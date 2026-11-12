Capital One Software Recognized in KuppingerCole Analysts 2026 Leadership Compass for Data Security Platforms

Analyst evaluation highlights Databolt's vaultless tokenization solution for enabling enterprises to securely unlock sensitive data for AI and analytics

Capital One Software , the enterprise B2B software business of Capital One, has been named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts 2026 Leadership Compass for Data Security Platforms . Evaluating 21 leading solutions, the benchmark assessed vendors that combine data discovery and classification with protection, access governance, monitoring and compliance controls applied at the data layer.

The report highlights "Capital One Software is best suited to regulated enterprises, particularly in financial services, which need to move sensitive data into cloud analytics and AI workloads without exposing cleartext". KuppingerCole Analysts specifically highlights Databolt, Capital One Software's data security solution for protecting and safely activating a company's most sensitive data. The evaluation cited Databolt's key strengths including its vaultless architecture, which eliminates bottlenecks and failure domains, and format-preserving protection that maintains referential integrity so data remains usable across downstream applications and AI workloads.

"As enterprises accelerate their use of AI, their ability to leverage sensitive data safely is essential for realizing the value of generative AI. Traditional data protection solutions often create friction between innovation and governance," said Ravi Raghu, President of Capital One Software. "This recognition by KuppingerCole Analysts validates our commitment to remove that trade-off, giving organizations the confidence to move fast and safely unleash their data to fuel innovation."

Drawing on Capital One's experience building an in-house tokenization engine to secure billions of daily operations at scale, Capital One Software developed Databolt, setting the stage for a more unified approach to enterprise data management that safely powers innovation. The solution bridges the gap between rigorous security and modern data practices, enabling organizations to accelerate migration of data to cloud-based data platforms, support compliance readiness, and design innovative customer experiences with AI-ready data.

To learn more about Capital One Software, visit www.capitalonesoftware.com .

About Capital One Software
Capital One Software, the enterprise B2B software business of Capital One, enables organizations to scale their data management capabilities and better harness the power of AI. Backed by 30 years of data innovation, Capital One Software solutions are helping customers overcome key data management challenges in the cloud, including cost performance, infrastructure management and data security. Capital One Software is based in McLean, Virginia, at Capital One's headquarters. To learn more, go to: https://capitalonesoftware.com

About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a leading technology-based financial services company with $475.8 billion in deposits and $669.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates as a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, delivering a broad suite of products and consumer lifestyle and shopping experiences through its Credit Card, Consumer Banking including its Global Payment Network and Commercial Banking lines of business. As the only major U.S. bank to migrate entirely to the public cloud, Capital One leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to democratize financial tools across its primary markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Capital One Software's strategy and future product features. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors such as technical challenges, market shifts, or changes in resource allocation may result in some features being delayed, modified, or not released at all. Capital One Software assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as circumstances change.

Media Contact:
Marissa Davis
marissa.davis@capitalone.com

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