Canadian Natural Resources Limited Prices C$1,650 Million in 3, 5 and 10 Year Medium-Term Notes

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") announces that on December 4, 2025, it priced the following medium-term notes ("Notes") which were sold to investors in Canada:

Note / Coupon Principal Maturity Price per Note Yield to Maturity
3 year / 3.30% C$550,000,000 December 8, 2028 C$99.887 3.340%
5 year / 3.75% C$550,000,000 February 8, 2031 C$99.781 3.798%
10 year / 4.55% C$550,000,000 February 8, 2036 C$99.700 4.588%

 

CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc. acted as joint lead agents and joint book-runners for the offering of the Notes. BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. acted as co-managers and Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., Mizuho Securities Canada Inc., ATB Securities Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada Ltd., and Desjardins Securities Inc. acted as co-agents for the offering of the Notes.

The net proceeds received by Canadian Natural from the issuance and sale of the Notes will be used for general corporate purposes. Canadian Natural may also use the proceeds for the repayment of indebtedness. The net proceeds that are not utilized immediately may be invested in short-term marketable securities. The Notes were issued under the Company's Canadian base shelf prospectus dated August 28, 2025 that allows for the issuance of debt securities in an aggregate principal amount of up to C$3.0 billion. The offering is targeted to close on December 8, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The short form base shelf prospectus and the pricing supplement relating to the Notes contain important detailed information about the Notes. Copies of these documents are, and in the case of the pricing supplement will be, available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
T (403) 517-6700 F (403) 517-7350 E ir@cnrl.com
2100, 855 - 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8
www.cnrl.com
_________________________________________________________

SCOTT G. STAUTH
President

VICTOR C. DAREL
Chief Financial Officer

LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Refer to our website for detailed forward-looking statements and notes regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures at www.cnrl.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277010

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CNR InternationalCNQ:CCTSX:CNQOil and Gas Investing
CNQ:CC
The Conversation (0)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Further Details Regarding Share Split

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural") announced today that it has set June 3, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the previously announced two for one split of its common shares (the "Share Split"). The Share Split was approved by shareholders... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $1.05 (one dollar and five cents) per common share on a pre-stock split basis or $0.525 (fifty-two and one half cents) per common share... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Highlighting a successful 2023, Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) Chief Financial Officer, Mark Stainthorpe, stated "Through the Company's effective and efficient operations and disciplined capital allocation, we achieved our net debt level of $10 billion in Q423, earlier than previously... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (Dec. 4, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces Mussel Basin as a fourth target for exploratory drilling based on data processing of the seismic program. After identifying three significant... Keep Reading...
Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche

Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 4 décembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, December 4 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels and pumpjack with stock market graph overlay.

Rising US-Venezuela Tensions, CPC Shutdown Push Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday (December 1) as an escalation in US-Venezuela tensions reached a fever pitch, offsetting weeks of losses driven by oversupply expectations. The shift also came after the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a key transit route that carries about 1 percent of... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen

Keep Reading...
Map with a red pin marking a location in northern Alberta, Canada.

Canada-Alberta Pact: Boosting Oil Exports and Clean Energy

Canada and Alberta have sealed a wide-ranging deal that links deep emissions cuts with a long-term push to grow oil and gas output through new export pipelines and fast-track clean energy infrastructure.Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed the memorandum of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Update Regarding Singapore Subsidiary

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Energy Investing

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

silver investing

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand

Gold Investing

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Gold Investing

Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR