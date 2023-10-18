Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - KIP

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders March 31, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, October 19, 2023 , the shares of Akwaaba Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
10,259,374 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
AML ( UNCHANGED )
CUSIP Number:
01021L205 ( NEW )
________________________________________
Kiplin Metals Inc. ("KIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated October 13, 2023 , effective at the open on Thursday, October 19, 2023 , the shares of Kiplin Metals Inc. will resume trading.
_________________________________________
NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special distribution:
Distribution per US Unit: US$0.04497
Payable Date: December 29, 2023
Record Date: November 15, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: November 14, 2023
________________________________________
23/10/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,175,000 common shares at a deemed value of C$0.13 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$517,500 .
Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 10, 2023 .
________________________________________
CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, Oct. 17, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 428,571 bonus shares, at a price of $0.07 per share, to two arm's length parties in consideration of promissory cash loan notes to the Company for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes bear an interest rate of 18.0% per annum and mature 12 months from the date of issue.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2023 , and October 17, 2023 .
________________________________________
CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 675,324 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $54,025.92 .
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
1
$9,149.28
$0.08
114,366
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
$35,901.36
$0.08
448,767
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
3,017,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.32 per share
Warrants:
3,017,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,017,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.50 for a three-year period, subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
145,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
NA
NA
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$47,712
NA
149,100
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .50 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2023 and July 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
9,097,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
4,548,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,548,750 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.08 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
15 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
640,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
NA
NA
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$8,100
NA
162,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 and October 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated June 19, 2023 , as amended on September 22, 2023 , between Lithium One Metals Inc. (" Lithium One ") and Norris Lithium Inc. (" Norris "), pursuant to which Lithium One acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Norris by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the " Arrangement "). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Lithium One acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Norris on the basis of 0.672 common shares of Lithium One for each share of Norris held (the " Exchange Ratio "). Additionally, all outstanding warrants and options of Norris were exchanged into warrants and options, respectively, of Lithium One based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.
The Exchange has been advised that the British Columbia Supreme Court granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on September 22, 2023 . The Arrangement was completed on September 27, 2023 .
For further details, refer to the management information circular of Norris dated August 11, 2023 , which can be found under the SEDAR+ profile of Norris, and Lithium One's news releases dated June 19, 2023 , September 12, 2023 , and September 27, 2023 .
________________________________________
NICKELEX RESOURCE CORPORATION ("NICK ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales of shares as set out below, which were made under the "at-the-market" offering pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 29, 2023 (the "Supplement"), to the short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2021 filed with the securities commissions in Canada under the terms of the Supplement and in the USA under the terms of the Company's Form F 10 registration statement (the "Offering"). The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the Offering for the period starting June 29, 2023 until its termination on August 5, 2023 , occurred for gross proceeds of $1,324,942.77 .
Agent:
Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Cormark Securities Inc.
Offering:
227,673 common shares
Offering Price:
average price of $5.82 per share
Agents' Fee:
$27,001.89 and US$9,507.48
For further details, please refer to the Company's amended and restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 30, 2021 , Prospectus Supplement dated June 29, 2023 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated June 29, 2023 , September 1, 2023 and October 13, 2023 .
________________________________________
PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 241,006 shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$60,000 .
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
STALLION DISCOVERIES CORP. ("STUD ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 25, 2023 , and September 27, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
9,160,451 flow-through shares (each, an "FT Share")
5,525,000 non-flow-through shares (each, an "NFT Share")
Purchase Price:
$0.24 per FT Share
$0.20 per NFT Share
Warrants:
7,342,726 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,342,726 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
77 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
100,000 NFT Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
11
320,000 NFT Shares and 2,071,450 FT Shares
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$196,735.58
300,000 Shares
1,001,232 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each of the 667,377 finder's warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .30 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each of the remaining 333,855 finder's warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance
The Company issued a news release on October 11, 2023 , and October 12, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
19,584,155 units
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per unit
Warrants:
9,792,078 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,792,078 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
5
11,663,950
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
937,500
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 22 , 2023 and October 16 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
