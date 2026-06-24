CEL-SCI and Saudi Amarox Hold Strategic Agreement Signing Ceremony at BIO 2026, Advancing U.S.-Saudi Cooperation in Cancer Care

CEL-SCI and Saudi Amarox Hold Strategic Agreement Signing Ceremony at BIO 2026, Advancing U.S.-Saudi Cooperation in Cancer Care

Ceremony highlights shared commitment to oncology innovation, healthcare advancement, and international collaboration

Strategic partnership spans regulatory, marketing, distribution, and revenue sharing agreement for Multikine® in the treatment of head and neck cancer in Saudi Arabia with option to extend to Gulf Cooperation Council countries

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced the successful conclusion of a formal signing ceremony with Saudi Amarox (" Amarox ") during the BIO International Convention 2026 on June 22 nd in San Diego, marking a significant step forward in U.S.–Saudi cooperation in healthcare innovation and oncology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624665046/en/

CEL-SCI and Saudi Amarox sign landmark agreement at BIO 2026 to advance U.S.-Saudi cooperation in cancer care.

CEL-SCI and Saudi Amarox sign landmark agreement at BIO 2026 to advance U.S.-Saudi cooperation in cancer care.

The ceremony brought together executives from CEL-SCI and Amarox, along with representatives from Saudi healthcare, investment, and trade organizations, highlighting the growing partnership between the U.S. and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in advancing medical innovation and improving patient care.

Under the agreement, Amarox will support activities related to the planned introduction and commercialization of Multikine®* in Saudi Arabia and potentially other counties in the region, subject to regulatory approvals.

"We are pleased to work with Amarox and our Saudi partners as Saudi Arabia continues to invest in healthcare innovation and advanced medical technologies," said Geert Kersten, Chief Executive Officer of CEL-SCI. "International collaboration has been central to CEL-SCI's development strategy for many years, and we look forward to contributing our experience and expertise to support oncology care throughout the region."

CEL-SCI conducted the world's largest Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed advanced head and neck cancer, enrolling 928 patients across 23 countries, three continents, and approximately 100 clinical sites. The scale and geographic diversity of the study underscore CEL-SCI's role as an international oncology innovator and its commitment to advancing cancer care through global scientific cooperation.

Abdullah Alzomaie, CEO and Founder of Amarox, commented, "Saudi Arabia is investing significantly in healthcare transformation and access to innovative medicines. We believe this collaboration supports those objectives while strengthening international partnerships that can help bring promising therapies to patients throughout the Kingdom and the broader region."

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative places significant emphasis on healthcare modernization, innovation, and international collaboration. The Kingdom has made substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology, pharmaceutical development, and research capabilities as it expands its regional center for advanced healthcare and life sciences.

About Multikine

Multikine is a cancer immunotherapy administered before surgery as a treatment for newly diagnosed previously untreated head and neck cancer. Its goal is to activate a person's immune system to fight cancer before the ravages of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy have weakened the immune system. In the world's largest head and neck cancer Phase 3 study, Multikine increased the 5-year survival rate of the target patient population to 73% vs 45% in patients treated with standard of care alone and halved the risk of death from 55% to 27%.

About Head and Neck Cancer

Head and neck cancer is the 6 th most common cancer, with approximately 900,000 newly diagnosed cases per year globally. The newly diagnosed stage 3 and 4 patients with this cancer represent a severe unmet need.

About Cel-Sci Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system before surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have damaged it, should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), given right after diagnosis and before surgery, has been dosed in over 740 patients and received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital, inability to finalize a partnering agreement and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

Gavin de Windt
Cel-Sci Corporation
(703) 506-9460

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