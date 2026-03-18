Canadian Securities Exchange Reports February 2026 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports February 2026 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for February 2026.

February 2026 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.5 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE listed securities was $608 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 88 financings that raised an aggregate $233 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from six new companies, bringing total listed securities to 740 as at February 28, 2026.

"Investors are continuing to show strong interest in the mining and precious metals sector over the first 2 months of the year," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "During the month of February, we were pleased to welcome the first three companies to complete IPOs in Canada in 2026. Given supportive market conditions, including very strong precious metals prices, we are optimistic that new listings activity will remain high in the months ahead. We also expect the CSE to maintain its track record of attracting the most corporate IPOs among all Canadian exchanges."

What's On at the CSE

The final issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is available. It focuses on the mining sector and profiles 10 entrepreneurial junior mining companies with exciting projects: Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM), Apex Critical Metals Corp. (APXC), Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (ARS), Avanti Gold Corp. (AGC), Canadian Copper Inc. (CCI), Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (LEO), Maxus Mining Inc. (MAXM), Myriad Uranium Corp. (M), Pacifica Silver Corp. (PSIL), and Volta Metals Ltd. (VLTA). The issue also features a Q&A with James Black, the CSE's Vice President of Marketing and Communications, who discusses his role at the CSE and the broader evolution of the Exchange. While this marks the last issue of the magazine, the CSE remains committed to telling the stories of its issuers through its blog and video platforms, while continuing to explore new formats to share them.

New Listings in February 2026

Maximus Metals Inc. (MM)
Redwood AI Corp. (AIRX)
Bahia Metals Corp. (BMT)
ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (REVV)
Beaumont Exploration Corp. (BEAU)
North America Home Finance Inc. (NAHF)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
Website: https://thecse.com/
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs™" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
X (Twitter): https://x.com/CSE_News
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289010

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