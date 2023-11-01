Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces A Non-Deal Roadshow

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Investors’ Guide to AI-based Cybersecurity

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Pure Life Healthcare Management

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces A Non-Deal Roadshow

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces A Non-Deal Roadshow

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce a non-deal set to take place in key cities across Canada. The roadshow will provide shareholders and potential investors with valuable insights into Canadian North Resources' flagship property, the Ferguson Lake project, upcoming initiatives, and the strategic vision for the project.

Roadshow Details:

- Toronto: November 7th and 8th, 2023

- Quebec City: November 13th, 2023

- Montreal: November 14th, 2023

The roadshow will conclude with an investor presentation event on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023, in Montreal. This event offers attendees a unique opportunity to network and engage with Canadian North Resources' team.

Registration:

For details and to register for the Montreal event, please visit:

https://tinyurl.com/MTLInvestor5a7

For more information and to schedule a meeting with Canadian North Resources, please contact:

Sophy Cesar, Corporate Development
Phone: 514-641-6897 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
Email: info@cnresources.com

About Canadian North Resources

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km 2 of mining leases (96.9 km 2 ) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km 2 ) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022). In addition, the Company has identified the pegmatites with lithium potential at the Ferguson Lake project.

Sophy Cesar, Corporate Development

Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)

Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North ResourcesCNRI:CATSXV:CNRIBase Metals Investing
CNRI:CA
Canadian North Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Canadian North Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Undertakes Updating NI43-101 Mineral Resources Report for the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. Undertakes Updating NI43-101 Mineral Resources Report for the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project

Highlights:

  • Adding results of 39,270 meters in 145 holes of new diamond drilling to the project database for the completion of an updated Mineral Resources estimation.
  • New Mineral Resource model to include both mineralization types and significant extensions of mineralized zones defined by the Company drilling to September 2023.
  • SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and Ronacher McKenzie Geosciences Inc. have been engaged for an independent technical review of the project, an update of the 2022 resource estimate and preparation of the new NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company'; TSXV:CNRI; OTCQX:CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce it has commissioned a new Mineral Resource estimation in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Unveils New Website

Canadian North Resources Inc. Unveils New Website

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, aimed at providing an enhanced online experience for its stakeholders, investors, and the broader public.

The revamped website offers a modern, user-friendly interface that reflects the Company's commitment to innovation and sustainable resource exploration and development. With improved navigation, accessibility features, and updated content, the new website serves as a valuable resource for those seeking information about CNRI and its mission.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious Mines and Money event, held in conjunction with the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney, Australia, October 31 to November 2, 2023.

The Company's executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors, industry stakeholders, and potential partners. The conference will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to engage directly with CEO Dr. Kaihui Yang, discuss investment opportunities, and explore potential collaborations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Highlights:

  • High-grade Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum (e.g. 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.28g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-481B).
  • Significant (>3 metres) massive sulphides and wide (up to 110 metres) disseminated sulphide mineralized zones intersected.
  • Further expanding 1,200 metres near-surface mineralized zones in East and West Zones and up to 250 metres down-dip deep mineralized zone of West Zone.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the return of initial partial assay results from 21 holes drilled during the summer, which is a portion of the 21,126 metre 2023 diamond drilling program completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. Assay results for submitted samples from an additional 25 drill holes still remain pending.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Canadian North Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of September 18, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement with the sale of 4,266,699 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 5,975,033 working capital units (the "WC Units") for gross proceeds of $307,251.96 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.03 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each full FT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "FTWarrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per FT Warrant Share until October 27, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) wishes to announce that it has issued the balance of 1,812,230 shares in settlement of outstanding debt. Requiring shareholder approval obtained on September 6 th the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,978,882 shares in settlement of $477,465 of debt. The recent shares issued are subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring February 21, 2024 .

Additionally, the Company wishes to clarify that in its news release dated May 24, 2023 it incorrectly stated that its incentive stock options granted were exercisable at $0.20 . The 3,605,000 options granted are exercisable at $0.12 per share until expiry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that Ross Beaty has converted C$15.3 million of outstanding debt to common shares at a price of C$0.42 per share pursuant to an amended and restated credit agreement dated December 13, 2022 (see December 15, 2022 news release for more details). As a result of this conversion, Ross Beaty has been issued 36,484,604 common shares of Lumina, bringing his ownership in the Company to 27.7%.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Confirms Economic Base and Precious Metals grades up to 1.9% Cu and 0.40% Ni and expands claim package at Contact Bay

Heritage Mining Confirms Economic Base and Precious Metals grades up to 1.9% Cu and 0.40% Ni and expands claim package at Contact Bay

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the field program results for its Contact Bay property (" Contact Bay ") as of October 24, 2023, a wholly owned exploration project located 12 kilometers south-southwest of the town of Dryden in Ontario. The Company has also entered into an asset purchase agreement dated September 19, 2023 to acquire two unpatented mining claims in Ontario (the " Mining Claims ") within the Contact Bay Project (Anderson Area) in exchange for the issuance of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Intersects 81.3 m of 8.5% Zinc, 1.1% Lead, and 47.0 g/t Silver, Including 12.4 m of 17.2% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, and 79.1 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Intersects 81.3 m of 8.5% Zinc, 1.1% Lead, and 47.0 g/t Silver, Including 12.4 m of 17.2% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, and 79.1 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

  • Fireweed continues to grow Boundary Zone with multiple wide, high-grade zones of zinc-lead-silver mineralization in step-out holes within stratiform, laminated to massive sulphides, which demonstrate strong continuity of the system, and potential for further step-outs of the mineralized zones.
  • Hole NB23-016 intersected 81.3 m (35 m estimated true width) of 8.5% zinc, 1.1% lead, and 47.0 g/t silver, including 12.4 m of 17.2% zinc, 2.0% lead, and 79.1 g/t silver. This hole also intersected a separate interval of 12.84 m grading 4.5% zinc and 8.8 g/t silver.
  • Hole NB23-012 intersected 67.78 m (41 m estimated true width) grading 6.3% zinc, 1.2% lead, and 52.0 g/t silver including 10.52 m of 12.8% zinc, 2.3% lead, and 105.7 g/t silver.
  • Hole NB23-011 intersected 44.83 m (8.5 m estimated true width) grading 8.3% zinc, 1.2% lead, and 42.9 g/t silver including 18.83 m of 12.2% zinc, 1.3% lead, and 63.9 g/t silver.
  • Assays are pending for 24 remaining drillholes from Boundary Zone, 10 holes from the Tom deposit and 2 holes from the Jason deposit.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada, and provide an update from its largest ever drill program.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO - Vizsla Copper: Canadian Copper Exploration with Enormous Potential CEO Clips Video

VIDEO - Vizsla Copper: Canadian Copper Exploration with Enormous Potential CEO Clips Video

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF Vizsla Copper, a copper exploration company based in British Columbia is focused on their giant Woodjam project, which boasts 1.7 billion lbs of copper resources and 1 million ounces of gold and which the company is currently executing an 8,000m drill program on. Executive Chairman, Craig Parry, who has over two decades of porphyry exploration experience, expresses great excitement about the project's prospects, which are making the company an exciting and notable player in Canada's copper mining industry. Mr. Parry discusses historical and future copper price growth and the excellent drilling results currently being achieved.

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF)

https://vizslacopper.com/

About BTV:
BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that has helped companies increase their brand awareness for 25+ years, reaching a national retail and institutional investor audience through top TV networks like BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, and FOX Business. Combining unique content creation and major distribution services, their offerings include the BTV Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, and Digital Campaigns. Discover Investment Opportunities.

www.b-tv.com.

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184580

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Canadian North Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Plans Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces It Has Exceeded 50% Enrollment in Its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study in Recurrent Pericarditis

Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Plans Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Graphite Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Uranium Investing

Aura Energy IMARC Presentation

Copper Investing

New High-Grade Copper and Gold Trend at Fortuna Project with up to 4.16% Cu And 48.3g/t Au

×