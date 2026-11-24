Trading resumes in:
Company: Tudor Gold Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: TUD
All Issues: Yes
Resumption Time (ET): 01:00:00 PM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/24/c0602.html