Canex Metals Inc. is pleased to announce assay results for 8 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona Highlights Hole GR21-49 in the central part of the Excelsior zone intersected 0.5 gt gold over 22.87 metres starting at 28.96 metres depth, including 0.8 gt gold over 13.72 metres. Hole GR21-52 in the ...

CANX:CA