CanAlaska Announces Termination of Cree East Option Agreement - Receives Cree East Project Back Unencumbered

CanAlaska Announces Termination of Cree East Option Agreement - Receives Cree East Project Back Unencumbered

$3.4M Investment by Nexus Uranium Generated and Advanced Multiple New Priority Targets

Alteration and Basement-Hosted Uranium Mineralization Associated with Graphitic Fault Zones Intersected

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV,OTC:CVVUF) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces the termination, effective September 19, 2025, of an arm's length property option agreement (the "Agreement") with Nexus Uranium Corp. ("Nexus") dated March 18, 2024, that had allowed Nexus to earn up to a 75% interest in the Cree East Project. As a result of the termination of the Agreement, CanAlaska retains 100% ownership and receives the Cree East Project back fully unencumbered. The Company is currently working on exploration plans to move the Cree East Project forward towards discovery, building upon the recently completed 2025 winter drill program. The Cree East Project is strategically located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 35 kilometres west of the Key Lake Mine and Mill complex (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/267692_166b3203341d29a3_002.jpg

Figure 1 – Project Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/267692_166b3203341d29a3_002full.jpg

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "I am very pleased to have the Cree East project returned to CanAlaska shareholders unencumbered. The work completed on the project under the Nexus Uranium option agreement resulted in identification of multiple new priority target areas on a project that had sat dormant for over 10 years. With this new target inventory in hand and recent very positive drill results, the CanAlaska team is excited to get back on the ground with the next round of exploration to advance this project towards discovery. The Cree East project is uniquely situated just 35 kilometres from the Key Lake Uranium Mill that has a need for new tier 1 ore supply post-McArthur River reserve depletion in approximately 15 years. I would like to thank the Nexus Uranium team for their recent investment in Cree East."

Historically, the Cree East Project has had over $20 million in exploration activity consisting of multiple geophysical surveys and 91 diamond drillholes completed by CanAlaska since 2006. During the term of the Agreement, as operator of the Cree East Project, CanAlaska leveraged this large historical data set, reviewing the historical diamond drilling work and re-processing the historical geophysical surveys, to successfully generate a series of newly-identified high-priority targets on the Cree East Project (Figure 2).

 Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/267692_166b3203341d29a3_004.jpg

Figure 2 – Cree East Project Target Areas 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/267692_166b3203341d29a3_004full.jpg

CanAlaska initiated the first drill program on the Cree East Project in over a decade in February 2025 (see News Release dated February 3, 2025). The 2025 drilling program on the Cree East Project, which was focused entirely on Target Area B, successfully intersected graphitic host rocks showing evidence of post-Athabasca structural reactivation events, hydrothermal alteration, and localized structurally-controlled uranium mineralization (see News Releases dated April 29, 2025, and July 24, 2025). During the drill program, the Company also identified significant structure and hydrothermal alteration in the lower sandstone column over approximately 450 metres of strike length. This lower sandstone alteration and structure is characterized by fault intervals that have broken and blocky core associated with strong bleaching, clay, and sooty pyrite that is similar in nature to those intersected on the Company's Pike Zone discovery on the West McArthur project (Figure 3). Results of the first drill program in over a decade on the Cree East Project indicate evidence of potential uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids moving through Target Area B.

 Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/267692_166b3203341d29a3_006.jpg

Figure 3 – Comparison of Alteration and Structure at Cree East to Pike Zone 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/267692_166b3203341d29a3_006full.jpg

Moving forward, the Company is focused on continuing to advance the Cree East Project. During the historical data review and geophysical re-processing, the Company identified several additional target areas in conjunction with Target Area B, these include Areas A, I, and an untested conductor (Figure 2). These additional target areas are designed to test interpreted graphitic stratigraphy on both the footwall and hanging wall side of a large and rigid banded iron formation. The Company believes the competency contrast of graphitic stratigraphy against the large rigid banded iron formation creates the potential for post-Athabasca structural reactivation. This structural reactivation can create important conduits for the movement of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids that interact with graphitic structural zones.

Other News

The 2025 summer drill program on the West McArthur project is currently ongoing, with the Company working to achieve an estimated 15 to 20 additional unconformity target intersections along the C10S corridor. The summer program is focused on continued step outs along strike to evaluate for additional zones of uranium mineralization, extensions of the Pike Zone, and continuation of the hydrothermal alteration system. In addition, a secondary focus for the program is select infill targets within the currently understood footprint of the Pike Zone. The Company expects to complete the summer portion of the 2025 exploration program in the coming weeks.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska is a leading explorer of uranium in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. With a project generator model, the Company has built a large portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns numerous uranium properties, totaling approximately 500,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca Basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential. The Company has recently concentrated on the West McArthur high-grade uranium expansion with targets in 2024 leading to significant success at Pike Zone. Fully financed for the upcoming 2025 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on uranium deposit discovery and delineation in a safe and secure jurisdiction. The Company has the right team in place with a track record of discovery and projects that are located next to critical mine and mill infrastructure.

The Company's head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada with a satellite office in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO and President General Enquiry
Tel: +1.306.668.6900 Tel: +1.306.668.6915
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com Email: info@canalaska.com

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the Company cautions against placing undue reliance thereon. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267692

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumCVV:CATSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
The Conversation (0)
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing New Uranium Discoveries in the Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Misty Urbatsch, Vice-President Corporate Development, Resigns Position to Focus on Core Nickel Corp

Appointed to Advisory Board of CanAlaska

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $12 Million

CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $12 Million

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of November 20, 2023, due to increased demand, it is increasing the total gross amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement to $12 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of: (i) non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.36 per NFT Unit; (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.425 per FT Unit; and (iii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.5575 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of: (i) non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.36 per NFT Unit; (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.425 per FT Unit; and (iii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.5575 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Airborne Gravity Survey Highlights Numerous Targets Coincident with Regional Fault Structures and Mineralization

Winter Drilling Program Planned for Q1 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") and Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel") are pleased to announce that further to CanAlaska's press releases dated September 5, 2023 and October 26, 2023, the plan of arrangement spin-out transaction (the "Arrangement") has closed effective November 10, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

Completion of the Arrangement, as set forth in the arrangement agreement dated September 1, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), entered into between the CanAlaska and Core Nickel, was approved by the shareholders of CanAlaska (the "CanAlaska Shareholders") on October 25, 2023; by a Final Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 31, 2023, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS, SASKATCHEWAN

Ausenco-led study delivers after-tax NPV of C$1.25 billion at spot gold price; Permitting underway

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from an independent Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("Updated PEA") for its 100% owned Goldfields Gold Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. (" Standard ") (CSE: STND). From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2025 exploration programs the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE) ("Aventis") . From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: B76 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Dembicki to its Board of Directors, bringing significant capital markets and governance expertise to the Company. In tandem with this strategic addition, Stallion has also initiated the Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to refine drill targeting across its large-scale uranium exploration portfolio in the Athabasca Basin.

Peter Dembicki; Strengthening Corporate Oversight and Market Expertise:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated September 15, 2025, with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) (the "Optionee"), an arms-length party. Pursuant to the LOI, the Optionee will be granted the option (the "Option") to acquire a seventy-five percent interest in the 4,002-hectare Rocas Project ("Rocas" or the "Project") located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region (Figure 1).

Rocas Project Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project

IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTC: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") today announced the receipt of partial assay results from the summer drill program at the companies' 5050 joint venture Dorado Project (the " Dorado Project "), located on the southeastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The highlight comes from drill hole PG25-07A, which returned 2.1 metres grading 1.6% U₃O₈, including 0.4 metres at 8.1% U₃O₈ and an additional 4.9 metres at 0.52% U₃O₈ representing the most significant assay intervals reported to date from the Nova discovery zone (see Table 1 below).

"Eight percent uranium is an excellent grade from the centre of the very strong radioactive interval drilled by hole 7A," said Chris Frostad , President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "These assays reinforce the strength of this newly discovered system and provide a solid anchor point as we continue to test the mineralized structure in all directions."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

precious metals investing

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Graphite Investing

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project