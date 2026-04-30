Cascades Fluff & Tuff and IGA relaunch their joint promotion on behalf of Fondation Charles-Bruneau--a seventh edition for cancer-free children

Cascades Fluff & Tuff and IGA relaunch their joint promotion on behalf of Fondation Charles-Bruneau--a seventh edition for cancer-free children

Cascades Fluff & Tuff® joins forces with IGA stores across Quebec and New Brunswick to proudly announce the return of its major annual promotion on behalf of Fondation Charles-Bruneau. Now in its seventh year, this initiative supports pediatric hemato-oncology research to provide children with the best chance for a cure.

For each Cascades Fluff & Tuff® product purchased from IGA between April 30 and May 20, 2026, $0.50 will be given to Fondation Charles-Bruneau, up to a total of $40,000 in donations. This amount is shared by Cascades and Sobeys.

The campaign is part of a long-standing partnership between Cascades, IGA and Fondation Charles-Bruneau. For more than 35 years, the Fondation's mission has been to provide children with cancer with the best chance of recovery by funding research and supporting the development of projects in pediatric hematology and oncology.

A community-based initiative

Cascades Fluff & Tuff® promotions on behalf of Fondation Charles-Bruneau have become a much-anticipated annual tradition. Since 2018, this initiative has raised more than $250,000 to support pediatric hemato-oncology research thanks to a generous public and committed partners. In previous editions, the campaign also showcased young heroes undergoing cancer treatment or in remission, as during the 2024 campaign which featured a young girl named Charlie.

A unifying cause

The collaboration between Cascades, IGA and Fondation Charles-Bruneau underscores the importance of collective action. Through consumer engagement, these campaigns raise significant amounts to support research and provide better chances for recovery for children affected by the disease.

"We are extremely proud to be re-engaging in this meaningful initiative. Each Cascades Fluff & Tuff® product purchased directly helps fund advances in pediatric oncology research. Together, we're making a real difference," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades.

How to enter

Go to any participating IGA in Quebec or New Brunswick.

Purchase an eligible Cascades Fluff & Tuff® product.

Each purchase automatically generates a $0.50 donation to Fondation Charles-Bruneau.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/30/c5966.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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