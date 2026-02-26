Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - IMR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - IMR

Trading resumes in:

Company: iMetal Resources Inc. 

TSX-Venture Symbol: IMR 

All Issues: Yes 

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM 

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

IMR:CC
