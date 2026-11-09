CENTURY LITHIUM'S ANGEL ISLAND MINE PLAN OF OPERATIONS DEEMED COMPLETE BY BLM, ADVANCING PROJECT TOWARD ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

CENTURY LITHIUM'S ANGEL ISLAND MINE PLAN OF OPERATIONS DEEMED COMPLETE BY BLM, ADVANCING PROJECT TOWARD ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE,OTC:CYDVF) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office, has reviewed and determined that the Mine Plan of Operations and Nevada Reclamation Permit Application ("PoO" or "Plan") for the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project ("Angel Island" or the "Project") in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, is complete. The determination advances Angel Island toward environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA").

Century Lithium logo

"The BLM's completeness determination is an important milestone for Angel Island. It confirms that our Project is ready to move into the environmental review phase of the process," said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Century Lithium. "We've been focused on finishing the remaining baseline studies and are working closely with the BLM and the third-party NEPA contractor as we move toward the environmental analysis part of the process."

BLM Completeness Determination

In a letter dated November 3, 2026, the BLM notified Century Lithium that it has reviewed the Plan and determined it to be complete under 43 CFR § 3809.411. The Plan defines the components of the Project and will serve as the basis for the BLM's environmental review and analysis pursuant to the NEPA. Upon completion of the NEPA analyses and the public scoping process, the PoO will be revised as necessary, at which point the BLM can officially approve the PoO.

Next Steps Toward Environmental Review

Completion of the remaining baseline studies related to the proposed water supply pipeline route is pending. At this stage, the BLM will issue a letter documenting completion and acceptance of all required baseline studies and reports and will determine the appropriate level of NEPA review for the Project, either an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement. Now that the PoO has been deemed complete, the third-party NEPA contractor will begin preparation of the Supplemental Information Report ("SIR") and the Supplemental Environmental Reports ("SERs") to support the NEPA document followed by the environmental analysis of Project. The Company will provide updates on the review process and schedule once that determination is made.

Permitting Timeline

Angel Island is a Transparency Project under the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 program, with the BLM serving as lead agency. The Permitting Dashboard for Federal Infrastructure Projects currently shows a target date of February 4, 2028, for issuance of the Record of Decision for the Project. As with any federal schedule, this timetable may change as the review progresses, and the Company will provide updates as key milestones are reached.

ABOUT Century Lithium CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the acceptance of the remaining environmental baseline studies, the level of NEPA review to be determined by the BLM, the NEPA environmental review and permitting schedule for the Project, the timing of a decision on and approval of the PoO, the potential development and value of the Project, and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithiums-angel-island-mine-plan-of-operations-deemed-complete-by-blm-advancing-project-toward-environmental-review-302932806.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/09/c3099.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LCE:CCtsxv:lcebattery metals investing
LCE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium

Developing One of Nevada’s Largest Lithium Projects Towards Production

Developing One of Nevada’s Largest Lithium Projects Towards Production Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a ground gravity survey program (the "Survey") at the Fivemile Gold Project ("Fivemile", or the "Project"), located within the Battle... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and its Critical Minerals Council. The membership positions... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and its Critical Minerals Council. The membership positions... Keep Reading...
Saga Metals Completes HQ Drill Program for Planned Metallurgical Pilot Study Associated with PEA / PFS - Level Evaluation at Radar Critical Minerals Project

Saga Metals Completes HQ Drill Program for Planned Metallurgical Pilot Study Associated with PEA / PFS - Level Evaluation at Radar Critical Minerals Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of a four-hole, 1,010-metre HQ-diameter diamond drill program at Trapper North on its Radar... Keep Reading...
Saga Metals Completes HQ Drill Program for Planned Metallurgical Pilot Study Associated with PEA / PFS - Level Evaluation at Radar Critical Minerals Project

Saga Metals Completes HQ Drill Program for Planned Metallurgical Pilot Study Associated with PEA / PFS - Level Evaluation at Radar Critical Minerals Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of a four-hole, 1,010-metre HQ-diameter diamond drill program at Trapper North on its Radar... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes HQ Drill Program for Planned Metallurgical Pilot Study Associated with PEA / PFS - Level Evaluation at Radar Critical Minerals Project

SAGA Metals Completes HQ Drill Program for Planned Metallurgical Pilot Study Associated with PEA / PFS - Level Evaluation at Radar Critical Minerals Project

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of a four-hole, 1,010-metre HQ-diameter diamond drill program at Trapper North on its Radar... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Axel Secures Clearances for Minas Gerais' First Rare Earth in Situ Recovery Field Programme

Lahontan Plans Drilling to Test Historic Waste Rock at Santa Fe - A Potential Source of Additional Low Cost Gold Production

Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Flow Metals Models 3D Subsurface of Porphyry-Epithermal Target at Sixtymile Valley

Related News

rare earth investing

Axel Secures Clearances for Minas Gerais' First Rare Earth in Situ Recovery Field Programme

gold investing

Gold Majors’ Q3 Free Cash Flow Falls as Spending and Costs Rise

gold investing

Gold Rebounds After Jobs Data Sparks Friday Selloff

precious metals investing

Lahontan Plans Drilling to Test Historic Waste Rock at Santa Fe - A Potential Source of Additional Low Cost Gold Production

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Models 3D Subsurface of Porphyry-Epithermal Target at Sixtymile Valley

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advances North Texas Rare Earth Magnet Facility With First Major Equipment Delivery

precious metals investing

GoldInxs CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders, Highlights Progression of Maiden Drill Program at Fishpot Project