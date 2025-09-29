Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RYR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Royal Road Minerals Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: RYR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:15

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Royal Road Minerals Ltd is a gold and copper multi-project exploration company with vast experience in prospective emerging and post-conflict environments. Largest title holder in both Colombia and Nicaragua.

