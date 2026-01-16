Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS,OTC:CADNF) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:

9:00 am ET


Dial-in number:

+1 (800) 990-4777 / +1 (289) 819-1299 (international)


Webcast (live and archived): 

www.Cascades.com, "Investor" section, or 
https://app.webinar.net/BryLRGV0XmY


Replay:

+1 (888) 660-6345 / +1 (646) 517-4150 (international) 
Access code 58005 # (until March 26, 2026)

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,500 talented people across a network of 65 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-on-february-26-2026-302663482.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/16/c6202.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

