Premier1 Lithium

CEO Transition Plan

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) today announced a transition plan that will see CEO, Richard Taylor, step down from the role on 31 May 2024 after the completion of the demerger implementation plan, commencement of lithium exploration and Richard’s desire to move into the next phase of his career.

An executive search has commenced for the next Managing Director & CEO of Premier1. The transition period announced today will facilitate that process and an orderly handover.

Commenting on the announcement, Nic Limb, Chair of Premier1, said:

“The Board, including Richard, felt it was time to commence the transition, now that Premier1 has a clear new strategy in place regarding its lithium tenements and joint-ventures. The announcement today reinforces our focus on these priorities.

Nic Limb said:

“Richard has steered the company through its formative years. His contribution and efforts are recognised by the Board and staff and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

PLC:AU
Premier1 Lithium
