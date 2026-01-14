CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, January 14, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce that it has secured its first order for clean UHP hydrogen from a customer based in New York State, USA. This customer is part of a major Japanese industrial conglomerate, representing a significant strategic breakthrough for Charbone in the US market.

First order of clean UHP hydrogen in the American Tech Valley

As part of its commercial rollout in the United States, Charbone confirms it has received a firm order for clean UHP hydrogen from a customer located in New York State, at the heart of a leading technology corridor often referred to as America's Tech Valley. This order marks a key milestone in the cross-border commercialization of Charbone's production and confirms the US market's interest in a reliable supply of UHP hydrogen.

The order will be fulfilled using the Company's existing production capacity and is part of a broader strategy to establish long-term business relationships with world-class industrial and technology clients.

A major commercial breakthrough in the United States

Securing this first US order is a concrete validation of Charbone's value proposition and an important stepping stone for its expansion in the United States. Given the limited supply of clean UHP hydrogen in the North American market and the growing demand observed in advanced technology and industrial sectors, Charbone is not disclosing the volume, duration, or financial terms of this order in order to maintain its competitive position. Revenues generated by the Company's production, distribution, and service activities are presented on a consolidated basis in its quarterly financial statements.

"Securing this first order for clean UHP hydrogen in the United States is a pivotal moment for Charbone," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Being selected by a client affiliated with a major Japanese conglomerate in New York State confirms the credibility of our platform, the quality of our UHP hydrogen, and our ability to meet the demands of the technology markets in North America."

About Charbone CORPORATION

Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.Charbone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CHARBONE obtient une premiere commande d'hydrogene propre UHP d'un client americain dans l'Etat de NY

CHARBONE obtient une premiere commande d'hydrogene propre UHP d'un client americain dans l'Etat de NY

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 14 janvier 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
