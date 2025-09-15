Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

carbonxt groupcg1:auasx:cg1tech investingTech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt Group


Keep reading...Show less

Purpose-built advanced carbon for healthier communities

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Announcement

FY25 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced FY25 Results Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Download the PDF here.

CG1 Non-renounceable Pro-rata Entitlement Offer

CG1 Non-renounceable Pro-rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer

Download the PDF here.

Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

FY25 Results Presentation

FY25 Results Presentation

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced FY25 Results Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E Annual Report FY25

Download the PDF here.

EGY Appendix 4E

EGY Appendix 4E

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced EGY Appendix 4E

Download the PDF here.

CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) ("CoTec") today announced that Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 28th, 2025

DATE : August 28 th
TIME: 10:30am-11:00am ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Further Update on Shareholder Meeting

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Financing Update on the La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Gold Investing

Admission to Trading on the OTCQB Market

Gold Investing

Barrick’s Plan to Sell Hemlo Mine for US$1 Billion Marks Canadian Exit

×