Araujo is a qualified Australian-Brazilian geologist with over 20 years of experience as a mining industry professional. Following his early training with Vale in Brazil, his subsequent roles have included general manager of SRK Consulting Brazil, regional director of investment and business planning at Hatch (Australia and Asia), and global general manager – mine finance with mining industry advisory group Palaris Australia. He has a strong aptitude for the technical and economic evaluation of mineral resource projects, having been involved in the development of numerous projects during his career working with finance providers and equity investors including emerging lithium miners and mine gate concentrate producers. Araujo is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has an MBA (project management, business and finance) from Ibmec University, Brazil. Through his diverse experience, he has refined his abilities to lead and manage multi-disciplinary teams. He is well-acquainted with key chemical companies, battery producers and EV manufacturers in the supply chain and their requirements to secure environmentally responsible long-term sources of lithium supply.
Mike Sousa - Exploration Manager and Competent Person, Brazil
Mike Sousa is a passionate and results driven geoscientist with over seventeen years exploration and project development experience, in his native Brazil and internationally, in battery minerals, gold, phosphates, niobium and rare earth elements. His experience includes planning and execution of exploration programs from early to advanced stage and mine expansion projects. Sousa has worked in senior roles in various states in Brazil for junior, mid-tier and major national and international companies including Equinox Gold, Lithium Ionic, OZ Minerals, Anglo American, Vale and Glencore. He brings to Oceana profound local knowledge and established relationships with professional service providers as well as local stakeholders. Sousa is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy – MAusIMM (CP).
Cintia Maia - Company Administrator, Brazil
Cintia Maia is manager, corporate and director of the company’s Brazilian operating subsidiary, Ceará Litio Mineração Ltda. She is an experienced corporate manager and administrator and a qualified accountant with over 20 years’ experience.
Maia is familiar with reporting requirements for Australian public companies, having previously worked as CFO for GRD Minproc, AMEC Canada and a number of other mining and industrial companies. She brings a wealth of practical experience to her role as the Company’s senior corporate officer in Brazil.
Carolina Carvalho - Manager Corporate Affairs, Brazil
Carolina Carvalho is an experienced corporate lawyer, having spent more than 15 years working with medium and large multinationals operating in Brazil. She has worked in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning and strategic business development across a number of industries including mining.
WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise gross proceeds of A$4.33m of funds have been received before costs through the successful conversion of 288,528,071 WCNOE Options1.
With the funds from the option exercise by option holders and the Underwriter, in addition to the recent Director and KMP conversions of unlisted options, the Company now has ~A$6.33M in cash and listed investments2.
The Company is now well funded to focus on its upcoming exploration programs, details of which will be provided in due course.
Commenting on the funding, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:
“The completion of this funding makes the Company an interesting investment proposition. With a market capitalisation of circa $25m which includes ±AUD$6.3m we are funded for multiple work programmes at Radium Point, our uranium & silver rich IOCG project and Coppermine, the high-grade copper gold and silver project in Nunavut.
The first of these exploration campaigns by Expert Geophysics3 airborne survey experts at Coppermine where we continue to build full mobilisation in anticipation of a significant field deployment in the coming months.
Next up will be the completion of contractor and service providers for the complimentary campaigns at Radium Point the Uranium Silver IOCG project, and I look forward to updating shareholders on this in the not-too-distant future along with additional project acquisitions and executive appointments.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites. The exploration licence has been granted for a period of 5 years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 km south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 km south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine (Talison Lithium). The area covers roughly 43 km2 and expands Galan’s 100% owned tenement package to a total area of 315 km2.
- Newly granted tenement (E70/4629) located less than 30 km south of Greenbushes mine
- Importantly, tenement contains the historic tin workings associated with lithium-bearing pegmatites
- A re-interpretation of historical geophysical data acquired by Galan indicates that the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone extends into E70/4629 and may be responsible for the emplacement of pegmatites.
- Processing of previous airborne geophysical data provides initial exploration targets
- Maiden exploration campaign, including hand sampling and ground, geophysics set for H2 2024 over this highly prospective tenure
Commenting on this important milestone, Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said ”The grant of this key exploration licence is an important pillar of Galan’s exploration and evaluation activities at Greenbushes South. The tenure is highly prospective and its geological setting gives us the confidence to commence a maiden field campaign at the earliest opportunity. We look forward to updating the market as we advance the project.”
Figure 1: Location of Galan’s 100% owned Western Australian tenements and newly granted E70/4629
Figure 2: Aeromagnetic image showing the new tenement hosting a north-northeast trending structure that passes near the historic Smithfield pegmatite field.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
