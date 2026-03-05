Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors approved a 6.4% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares to $0.625 (sixty-two and one half cents) per common share, up from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.5875 (fifty-eight and three quarter cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 7, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2026.

The Company has a leading track record of dividend increases, with 2026 being the 26th consecutive year of dividend increases with a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 20% over that time. This demonstrates the confidence that the Board of Directors has in the sustainability of our business model, our strong balance sheet and the strength of our diverse, long life low decline reserves and asset base.

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

  CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
T (403) 517-6700     F (403) 517-7350     E ir@cnrl.com
2100, 855 - 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8
www.cnrl.com 		 
 
 
 
 
  SCOTT G. STAUTH
President
 
VICTOR C. DAREL
Chief Financial Officer
 
LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations
 
Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange		  
 
 

 

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Refer to our website for detailed forward-looking statements and notes regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures at www.cnrl.com.

