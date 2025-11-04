Canagold Advances Active Collaboration with Taku River Tlingit First Nation on Proposed New Polaris Mine

Canagold Advances Active Collaboration with Taku River Tlingit First Nation on Proposed New Polaris Mine

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM,OTC:CRCUF) (OTCQB: CRCUF) (FSE: CANA) ("Canagold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the advancement of an active collaboration with Taku River Tlingit First Nation ("TRTFN") on the Company's permitting efforts for the New Polaris Mine.

TRTFN has issued a public release ("release") on November 3, 2025, summarizing TRTFN's position and collaboration with Canagold to date.

As detailed in TRTFN's release, "Canagold is continuing to actively engage and collaborate with TRTFN on the New Polaris mine proposed deep within TRTFN's traditional territory, approximately 100 kilometres south of Atlin, B.C. Canagold and TRTFN have been actively engaged in discussions and project assessments with Canagold to ensure that any development within its lands only proceeds if it is done in a manner that is consistent with TRTFN's values, laws, and responsibilities to its people and future generations."

As per the release, "TRTFN is not opposed to mining or responsible economic development in its territory. However, any such activity (i) must be carried out in full compliance with TRTFN laws, including but not limited to TRTFN Constitution Act, 1993 and the TRTFN Mining Policy, and (ii) must properly respect and protect TRTFN's constitutionally protected Aboriginal Title and Rights. The TRTFN Mining Policy sets out how TRTFN exercises its jurisdiction to make decisions about mineral development in its territory, guided by the principles of stewardship, accountability, and consent."

TRTFN has further acknowledged that: "Since 2023 Canagold has been upholding its commitments and working respectfully and collaboratively with TRTFN as the mine undergoes an environmental assessment. This ongoing cooperation confirms the shared commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of the environment and TRTFN title and rights."

"This relationship between TRTFN and Canagold represents a positive step toward ensuring that any future development within TRTFN territory proceeds in a way that aligns with the Nation's vision for its lands and people. TRTFN looks forward to continuing this important work and will share further updates as the project advances."

About Canagold

Canagold Resources Ltd. is an advanced development company dedicated to advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility, permitting, and production stages. Additionally, Canagold aims to expand its asset base by acquiring advanced projects, positioning itself as a leading project developer. With a team of technical experts, the Company is poised to unlock substantial value for its shareholders.

"Catalin Kilofliski"

_____________________

Catalin Kilofliski, Chief Executive Officer
Canagold Resources Ltd
Catalin@canagoldresources.com, 604-685-9700

