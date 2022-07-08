GamingInvesting News

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, July 8th new players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 seaso n.

The campaign will feature a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and more so be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more information.

J.LEAGUE Selection Transfer

Taro Misaki , Takeshi Kishida , Hayato Igawa , Kazuki Sorimachi wearing J.LEAGUE official kits debut as new players in this Transfe r. This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Dreamball Exchange Update

Home, away, and keeper kits for 18 teams from the 2022 Meiji Yasuda J1 League are now available in the Dreamball Exchange .

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-including-taro-misaki-wearing-the-2022-season-jleague-official-kits-301582779.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Bankai Live Airs Sunday, July 17

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary on July 23rd with the 7th Anniversary Bankai Live broadcast on Sunday, July 17th from 8:00 pm (JSTUTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 7th anniversary on July 23rd with the 7th Anniversary Bankai Live broadcast on Sunday, July 17th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). Special guest include Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Fumiko Orikasa, the voice of Rukia Kuchiki. Tune in for all the exciting Brave Souls news.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan , as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent s from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita , the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Fumiko Orikasa , the voice of Rukia Kuchiki.

There will be a variety of special corners with the latest in-game news and more so be sure to check out. In addition, there will be more information about the 7th anniversary 7 campaigns celebration and updates to improve the quality of gameplay.

Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/nq0aZgrb6kI
(JP) https://youtu.be/UaitEyhumLU

Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Smartphone Support:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support:

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support:

Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Downlo ad here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-7th-anniversary-bankai-live-airs-sunday-july-17-301582785.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

gaming controller

Gaming Monthly Highlights: Layoffs Impact Niantic and Unity

The gaming industry faced a fresh round of layoffs from two prominent companies in the space.

The new layoffs are affecting hundreds of workers amid the two companies: Niantic, the game maker behind the smash Pokémon Go hit and Unity Software (NYSE:U), the firm overseeing the ubiquitous game engine allowing developers to create new games.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of June highlights in the gaming market.

PowerA Amplifies Mobile Gaming with MOGA XP7-X Plus

Portable gaming levels up with the new wireless mobile gaming controller, featuring two mappable buttons, wireless battery boost, and more .

PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, today announced the availability of the MOGA XP7-X Plus, the newest controller in their popular mobile and cloud gaming line. The XP7-X Plus delivers precision gameplay on PC and mobile devices. Featuring an integrated charge-while-you-play wireless power bank, two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and a detachable playstand for Tabletop mode, the versatile XP7-X Plus is now the preeminent controller for serious gamers-on-the-go. Designed for Xbox, the XP7-X Plus is engineered to extend and expand the Game Pass Ultimate experience on Mobile and PC platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Arcade1Up Levels Up Legacy Lineup with Two New Home Arcade Machines

New Machines Optimized with Wi-Fi and Expanded Titles Are Now Available for Pre-Order

Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro arcade game entertainment, has announced that pre-orders will open today for BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY Ms. PAC-MAN ™ EDITION and CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION, adding to their ever-growing Legacy Edition Collection. These fan-favorite additions feature new games and Wi-Fi through online leaderboards and connected multiplayer. Available for pre-order today, each Legacy Edition Collection machine brings 14 classic games to fans' homes, an unprecedented value with no tokens needed.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pocketful of Quarters Certified as Unity Verified Solution Partner

Quarters represents the first-ever blockchain token to receive SEC no-action letter, making it safe and compliant

- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), announced today it has become certified as a Unity Verified Solution Partner. All game developers on Unity will now have access to POQ's SDK, enabling them to easily integrate blockchain technology onto their titles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

E3 Returns in June 2023, Now Produced by ReedPop

Organizers of PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration Will Lead the In-Person Return of Seminal North American Video Game Industry Expo

E3 the world's premier celebration of interactive entertainment, will make its long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June, 2023. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will partner with ReedPop the veteran event production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other acclaimed celebrations of pop culture, to reunite the global video game industry for a week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

