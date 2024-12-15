Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

cardiex limitedcdx:auasx:cdxbiotech investingBiotech Investing
CDX:AU
Cardiex Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiex Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart health—using a noninvasive fingertip sensor. The study, co-authored by Cardiex's team, was published in the respected journal Pulse.

Cardiex logo (PRNewsfoto/CardieX Limited)

The study, titled "Validation of Noninvasive Derivation of the Central Aortic Pressure Waveform from Fingertip Photoplethysmography Using a Novel Selective Transfer Function Method," demonstrates that Cardiex's technology can accurately capture key cardiovascular data from a simple fingertip sensor. The method leverages photoplethysmography (PPG)—an optical technique widely used in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches—offering a powerful and accessible tool for advanced heart health monitoring.

Key findings include:

  • Strong correlation between fingertip sensor measurements and traditional methods, with heart health indicators showing excellent alignment.
  • The fingertip sensor offers a user-friendly, noninvasive way to measure central aortic pressure parameters without calibration, making heart health monitoring more accessible and comfortable.
  • Twenty clinically relevant parameters were captured from the converted PPG waveforms, including central systolic blood pressure, central diastolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, central augmentation pressure, central augmentation index, subendocardial viability, and pulse pressure amplification, amongst others.

Relevance in the Wearable Health Market:

The use of PPG technology in this study is especially significant as the wearable market continues to expand, with consumers seeking more advanced health insights without the need for frequent calibration. Cardiex's innovation aligns with this trend offering consumers the ability to track clinical grade biomarkers in real-time. These biomarkers have applications in various healthcare fields, including cognitive, renal, maternal, metabolic health, and heart failure management. The technology's ease of use and capacity for continuous monitoring place Cardiex at the forefront of the growing wearable health sector, which increasingly prioritizes deeper and more accurate health data.

"This study is a significant validation of Cardiex's technology and its ability to deliver critical heart health insights in a simpler, more convenient way," said Craig Cooper , CEO of Cardiex. "Our PPG-based fingertip technology has the potential to transform heart health monitoring, offering a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare providers. This breakthrough also opens up exciting opportunities for integration into the wearable health tech market, where continuous and noninvasive monitoring is becoming the gold standard."

The study confirms that Cardiex's PPG-based solution can provide valuable cardiovascular data in a comfortable, portable format, paving the way for broader adoption in both medical and consumer-grade wearables.

The full study is now available online in the journal Pulse DOI: 10.1159/000540666.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiex-announces-publication-of-breakthrough-study-validating-noninvasive-fingertip-photoplethysmography-ppg-for-central-aortic-pressure-waveform-analysis-302259185.html

SOURCE Cardiex Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Private Placement

Private Placement

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced Private Placement

Download the PDF here.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2025 FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.38 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on March 7, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025 .

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of preclinical data package for RAD 402

Completion of preclinical data package for RAD 402

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Completion of preclinical data package for RAD 402

Download the PDF here.

CLEO Further Expands Ovarian Cancer Trial with Siles Health

CLEO Further Expands Ovarian Cancer Trial with Siles Health

Cleo Diagnostics (COV:AU) has announced CLEO Further Expands Ovarian Cancer Trial with Siles Health

Download the PDF here.

Notification of cessation of securities - HPC

Notification of cessation of securities - HPC

Hydralyte International (HPC:AU) has announced Notification of cessation of securities - HPC

Download the PDF here.

BLINCYTO® ADDED TO CHEMOTHERAPY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES SURVIVAL IN NEWLY DIAGNOSED PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrated Three Year, Disease-Free Survival of 96%

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced new data demonstrating that adding BLINCYTO ® (blinatumomab) to chemotherapy significantly improves disease-free survival (DFS) in newly diagnosed pediatric patients with National Cancer Institute (NCI) standard risk (SR) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) of average or higher risk of relapse. The data are from a Phase 3 study (AALL1731) conducted by the Children's Oncology Group. The results were simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine and will be presented during the plenary session on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. PT at the 66 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Diego .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cardiex Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiex Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Related News

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Energy Investing

Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

Options Prospectus

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

Base Metals Investing

Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Battery Metals Investing

Conversion of Convertible Note Loans

×