Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Appendix C

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) is pleased to present Appendix C quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group


Keep reading...Show less
Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – June 2024 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the June 2024 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Keep reading...Show less
Solar panels.

Cleantech Market Update: Q2 2024 in Review

As the global focus on sustainability continues to grow, the cleantech sector has become a key player in driving the transition toward a greener and more resilient future.

What developments, trends and innovations shaped the cleantech landscape in the second quarter, and what opportunities and challenges lie ahead in 2024? Read on to find out.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

$24M Contract to Leading US Waste Management Business

United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that it has secured a four-year contract extension to supply premium PAC products from the Company’s fully-owned Black Birch facility to Reworld, an existing Carbonxt customer and a global leader in sustainable waste solutions, which will generate group revenues of approximately $6 million per annum for the duration of the contract.

Keep reading...Show less
Two workers walk along solar panels.

SunCable Gets Environmental Approval for Australian Solar Farm, Will Power Darwin and Singapore

Renewable energy company SunCable has received principal environmental approval for its flagship Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) project, the company announced via press release on Tuesday (July 16).

“This approval allows us to progress the development, commercial, and engineering activities required to advance the project to Final Investment Decision targeted in 2027,” said Cameron Garnsworthy, SunCable's managing director.

Approval came from the Northern Territory's government and the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority.

Keep reading...Show less
An EV and its charging station on top of a stock chart.

EV Winter? West Still Lagging Behind China as Buyers Face High Prices, Range Anxiety and Tariffs

Although electric vehicle (EV) sales have trended steadily upward over the last five years, industry experts present at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference are concerned that high price points, continued range anxiety and geopolitical tensions could impede future market growth.

Although EVs gained market share last year, accounting for 18 percent of the 75.3 million automobiles sold, figures from the International Energy Agency show that China continues to lead other regions by a wide margin.

Of the 14 million EVs sold in 2023, most new registrations were made in China, which came in at 60 percent. Meanwhile, Europe and the US accounted for 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Keep reading...Show less
Tesla logo and vehicle.

Tesla's Share of US EV Market Dips Below 50 Percent for First Time

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) share of the US electric vehicle (EV) market fell below the 50 percent threshold for the first time ever in 2024's second quarter, according to a July 11 report from Cox Automotive.

The company’s dominant position in the American EV market, which it has held since the introduction of its Model S in 2012, took a hit on the back of competition from rival automakers, including EV manufacturers in China.

Tesla accounted for 49.7 percent of EV sales in the US from April to June, down from 59.3 percent a year earlier. The decline came despite growth in overall US EV sales, which rose 11.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 June 2024

Carbonxt Group Limited – June 2024 Quarterly Update

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period ended 30 June 2024

Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×