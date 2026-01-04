The Conversation (0)
January 04, 2026
January 04, 2026

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon
24 July 2025
Carbonxt Group
28 October 2025
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 October 2025
Convertible Note and Placement
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Convertible Note and PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 September 2025
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September 2025
CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 August 2025
FY25 Results Announcement
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced FY25 Results AnnouncementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 January
Westport Announces Board of Directors Update
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces changes to its Board of Directors. Chair Dan Hancock, appointed to the Board in July 2017, retired from the Board,... Keep Reading...
31 December 2025
CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 31, 2025, following its prior press release dated December 19, 2025.... Keep Reading...
22 December 2025
CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 19, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted... Keep Reading...
19 December 2025
CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 18, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted basis.MagIron... Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy SRL, a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources has been officially recognised as a Key Innovator by the European Commission's Innovation Radar for its... Keep Reading...
17 December 2025
Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank DevelopmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
