Cascades Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Cascades Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS,OTC:CADNF) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Q4 2025 Highlights

  • Sales of $1,197 million (compared with $1,238 million in Q3 2025 and $1,211 million in Q4 2024);
  • Operating income of $76 million (compared with $73 million in Q3 2025 and $16 million in Q4 2024);
  • Net earnings per common share of $0.37 (compared with net earnings per common share of $0.29 in Q3 2025 and a net loss per common share of ($0.13) in Q4 2024);
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)1) of $155 million (compared with $159 million in Q3 2025 and $146 million in Q4 2024);
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share1 of $0.40 (compared with $0.38 in Q3 2025 and $0.25 in Q4 2024);

2025 Annual Highlights

  • Sales of $4,776 million (compared with $4,701 million in 2024);
  • Operating income of $235 million (compared with $95 million in 2024);
  • Net earnings per common share of $0.70 (compared with a net loss per common share of ($0.31) in 2024);
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)1) of $576 million (compared with $501 million in 2024);
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share1 of $1.10 (compared with $0.60 in 2024);
  • Net debt1 of $1,896 million as of December 31, 2025 (compared with $2,096 million as of December 31, 2024). Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio1 of 3.3x, down from 4.2x as of December 31, 2024;
  • Following the asset sales completed in 2025 and early 2026, the Corporation has surpassed its disclosed target of generating $120 million of proceeds from the monetization of redundant assets by mid-2026;
  • Total capital expenditures of $42 million in Q4 2025 and $152 million in 2025. The Corporation's 2026 forecasted capital expenditures before disposals will be approximately $175 million.
  • Several strategic actions were implemented during the year and are beginning to generate tangible results, both operationally and financially.

Hugues Simon, President and CEO, commented: "Our fourth quarter consolidated performance met sequential forecasts. Packaging results were within expectations, with benefits from lower production costs, favourable raw material pricing and continued solid production levels at Bear Island mitigating the expected lower seasonal sales volumes. Results of our tissue business fell short of targeted levels. Simply put, our tissue operations did not meet efficiency and logistics execution objectives in the quarter. These effects were compounded by an unplanned power outage at one of our facilities that further impacted production levels, supply chain efficiency and added incremental operating costs of approximately $6 million in the period. The countermeasures we have already put in place to address these issues are generating positive traction. Overall, we successfully decreased net debt by $127 million sequentially, which results in leverage decreasing to 3.3x from 3.6x at the end of the third quarter."

1 Some information represents non-IFRS Accounting Standards Financial measures, other financial measures or non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios which are not standardized under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Simon commented, "We expect first‑quarter performance to decline sequentially, but to remain higher year‑over‑year for the sixth consecutive quarter. In packaging, the forecasted sequential decline is attributable to usual seasonality in demand levels and higher transportation and energy costs due to weather-related impacts in the US in early 2026. We are similarly expecting softer results in tissue sequentially. In addition to usual seasonality and costs related to severe weather, results in this segment will be impacted by residual production and logistics costs following the power outage at one of our facilities. Our leverage ratio is expected to continue to improve in the coming quarters.

Looking further ahead, we are confident in our ability to achieve our strategic objectives, and we expect our 2026 performance to surpass 2025, despite ongoing macro‑economic uncertainty. We made good progress across many of our initiatives over the past year. In addition to achieving our objective of generating $120 million of proceeds from asset sales ahead of schedule, we have generated approximately $30 million of profitability improvements. We are confident that the fundamentals for our Company are strong, and are steadfast in our commitment to continue to improve the financial profile, level of operational and commercial excellence and growth momentum of our Company."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited)

2025

2024

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2024






Sales

4,776

4,701

1,197

1,238

1,211

As Reported




Operating income

235

95

76

73

16

Net earnings (loss)

70

(31)

37

29

(13)

per common share (basic)

$0.70

($0.31)

$0.37

$0.29

($0.13)

Adjusted1




Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))

576

501

155

159

146

Net earnings

111

60

40

39

25

per common share (basic)

$1.10

$0.60

$0.40

$0.38

$0.25

Margin (EBITDA (A) / Sales)

12.1 %

10.7 %

12.9 %

12.8 %

12.1 %

Net debt1

1,896

2,096

1,896

2,023

2,096

Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1

             3.3x

             4.2x

             3.3x

             3.6x

             4.2x

Segmented sales

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2024






Packaging Products

3,079

3,009

757

797

782

Tissue Papers

1,575

1,548

407

412

394

Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

122

144

33

29

35

Sales

4,776

4,701

1,197

1,238

1,211

Segmented operating income (loss)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2024






Packaging Products

269

145

90

73

58

Tissue Papers

93

97

14

30

4

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

(127)

(147)

(28)

(30)

(46)

Operating income

235

95

76

73

16

Segmented EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2024






Packaging Products

496

410

132

136

132

Tissue Papers

163

192

42

46

45

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

(83)

(101)

(19)

(23)

(31)

EBITDA (A)1

576

501

155

159

146

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 (compared to the same period last year)

The Corporation's fourth quarter sales of $1,197 million decreased by $14 million compared with the same period last year. This decrease reflects consolidated net benefits of $25 million from higher selling prices and a favourable sales mix of $25 million. However, these factors were more than offset by a $62 million impact from lower volumes, mainly in the Packaging Products segment.

The fourth quarter EBITDA (A)1 totaled $155 million, an increase of $9 million, or 6%, from the $146 million generated in the same period last year. This increase was driven by lower corporate costs following an unfavourable exchange rate variance on working capital and treasury items, and higher health insurance costs for US employees in the prior year period. Performance of our Packaging Products and Tissue Papers segments were stable compared to last year. Benefits from higher selling prices and lower raw material costs were offset by impacts from higher production and energy costs and lower volumes mainly in the Packaging Products segment.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter of 2025 operating income and/or net earnings were:

  • $23 million of impairment on a building and equipment related to a closed facilities in Canada and in the United States (operating income and net earnings);
  • $2 million of a net realizable value adjustment on inventories related to certain discontinued centralized services following the ongoing streamlining and optimization of operations (operating income and net earnings);
  • $21 million gain related to the sale of Flexible Packaging plant activities (operating income and net earnings);
  • $4 million of restructuring costs related to a plant closure in the United States and corporate organizational changes (operating income and net earnings);
  • $1 million gain on financial instruments (operating income and net earnings).

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation posted net earnings of $37 million, or $0.37 per common share, compared to a net loss of $(13) million, or ($0.13) per common share, in the same period of 2024. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation posted net earnings of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.40 per common share, compared to net earnings of $25 million, or $0.25 per common share, in the same period of 2024.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on March 26, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2026. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the fourth quarter of 2025, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2025 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2025 fourth quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-990-4777 (international 1-289-819-1299). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 26, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 (international 1-646-517-4150), access code 58005 #.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,200 women and men across a network of 64 operating facilities, including 17 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are part of Corporate Activities and joint ventures managed by the Corporation, in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

48

27

Accounts receivable

426

469

Current income tax assets

12

4

Inventories

661

685

Current portion of financial assets

4

1

1,151

1,186

Long-term assets

Investments in associates and joint ventures

66

97

Property, plant and equipment

2,649

2,847

Intangible assets with finite useful life

30

41

Financial assets

5

Other assets

107

105

Deferred income tax assets

174

168

Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life

491

504

4,673

4,948

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Bank loans and advances

10

Trade and other payables

697

748

Current income tax liabilities

4

2

Current portion of unsecured senior notes

175

Current portion of long-term debt

70

67

Current portion of provisions for charges

8

42

Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities

28

43

807

1,087

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt

1,874

1,871

Provisions for charges

58

58

Financial liabilities

8

Other liabilities

74

80

Deferred income tax liabilities

97

81

2,918

3,177

Equity

Capital stock

619

616

Contributed surplus

17

16

Retained earnings

1,042

1,019

Accumulated other comprehensive income

43

73

Equity attributable to Shareholders

1,721

1,724

Non-controlling interests

34

47

Total equity

1,755

1,771

4,673

4,948

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

For the 3-month periods ended December 31,

For the years ended December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales

1,197

1,211

4,776

4,701





Supply chain and logistic

702

721

2,827

2,847

Wages and employee benefits expenses

273

277

1,097

1,086

Depreciation and amortization

72

76

287

282

Maintenance and repair

68

64

261

244

Other operational costs

(1)

3

15

23

Impairment charges

25

55

49

64

Other loss (gain)

(21)

(8)

(6)

19

Restructuring costs

4

8

16

46

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1)

(1)

(5)

(5)

Operating income

76

16

235

95

Financing expenses

32

34

136

142

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(5)

(5)

(16)

(19)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

49

(13)

115

(28)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

6

(6)

22

(14)

Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period

43

(7)

93

(14)

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

6

6

23

17

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period

37

(13)

70

(31)

Net earnings (loss) per common share



Basic

$0.37

($0.13)

$0.70

($0.31)

Diluted

$0.36

($0.13)

$0.69

($0.31)

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

101,261,141

100,988,040

101,167,075

100,865,833

Weighted average number of diluted common shares

101,787,746

101,349,476

101,430,212

101,119,887

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the 3-month periods ended December 31,

For the years ended December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period

43

(7)

93

(14)

Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings



Translation adjustments



Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries

(16)

74

(96)

98

Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities

8

(34)

69

(43)

Cash flow hedges



Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments

(1)

1

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes

(1)

4

(4)

5

(9)

44

(32)

61

Items that are not released to earnings



Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits

(3)

(1)

2

6

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes

1

(2)

(2)

(1)

2

4

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(11)

43

(30)

65

Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period

32

36

63

51

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period

6

8

21

20

Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period

26

28

42

31

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

For the year ended December 31, 2025

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL STOCK

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS

RETAINED EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of year

616

16

1,019

73

1,724

47

1,771

Comprehensive income (loss)






Net earnings

70

70

23

93

Other comprehensive income (loss)

2

(30)

(28)

(2)

(30)

72

(30)

42

21

63

Dividends

(49)

(49)

(34)

(83)

Stock options expense

2

2

2

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

3

(1)

2

2

Balance - End of year

619

17

1,042

43

1,721

34

1,755









For the year ended December 31, 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL STOCK

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS

RETAINED EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of year

613

15

1,096

15

1,739

42

1,781

Comprehensive income (loss)






Net earnings (loss)

(31)

(31)

17

(14)

Other comprehensive income

4

58

62

3

65

(27)

58

31

20

51

Dividends

(48)

(48)

(15)

(63)

Stock options expense

2

2

2

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

3

(1)

2

2

Acquisitions of non-controlling interests

(2)

(2)

(2)

Balance - End of year

616

16

1,019

73

1,724

47

1,771

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the 3-month periods ended December 31,

For the years ended December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating activities



Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period

37

(13)

70

(31)

Adjustments for:



Financing expenses

32

34

136

142

Depreciation and amortization

72

76

287

282

Impairment charges

25

55

49

64

Other loss (gain)

(21)

(8)

(6)

19

Restructuring costs

4

8

16

46

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1)

(1)

(5)

(5)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

6

(6)

22

(14)

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(5)

(5)

(16)

(19)

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

6

6

23

17

Net financing expenses paid

(16)

(22)

(123)

(135)

Net income taxes paid

(1)

(10)

(4)

Dividends received

21

8

47

17

Payments, net of provisions, for charges and other liabilities

(9)

(23)

(87)

(84)

150

109

403

295

Changes in non-cash working capital components

33

45

(24)

(23)

183

154

379

272

Investing activities



Payments for property, plant and equipment

(42)

(45)

(152)

(161)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

1

16

27

34

Change in intangible and other assets

(3)

(23)

Proceeds from business disposal

31

31


(10)

(32)

(94)

(150)

Financing activities



Bank loans and advances

(1)

3

(10)

10

Change in credit facilities

(141)

(67)

(251)

(4)

Change in credit facilities without recourse to the Corporation

(19)

(28)

74

(16)

Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses

541

Repurchase of unsecured senior notes

(456)

Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (2025 - $78 million ($19 million for 3-month period); 2024 - $67 million ($17 million for 3-month period))

(19)

(21)

(80)

(75)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

2

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(4)

(3)

(34)

(15)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

(3)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders

(13)

(12)

(49)

(48)

(197)

(128)

(263)

(149)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(24)

(6)

22

(27)

Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

(1)

(1)

(1)

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period

73

34

27

54

Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period

48

27

48

27

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Corporation announced organizational changes designed to support its strategic growth. These changes involve the combination of the Containerboard and Specialty Products activities into a single operational unit. Since January 2025, the Corporation's operations have been managed in two segments: Packaging Products and Tissue Papers. The comparative figures have been aligned to conform with the current year's presentation. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in Note 2.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker (CODM). The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM. The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)). The CODM considers EBITDA (A) to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

Sales for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Inter-segment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value.

EBITDA (A) does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards; accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Investors should not view EBITDA (A) as an alternative measure to, for example, net earnings, or as a measure of operating results, which are IFRS Accounting Standards measures.

Sales by business segment are shown in the following table: 

SALES

For the 3-month periods ended December 31   
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

Total

Inter-segment

External

Total

Inter-segment

External

Packaging Products

757

(7)

750

782

(14)

768

Tissue Papers

407

407

394

394

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

67

(27)

40

84

(35)

49

1,231

(34)

1,197

1,260

(49)

1,211



SALES

For the years ended December 31        
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

Total

Inter-segment

External

Total

Inter-segment

External

Packaging Products

3,079

(44)

3,035

3,009

(51)

2,958

Tissue Papers

1,575

1,575

1,548

(1)

1,547

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

282

(116)

166

345

(149)

196

4,936

(160)

4,776

4,902

(201)

4,701

EBITDA (A) by business segment is reconciled to IFRS Accounting Standards measure, namely operating income (loss), and is shown in the following table: 

For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2025

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging

Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,

Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

90

14

(28)

76

Depreciation and amortization

49

16

7

72

Impairment charges

11

12

2

25

Other gain

(21)

(21)

Restructuring costs

3

1

4

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1)

(1)

EBITDA (A)

132

42

(19)

155

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

579

342

54

975



For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging

Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,

Recovery and
Recycling

activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

58

4

(46)

16

Depreciation and amortization

48

14

14

76

Impairment charges

32

23

55

Other gain

(7)

(1)

(8)

Restructuring costs

2

4

2

8

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1)

(1)

EBITDA (A)

132

45

(31)

146

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

609

325

64

998



For the year ended December 31, 2025

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and

Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

269

93

(127)

235

Depreciation and amortization

192

59

36

287

Impairment charges

34

12

3

49

Other gain

(5)

(1)

(6)

Restructuring costs

9

7

16

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(3)

(2)

(5)

EBITDA (A)

496

163

(83)

576

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

2,395

1,322

207

3,924



For the year ended December 31, 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,

Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

145

97

(147)

95

Depreciation and amortization

179

56

47

282

Impairment charges

38

26

64

Other loss (gain)

20

(1)

19

Restructuring costs

30

13

3

46

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(2)

(3)

(5)

EBITDA (A)

410

192

(101)

501

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

2,436

1,267

230

3,933

Payments for property, plant and equipment by business segment are shown in the following table:

PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods ended December 31,

For the years ended December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Packaging Products

82

59

174

167

Tissue Papers

16

22

47

54

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

5

20

16

49

Total acquisitions

103

101

237

270

Right-of-use assets acquisitions and provisions (non-cash)

(57)

(49)

(100)

(122)

46

52

137

148

Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"



Beginning of the period

13

25

32

45

End of the period

(17)

(32)

(17)

(32)

Payments for property, plant and equipment

42

45

152

161

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

(1)

(16)

(27)

(34)

Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals

41

29

125

127

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from that of other corporations and some of these items may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized and realized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate hedge instruments and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gains or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS Accounting Standards ("non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures, as well as non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures

  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA (A): represents the operating income (as published in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) of the Consolidated Financial Statements) before depreciation and amortization excluding specific items. Measure used to assess recurring operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted net earnings: Measure used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted cash flow: Measure used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchases, dividend increases and strategic investments.
  • Free cash flow: Measure used to calculate the excess cash the Corporation generates by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A).
  • Working capital: Measure used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures

  • Total debt: Measure used to calculate all the Corporation's debt, including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.
  • Net debt: Measure used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to EBITDA (A) to calculate the net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards ratios

  • Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.
  • EBITDA (A) margin: Ratio used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis calculated as a percentage of sales.
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Ratio of net debt / (total equity and net debt): Ratio used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and the risk to Shareholders.
  • Working capital as a percentage of sales: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.
  • Adjusted cash flow per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.
  • Free cash flow ratio: Ratio used to measure the liquidity and efficiency of how much more cash the Corporation generates than it uses to run the business by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A) calculated as a percentage of sales.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have the meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Corporation announced organizational changes designed to support its strategic growth. These changes involve the combination of the Containerboard and Specialty Products activities into a single operational unit. Since January 2025, the Corporation's operations have been managed in two segments: Packaging Products and Tissue Papers. The comparative figures have been aligned to conform with the current year's presentation.

The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)1). The CODM considers EBITDA (A)1 to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

EBITDA (A)1 by business segment is reconciled to the IFRS Accounting Standards measure, namely operating income (loss), and is shown in the following table: 

Q4 2025

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,

Recovery and
Recycling

activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

90

14

(28)

76

Depreciation and amortization

49

16

7

72

Impairment charges

11

12

2

25

Other gain

(21)

(21)

Restructuring costs

3

1

4

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1)

(1)

EBITDA (A)1

132

42

(19)

155

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

579

342

54

975



Q3 2025

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,

Recovery and
Recycling

activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

73

30

(30)

73

Depreciation and amortization

48

16

10

74

Other loss

10

10

Restructuring costs

5

1

6

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(4)

(4)

EBITDA (A)1

136

46

(23)

159

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

619

345

49

1,013

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.




Q4 2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

58

4

(46)

16

Depreciation and amortization

48

14

14

76

Impairment charges

32

23

55

Other gain

(7)

(1)

(8)

Restructuring costs

2

4

2

8

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(1)

(1)

EBITDA (A)1

132

45

(31)

146

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

609

325

64

998



2025

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling

activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

269

93

(127)

235

Depreciation and amortization

192

59

36

287

Impairment charges

34

12

3

49

Other gain

(5)

(1)

(6)

Restructuring costs

9

7

16

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(3)

(2)

(5)

EBITDA (A)1

496

163

(83)

576

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

2,395

1,322

207

3,924



2024

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Packaging Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and

Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

145

97

(147)

95

Depreciation and amortization

179

56

47

282

Impairment charges

38

26

64

Other loss (gain)

20

(1)

19

Restructuring costs

30

13

3

46

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(2)

(3)

(5)

EBITDA (A)1

410

192

(101)

501

Supply chain and logistic and Wage and employee benefits expenses included in operating income (loss)

2,436

1,267

230

3,933

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per common share, as reported, with adjusted net earnings1 and adjusted net earnings per common share1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

PER COMMON SHARE2

2025

2024

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

2025

2024

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

As reported

70

(31)

37

29

(13)

$0.70

($0.31)

$0.37

$0.29

($0.13)

Specific items:










Impairment charges

49

64

25

55

$0.37

$0.48

$0.19

$0.41

Other loss (gain)

(6)

19

(21)

10

(8)

($0.07)

$0.13

($0.18)

$0.07

($0.07)

Restructuring costs

16

46

4

6

8

$0.12

$0.34

$0.03

$0.05

$0.06

Gain on derivative financial instruments

(5)

(5)

(1)

(4)

(1)

($0.04)

($0.04)

($0.01)

($0.03)

($0.01)

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

1


$0.01

Unrealized gain on interest rate hedge instrument

(1)

(2)

($0.01)

($0.02)

Foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments

1

1

$0.01

$0.01

Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest2

(14)

(33)

(4)

(2)

(15)

$0.01


41

91

3

10

38

$0.40

$0.91

$0.03

$0.09

$0.38

Adjusted1

111

60

40

39

25

$1.10

$0.60

$0.40

$0.38

$0.25

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding





101,167,075

100,865,833

101,261,141

101,257,276

100,988,040

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with EBITDA (A)1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2025

2024

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

Cash flow from operating activities

379

272

183

181

154

Changes in non-cash working capital components

24

23

(33)

(65)

(45)

Net income taxes paid

10

4

1

2

Net financing expenses paid

123

135

16

33

22

Payments, net of provisions, for charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received

40

67

(12)

8

15

EBITDA (A)1

576

501

155

159

146

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. Please refer to the "Provision for (recovery of) income taxes" section for more details.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 to adjusted cash flow generated1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited)

2025

2024

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2024

Cash flow from operating activities

379

272

183

181

154

Changes in non-cash working capital components

24

23

(33)

(65)

(45)

Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)

403

295

150

116

109

Restructuring costs paid

62

61

15

21

20

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities1

465

356

165

137

129

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(152)

(161)

(42)

(30)

(45)

Change in intangible and other assets

(23)

(1)

(3)

Lease obligation payments

(78)

(67)

(19)

(20)

(17)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

27

34

1

16

262

139

105

86

80

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(34)

(15)

(4)

(3)

(3)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests

(49)

(48)

(13)

(12)

(12)

Adjusted cash flow generated1

179

76

88

71

65

Adjusted cash flow generated per common share1

 (in Canadian dollars)

$1.77

$0.75

$0.87

$0.70

$0.64

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

101,167,075

100,865,833

101,261,141

101,257,276

100,988,040

The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

 2025

December 31,

2024

Long-term debt

1,874

2,027

1,871

Current portion of unsecured senior notes

175

Current portion of long-term debt

70

68

67

Bank loans and advances

1

10

Total debt1

1,944

2,096

2,123

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(48)

(73)

(27)

Net debt1 as reported

1,896

2,023

2,096

Last twelve months EBITDA (A)1

576

567

501

Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1

              3.3x

              3.6x

              4.2x

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-reports-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-302697568.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

cascadescas-cctsx-cascleantech-investing
CAS:CC
The Conversation (0)
European Green Transition (AIM:EGT)

Acquisition of Critical Infrastructure Services Platform

European Green Transition plc (AIM: EGT) announces that in line with its strategy set out at IPO, EGT has entered into a share purchase agreement ("SPA") to acquire an established, EBITDA profitable onshore wind turbine operating, maintenance, repairing, and remote monitoring business (the "O&M... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme de nouvelles commandes en hydrogene UHP et une premiere commande en oxygene UHP aux Etats-Unis

CHARBONE confirme de nouvelles commandes en hydrogene UHP et une premiere commande en oxygene UHP aux Etats-Unis

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 25 février 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms New UHP Hydrogen Orders and its First UHP Oxygen Order in the United States

CHARBONE Confirms New UHP Hydrogen Orders and its First UHP Oxygen Order in the United States

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, February 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Presente a la Conference Emerging Growth le 25 fevrier 2026

CHARBONE Presente a la Conference Emerging Growth le 25 fevrier 2026

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 23 février 2026 CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of Bought Deal Public Offering of $92 Million

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Related News

lithium investing

Zimbabwe Imposes Immediate Ban on Raw Mineral and Lithium Exports

uranium investing

Denison Greenlights First Major Canadian Uranium Mine in 20 Years

base metals investing

Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of Bought Deal Public Offering of $92 Million

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

precious metals investing

NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Announces Expiry of Warrant Acceleration Program and Receipt of C$3,422,888 in Warrant Proceeds since January 1, 2026