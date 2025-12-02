Canamera Stakes Claims in Colorado, USA

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:EMET)(OTCQB:EMETF)(FSE:4LFO) (the "Company" or "Canamera") announces that it has staked a total of 85 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,756 acres (711 hectares) and located approximately 22 miles south-southwest of Gunnison, Colorado (the "Claims").

The Claims are adjacent to Teck Resources Limited's (TSX:TECK.A,OTC:TCKRF)(TSX:TECK.B) Iron Hill deposit, which hosts one of the largest rare earth oxide [1] and titanium [2] deposits in the United States, in addition to thorium [3] and niobium [4] mineralization.

The Claims were staked on the Company's behalf by Rangefront Mining Services and an application to register the Claims is currently pending with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

"Staking and filing for these claims adjacent to the East and to the West of Teck Resources' Iron Hills deposit furthers the Company's strategy of seeking out compelling rare earth and critical minerals claims" said Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of Canamera. "Entering the U.S. market remains a high priority for the Company, aligning with our focus on building a geographically diversified critical minerals portfolio in jurisdictions with established regulatory frameworks."

Figure 1: Claims Map

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth and critical metals exploration company building a portfolio of district-scale opportunities across the Americas. The Company's asset base includes the Mantle project in British Columbia, the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario, the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario, the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado, USA, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer
brad@canamerametals.com
780-238-716

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the exploration potential and geological prospectivity of the Claims and the receipt of BLM approval.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to BLM approval, and general risks associated with mineral exploration.

Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Van Gosen, B. S. (2008). Geochemistry of rock samples collected from the Iron Hill carbonatite complex, Gunnison County, Colorado (Open-File Report 2008-1119). U.S. Geological Survey.

[2] Shaver, K. C., & Lunceford, R. A. (1998). White Earth project, Colorado: The largest titanium resource in the United States. Canadian Industrial Minerals.

[3] Staatz, M. H., Armbrustmacher, T. J., Olson, J. C., Brownfield, I. K., Brock, M. R., Lemons, J. F., Jr., Coppa, L. V., & Clingan, B. V. (1979). Principal thorium resources in the United States (Circular 805). U.S. Geological Survey.

[4] Van Gosen, B. S. (2009). The Iron Hill (Powderhorn) carbonatite complex, Gunnison County, Colorado-A potential source of several uncommon mineral resources (Open-File Report 2009-1005). U.S. Geological Survey. https://pubs.usgs.gov/of/2009/1005/downloads/OF09-1005.pdf

SOURCE : Canamera Energy Metals Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Teck Resources Limited Class A Multiple Voting SharesTECK.A:CATSX:TECK.APlatinum Investing
TECK.A:CA
The Conversation (0)
Deep-South Resources

Deep-South Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources Keep Reading...
Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern8:45 a.m. Pacific time. The investor... Keep Reading...
Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2024

Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2024

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (Teck) today announced its unaudited first quarter results for 2024. "All outstanding major construction at our QB operation was completed in the first quarter, including the shiploader and molybdenum plant, and we marked the first... Keep Reading...
Stack of shiny platinum bars on a smooth surface.

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Platinum appears to be headed for its first broadly balanced year since 2021, with new projections pointing to a small surplus in 2026 as supply recovers and investment demand retreats from unusually elevated 2025 levels. The latest Platinum Quarterly from the World Platinum Investment Council... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...
Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Gold Investing

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Lithium Investing

Why SQM Says Social Dialogue is Key to Sustainable Lithium