Cascades invests $6.9 million in its Kingsey Falls uncoated recycled boxboard plant

Cascades, the leader in environmentally responsible packaging and hygiene product manufacturing, is proud to announce it has invested $6.9 million in its Kingsey Falls uncoated recycled boxboard manufacturing plant (Papier Kingsey Falls) to increase its equipment's production capacity and product quality.

Since last September, Cascades has installed several new pieces of equipment to improve sheet quality control. These investments will significantly improve the sheet's properties to better meet the needs of the food packaging industry, including surface finish and printing requirements. This project is an important step in strengthening Cascades' position in this market, driving its growth and ensuring its long-term competitiveness.

"This project will enable us to increase our capacity and remain a valued partner for our customers," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades. "It underscores our unwavering commitment to investing in our assets in Quebec to accelerate our growth. I'd like to thank the employees who helped install this equipment. Their expertise and dedication have made this project a resounding success."

Commissioned in 1972, this Kingsey Falls plant currently serves the industrial and food packaging markets. It currently boasts 68 employees and is one of the region's top employers. It also provides a competitive salary and a benefits program tailored to its employees' lifestyle.

A key player in the packaging sector, Cascades offers a wide range of high-performance products with a low environmental footprint. For the past seven years, it has ranked among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations, according to the prestigious Global 100 index produced by Corporate Knights.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

