Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SATO

Trading resumes in:

Company: SATO Technologies Corp. 

TSX-Venture Symbol: SATO 

All Issues: Yes 

Resumption (ET): 3:30 PM 

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

