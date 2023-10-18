Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - KIP

Trading resumes in:

Company: Kiplin Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: KIP

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 10/19/2023

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/18/c5205.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.TSXV:KIPBattery Metals Investing
KIP:CA
The Conversation (0)
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

July 4th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Comments on Activity Surrounding the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 4, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") has observed a significant increase in activity surrounding its Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project. Located in Saskatchewan, the project sits in a highly prospective area with neighboring companies Orano Canada, Cameco Corp., Stallion Discovery Corp., and Canalaska Uranium Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Updates Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Ontario Building up Critical Minerals Supply Chain

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

  • Alpha recommends that Alpha shareholders tender their shares in advance of the October 20 th deadline.
  • Alpha's Board and Management have indicated to the Company that they intend to tender to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.
  • PI Financial Corp. has confirmed that the Revised Tecpetrol Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") or the (" Company ") is issuing a reminder to shareholders to tender their shares in advance of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time.

To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, as of October 17, 2023, each of the directors and officers of Alpha have indicated an intention to tender their shares to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which, among other things, RSFC has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Pegmatite Confirmations and Advanced Geochemical Insights Propel Exploration Success

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the first grab sample results from the newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite located approximately 8 km west of the Rose deposit (Figure 1

The Rose Lithium-Tantalum project ("Rose or the "Project") is situated within the Rose and Rose South property blocks (Figure 1), which constitute 395 km2, or only 38% of the 1,050 km2 in the Corporation's highly prospective exploration portfolio in Québec.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×