FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

Download the PDF here.

cardiex limited
CDX:AU
Cardiex Limited
The Conversation (0)
Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex Limited


Biomarker technologies and digital solutions to address the world’s largest health disorders.

Appendix 4E

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Appendix 4E

Download the PDF here.

June Quarterly Activities Report

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced June Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

June Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced June Quarterly Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Results of Entitlement Offer

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Results of Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Offer Booklet - Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Offer Booklet - Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Download the PDF here.

Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for Anal Cancer

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA For Anal Cancer

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Row of test tubes and pipette with chemical droplet chemical coming from it.

Top 5 Small-cap Biotech Stocks of 2025

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) is trading at three year highs despite market volatility, responding to breakthrough innovations and increased deals involving NASDAQ biotech stocks.

After dropping to a low of 3,637.05 in October 2023, the index climbed to a nearly three year peak of 4,954.813 on September 19, 2024. While the index had pulled back to 4,530.69 as of August 5, 2025, further growth could be in store.

According to a Towards Healthcare analyst report, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5 percent from now to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$5.04 trillion.

SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

Latest News

Cardiex Limited
Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Appendix 4E

2025 Annual Report & Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

