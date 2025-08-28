Capital Raise Presentation

Capital Raise Presentation

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Capital Raise Presentation

Download the PDF here.

CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals


Advancing Western Australia’s historic Nifty copper mine for near-term production and long-term growth

A$80M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Cyprium Metals Limited

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Description

The latest MST Access analyst report values Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) at AU$0.10 per share, significantly above its current trading price of AU$0.027. The valuation is underpinned by the company’s dual-track approach to restarting the Nifty copper project, a standout asset with a 20-year mine life and the potential to become one of Australia’s largest open-pit copper producers.

By leveraging existing infrastructure and its low capital intensity, Cyprium is positioned to deliver exceptional returns, according to the report. With plans to secure a strategic partner in 2025 and a fast-tracked production timeline for its Cathode project, Cyprium represents an undervalued opportunity in the ASX copper space.

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Further to its ASX announcement on 20 June 2025 and following shareholder approval received at the general meeting on 20 August 2025, Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued a total of 1,162,790 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") to a nominee of Non-Executive Director Raymond Shorrocks at A$0.086 each to raise A$100,000 (before costs).

Cygnus issued the Shares without disclosure under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act"). With reference to those Shares issued, in accordance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company gives notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) that:

FPX Nickel Completes Successful Drilling Programs at Baptiste Nickel Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of drilling programs at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in Central British Columbia . The previously announced programs (see FPX's July 7, 2025 news release) mark the most active campaign at Decar since 2021, with a focus on targeting the first phase completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the Project dataset for the feasibility study and the Company's planned entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

BSX Secures JV Partner & Funding for Ta Khoa Nickel Project

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced BSX Secures JV Partner & Funding for Ta Khoa Nickel Project

Download the PDF here.

Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $20 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has entered into an amendment agreement with Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the size of its previously announced brokered private placement offering to up to 28,572,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,000,400 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

